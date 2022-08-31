ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newburgh, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
94.3 Lite FM

Man Dies After Accidental Fall From Newburgh-Beacon Bridge

In an update, we've learned a Hudson Valley man is dead after he accidentally fell from the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge while trying to get help. The New York State Bridge Authority warned drivers to expect delays and use caution when traveling east on the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge due to a disabled vehicle that was left in the right lane center span, on Tuesday around 9:45 p.m.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Newburgh, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Newburgh, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Beacon, NY Dummy Light Gets Hit…Again!

Oops, someone did it again. For the 2nd time in 4 months, a Beacon landmark has been damaged. On April 26th, 2022, news broke that the Dummy Light on Main Street in Beacon had been knocked down during road construction. The local Beacon Facebook group lit up with comments. Beacon residents were concerned that the Dummy Light would not be fixed and returned.
BEACON, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartphone App#National Parks#Hudson Valley Ny#Hudson Valley Post
94.3 Lite FM

Ex-New York Cop, Marine From Hudson Valley Gets Record Sentence

A retired NYPD officer from the Hudson Valley received the longest sentence for his role in the Capitol riot. On Thursday, 56-year-old Thomas Webster of the village of Florida, New York, was sentenced in the District of Columbia to 10 years in prison for assaulting a law enforcement officer with a deadly or dangerous weapon and related charges for his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
FLORIDA, NY
Daily Voice

Palisades Interstate Parkway Driver Killed In Rollover Crash

A Rockland County driver died in a rollover overnight crash on the New Jersey side of the Palisades Interstate Parkway, authorities confirmed. The 2018 black Lincoln Navigator landed nose-first atop the center-median guardrail in what Palisades Interstate Parkway Police Lt. Raymond E. Walter said was a northbound crash between Exits 1 and 2 just north of the Alpine Lookout shortly after 2:30.m. Saturday.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
rocklanddaily.com

Rockland Responds: Village of Spring Valley Trustee Sruly Eisenbach Responds to Shuttle Service Inquiry

I read an article in Rockland Daily the other day about a new shuttle starting and ending in the Village of Kaser. How do I get this same service in the Village of Spring Valley? It would be a fantastic service for so many people in Spring Valley who don't have another means of transportation and therefore have to rely on expensive taxis to get around to the main shopping spots in the area. Please let me know which agency I should get in touch with to request shuttle service.
SPRING VALLEY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Grandmother Blinds Infant Grandchild in Hudson Valley

A Hudson Valley grandmother is heading to prison for assaulting her infant grandchild, leaving the child blind. On Tuesday, an Orange County grandmother was sentenced for assaulting her seven-month-old granddaughter. Orange County, New York Grandma Assaults Grandchild. On Tuesday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced that 46-year-old Kimberly...
MIDDLETOWN, NY
101.5 WPDH

Hudson Valley Drivers Outraged Over Removal of Traffic Light

The traffic light at a busy Hudson Valley intersection is being taken down and drivers are not happy about it. It was announced this week that workers will be removing a traffic light in the Town of Poughkeepsie. The project is expected to take place on Thursday and drivers are being warned of delays as the light is taken down and replaced with stop signs.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
94.3 Lite FM

94.3 Lite FM

Poughkeepsie, NY
26K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 Lite FM Hudson Valley plays relaxing favorites while you work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://943litefm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy