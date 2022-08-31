Berkadia Arranges $57.5M Construction Loan for Multifamily Project in Miami’s Allapattah Neighborhood

PLANTATION, FLA. — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has arranged the $22.3 million sale of Plantation Crossings, a 70,369-square-foot shopping center located in the South Florida city of Plantation. Kirk Olson and Drew Kristol of IPA, along with Barry Wolfe of Marcus & Millichap, represented the seller, an entity doing business as Plantation Crossings LLC, and procured the buyer, Azora Exan – USA, in the transaction. The property was developed in 1999 and is home to tenants including Aldi, My Salon Suite, Sherwin-Williams, Concentra Health, Fitness System and Family Eye Center.

PLANTATION, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO