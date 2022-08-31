It hardly seems possible but the unofficial final weekend of summer is here and it seems like everyone is rushing to get out of town one last time before the temperatures start to drop. For the beauty aficionados in the crowd, that means getting a spectacular manicure for the long weekend is most definitely in order. Fall’s biggest nail trends are all about warm and cozy colors like muted greens, rich chocolate browns, and rusty reds, but fashion-forward looks like chrome nail designs and Barbiecore pinks are also making the rounds among the sartorial set. No matter what variation on the celebrity-favorite chrome look (Hailey Bieber is a major fan) or a chic ombré is your aesthetic, there’s no shortage of nail inspiration for your upcoming travels. Even if you’re not one for a super long or dramatic nail look, celebrity nail artists are turning out some seriously swoon-worthy looks.

