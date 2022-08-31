ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

NBC12

Richmond’s Confederate monuments to be part of Los Angeles art exhibit

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Several of Richmond’s Confederate monuments are headed to California to be part of a new exhibit at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Los Angeles. The exhibit “Monuments” will feature Jefferson Davis, Matthew Fontaine Maury, Williams Carter Wickham and Joseph Bryan. The Jefferson Davis monument is currently on display at The Valentine in Richmond.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Richmond unveils potential design plans for Lee Circle

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond is giving the first look at how the city could change the Lee Circle land on Monument Avenue. The Urban Design Committee will review temporary plans to transform what activists have dubbed Marcus-David Peters Circle. The plan includes a lot of landscaping at the cost...
RICHMOND, VA
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Additional Key Administration Appointments

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin announced additional key administration appointments. “I am continually encouraged by the work this administration has done to create a best-in-class government for Virginians” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “I’m excited to welcome these new additions to our team and look forward to their future contributions.”
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC 29 News

Inscription removed from Whispering Wall on UVA Grounds

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A part of the Whispering Wall at the University of Virginia has officially been removed. The bricks on the wall that contained an inscription to confederate soldier Frank Hume are now gone. This removal has been in the works for a little more than a year.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
familydestinationsguide.com

25 Best Restaurants in Richmond, VA — Top-Rated Places to Eat!

Richmond is, truthfully, a small city, compared to Chicago, D.C., or New York. Yet, surprisingly, it’s dotted with fine dining spots and wallet-friendly eateries that appease every palate. Whether you’re craving inventive plates or classic American food, you’ll find a joint to please your taste buds in Richmond....
RICHMOND, VA

