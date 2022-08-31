Read full article on original website
Tiffany Blue Inspired Fall's Most Elegant Pedicure Trend & We're Obsessed
With the changing of seasons comes a whole new assortment of pedicure color trends, even if you don’t exactly want to bid your summer sandals adieu just yet. There’s absolutely no reason you shouldn’t embrace pretty toes once fall rolls around — it’s one of the best forms of self-care. Among the top color choices this year, Anastasia Totty, LeChat Nails educator, predicts unexpectedly vibrant shades will be among the leading polishes for the season. “Bright colors like neon yellow will be a very popular add on to any pedicure this season,” she says.
Emma Chamberlain’s Smokey Cat Eye Is An Elevated Version Of Going Out Makeup
When it comes to the most stunning red carpet events, don’t count out the Venice Film Festival. While award shows like the Oscars and Grammys typically garner more buzz, the annual Italian film fest is shaping up to be one of the most glamorous gatherings of the year, especially when it comes to beauty. The stars are not afraid to take risks, while still maintaining an air of elegance that’s practically required at such an esteemed occasion. Emma Chamberlain’s smokey cat eye is a perfect example of this — dramatic and edgy but perfectly balanced with a glowy base and neutral lip.
Zendaya’s Boots At The 2022 US Open Are The Ultimate Goes-With-Everything Shoe
Aside from attending red carpet events, Zendaya generally keeps a low profile day to day. As a result, her street style looks are few and far between, so when she does step out, her fans will pay close attention to her ensembles. For this reason, the night of Wednesday, Aug. 31 was a big moment for fans as the Euphoria star was photographed walking into New York City’s USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Zendaya was there to watch Serena Williams’ second tennis match. What caught the attention of fans, too, was Zendaya’s black boots as she just found the perfect goes-with-everything shoe for fall.
Move Over Glazed Donut Nails — Unicorn Chrome Manis Are Here To Stay
It hardly seems possible but the unofficial final weekend of summer is here and it seems like everyone is rushing to get out of town one last time before the temperatures start to drop. For the beauty aficionados in the crowd, that means getting a spectacular manicure for the long weekend is most definitely in order. Fall’s biggest nail trends are all about warm and cozy colors like muted greens, rich chocolate browns, and rusty reds, but fashion-forward looks like chrome nail designs and Barbiecore pinks are also making the rounds among the sartorial set. No matter what variation on the celebrity-favorite chrome look (Hailey Bieber is a major fan) or a chic ombré is your aesthetic, there’s no shortage of nail inspiration for your upcoming travels. Even if you’re not one for a super long or dramatic nail look, celebrity nail artists are turning out some seriously swoon-worthy looks.
Megan Thee Stallion Put Her Hot Girl Stamp On ‘The Rachel’ Haircut
Trends come and go, but The Rachel is forever — or so it seems. The famous hairstyle that was popularized by Jennifer Aniston's character on Friends in the ‘90s never really went away and has been making more headlines than usual lately. The recent octopus cut craze has been dubbed a modern-take take on the trend, its choppy, face-framing layers meant to mimic the silhouette of an octopus’ tentacles. Megan The Stallion’s Rachel haircut, however, puts a whole new ‘hot-girl’ spin on the nostalgic style and fans — understandably — can’t get enough.
This Chic Yoga Outfit Makes Me Excited To Work Out
Confession: I struggled quite a bit with working out throughout the pandemic. I tried everything — virtual workouts, fancy at-home stationary bikes, scenic hikes with my pup Molly (who hates them with a fiery passion). And while I certainly had seasons of fitness-filled weeks here and there, they were inconsistent at best. In all honesty, I missed my community workouts, particularly hot yoga. Yes, for some, flowing through various poses in a 100-degree room sounds like a personal hell, for me it’s heaven on earth. So, you can imagine my surprise and delight when, just as fitness studios were opening up again, my favorite hot yoga chain (Hot 8 Yoga) opened a location walking distance from my Brentwood, California apartment. Before the studio even opened to the public, I bought an unlimited membership and stocked up on all the hot yoga outfits that would help me get my mojo back ... in style.
