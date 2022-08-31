ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberty, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rebusinessonline.com

Want to Appeal to Multifamily Tenants? Go Green

Did you know that 39 percent of energy-related carbon dioxide emissions are generated through manufactured buildings? We spend the majority of our lives using indoor spaces to gather, work, socialize and live, which means multifamily developers and managers need to consider environmentally friendly options that don’t contribute to the global climate crisis. It’s the right thing to do, and we’re not the only ones who know that. Residents are getting wise to the impact their buildings play in the climate crisis.
ARIZONA STATE
rebusinessonline.com

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers $36.9M Sale of Union Cross Industrial Center in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the sale of Union Cross Industrial Center, a two-building industrial portfolio located at 4980 and 4991 Millennium Drive in Winston-Salem. Front Street Capital sold the 340,000-square-foot portfolio to Westcore for $36.9 million. Rob Cochran, Nolan Ashton, Bill Harrison, Stewart Calhoun, Casey Masters, Bobby Finch, Jason Ofsanko and Hap Royster of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller in the transaction. Both assets were built in 2019 and were fully leased at the time of sale to single tenants. Earlier this summer, Front Street also sold the nearby, 610,000-square-foot Union Cross Distribution Center for $64 million. Cushman & Wakefield brokered that deal as well.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy