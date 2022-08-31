Read full article on original website
Man Dies After Accidental Fall From Newburgh-Beacon Bridge
In an update, we've learned a Hudson Valley man is dead after he accidentally fell from the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge while trying to get help. The New York State Bridge Authority warned drivers to expect delays and use caution when traveling east on the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge due to a disabled vehicle that was left in the right lane center span, on Tuesday around 9:45 p.m.
Bus Assault In Newburgh Causes Traffic on New York State Thruway
Police confirmed an assault on the New York State Thruway led to traffic delays on the New York State Thruway in the Hudson Valley. On Saturday, New York State Police confirmed a fight on a bus caused a traffic delay on the New York State Thruway in Orange County, New York.
Serious Accident on Route 17 Destroys Truck, Leaves Behind Devastation
The accident took place Tuesday morning. As summer comes to a close and schools in the Hudson Valley begin to open up it's the perfect time to remind drivers to slow down and follow posted speed limits. It is a message we've all heard many times but some might need a reminder as to how dangerous our Hudson Valley roads can be.
‘Climate Change’ Blamed For Fires Burning Across Hudson Valley
"Climate change" is to blame for a number of fires that are burning across the Hudson Valley. That's according to New York's top lawmaker. On Thursday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul provided an update on the coordinated effort to contain the Napanoch Point wildland fire burning in Minnewaska State Park Preserve.
Traffic Signal Change at Busy Intersection in Poughkeepsie, NY
Throughout the Hudson Valley, we have many intersections that are governed by street lights. Often, streets that have traditionally been just standard stop signs have been turned into actual traffic signals. We have even seen traffic signals change to traffic circles to keep the traffic flowing more easily. It isn't...
Rain Does Not Stop Wild Fire, Minnewaska Closed Labor Day Weekend
As expected, the major rain storm did little to extinguish the main fire burning in Ulster County. Officials also have no idea how much of the blaze is contained. On Wednesday, the Ulster County Government provided an update on the Napanoch Point Fire, Stony Kill Fire and Wurtsboro Fire in Sullivan County.
HV Restaurants That Are Off The Beaten Path New York
Chances are one of these two scenarios has happened to you recently when you were thinking about going out to eat. One, you are tired of the same old place and want to go somewhere new. Or Two you want to try a place that is off the beaten path maybe it is "off the beaten path.
Beacon, NY Dummy Light Gets Hit…Again!
Oops, someone did it again. For the 2nd time in 4 months, a Beacon landmark has been damaged. On April 26th, 2022, news broke that the Dummy Light on Main Street in Beacon had been knocked down during road construction. The local Beacon Facebook group lit up with comments. Beacon residents were concerned that the Dummy Light would not be fixed and returned.
Hudson Valley Safe Streets Task Force Arrests NY ‘Gang’ Member
A man who police say admitted to being part of a well-known street gang was arrested following an investigation into a shooting in the Hudson Valley. On Saturday, the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department confirmed an arrest was made in connection to an April shooting in the City of Poughkeepsie.
Ex-New York Cop, Marine From Hudson Valley Gets Record Sentence
A retired NYPD officer from the Hudson Valley received the longest sentence for his role in the Capitol riot. On Thursday, 56-year-old Thomas Webster of the village of Florida, New York, was sentenced in the District of Columbia to 10 years in prison for assaulting a law enforcement officer with a deadly or dangerous weapon and related charges for his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
Man dies in fall through gap on Newburgh-Beacon Bridge after car breaks down
According to police, Paul Montenero tried to get to the bridge's pedestrian walkway next to the roadway when he fell through a gap.
Palisades Interstate Parkway Driver Killed In Rollover Crash
A Rockland County driver died in a rollover overnight crash on the New Jersey side of the Palisades Interstate Parkway, authorities confirmed. The 2018 black Lincoln Navigator landed nose-first atop the center-median guardrail in what Palisades Interstate Parkway Police Lt. Raymond E. Walter said was a northbound crash between Exits 1 and 2 just north of the Alpine Lookout shortly after 2:30.m. Saturday.
“Ridiculous” New Trailways Bus Policy Infuriates Hudson Valley Commuters
Trailways buses are like haybales and Dunkin' Donuts: you can hardly drive for ten minutes without seeing one in the Hudson Valley. A new pricing plan, however, has many residents up in arms. Is this capitalism at work, or a sneaky way to squeeze more money out of commuters?. Bus...
Fatal Fire Closes Down Popular Hudson Valley Bar, Eatery
A Hudson Valley resident is dead and a popular bar closed following an early morning fire. On Tuesday, New York State Police from Troop F reported an investigation into an early morning fatal fire in Orange County. Troop F serves Greene, Orange, Rockland, Sullivan and Ulster counties. Fire Closes Down...
Polio vaccination rate for 2-year-olds in Monroe area is 31% as polio virus circulates
Just 31% of 2-year-old children in the Monroe ZIP code have been vaccinated against polio at a time when the dangerous virus has been shown to be circulating among unvaccinated people in that area. The state Department of Health released polio vaccination rates for Orange County ZIP codes on Friday,...
Rockland Responds: Village of Spring Valley Trustee Sruly Eisenbach Responds to Shuttle Service Inquiry
I read an article in Rockland Daily the other day about a new shuttle starting and ending in the Village of Kaser. How do I get this same service in the Village of Spring Valley? It would be a fantastic service for so many people in Spring Valley who don't have another means of transportation and therefore have to rely on expensive taxis to get around to the main shopping spots in the area. Please let me know which agency I should get in touch with to request shuttle service.
News 12 Westchester Weather Report
The latest forecast details from News 12 Westchester
Amazing & Modernized 150-Year-Old House for Sale in Ulster County
The Hudson Valley is like a living museum. From towns founded before the Declaration of Independence was signed to canals that helped shape the entire northeast, there's something cool (and beautiful) everywhere you look. A new real estate listing in Rifton, NY is no exception. Historic Home in Rifton, NY.
Grandmother Blinds Infant Grandchild in Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley grandmother is heading to prison for assaulting her infant grandchild, leaving the child blind. On Tuesday, an Orange County grandmother was sentenced for assaulting her seven-month-old granddaughter. Orange County, New York Grandma Assaults Grandchild. On Tuesday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced that 46-year-old Kimberly...
Hudson Valley Drivers Outraged Over Removal of Traffic Light
The traffic light at a busy Hudson Valley intersection is being taken down and drivers are not happy about it. It was announced this week that workers will be removing a traffic light in the Town of Poughkeepsie. The project is expected to take place on Thursday and drivers are being warned of delays as the light is taken down and replaced with stop signs.
