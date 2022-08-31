Read full article on original website
Residents at Virginia retirement community are time traveling to Renaissance
Caroline dresses up the seniors to look like they are living in the 1500s. The whimsical portraits have become a big hit with the residents.
Richmond’s Confederate monuments to be part of Los Angeles art exhibit
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Several of Richmond’s Confederate monuments are headed to California to be part of a new exhibit at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Los Angeles. The exhibit “Monuments” will feature Jefferson Davis, Matthew Fontaine Maury, Williams Carter Wickham and Joseph Bryan. The Jefferson Davis monument is currently on display at The Valentine in Richmond.
Richmond unveils potential design plans for Lee Circle
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond is giving the first look at how the city could change the Lee Circle land on Monument Avenue. The Urban Design Committee will review temporary plans to transform what activists have dubbed Marcus-David Peters Circle. The plan includes a lot of landscaping at the cost...
Design unveiled to fill Lee Circle with plants
The firm VHB submitted a proposal to plant small trees, shrubs, ornamental grass and perennials inside and around the area.
Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Additional Key Administration Appointments
RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin announced additional key administration appointments. “I am continually encouraged by the work this administration has done to create a best-in-class government for Virginians” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “I’m excited to welcome these new additions to our team and look forward to their future contributions.”
Why Richmond's iconic murals along the James River are about to be painted over
The Instagram-worthy murals on the Power Plant building along the Haxall Canal in downtown Richmond will soon be painted over. But don't worry art fans, new murals are in the works.
Former Lee statue site could be filled with colorful plants, small trees
In the design plan, drafted by the design firm VHB, the circle will be filled with small trees, ornamental grasses, perennials and shrubs. According to the plan, the city identified a need to have temporary planting in the circle until a permanent design is determined that reflects the character and history of the site.
Meet Heather Hope, 8News’ newest anchor
You may have noticed a new anchor on the team at 8News. Heather Hope joined our team in August, bringing her love for reporting and her signature colorful style with her to Richmond.
Rescheduled RVA Jerk Fest happening Sept. 3
The festival, which was scheduled to take place earlier in the summer, was rained out and had to be postponed. It is now taking place from noon to 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3.
CDC Map: Masks urged for 58 Virginia localities; Metro Richmond now medium
While universal masking is now recommended for 58 localities in Virginia, Metro Richmond now ranks as medium for the first time in several months, according to the CDC's COVID Community Levels.
Inscription removed from Whispering Wall on UVA Grounds
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A part of the Whispering Wall at the University of Virginia has officially been removed. The bricks on the wall that contained an inscription to confederate soldier Frank Hume are now gone. This removal has been in the works for a little more than a year.
VCU English professor retires after 50 years of teaching
A beloved English professor at Virginia Commonwealth University — Bryant Mangum — recently announced his retirement from teaching after a 50-year stint in the position.
Soul Vegan Block Party coming to Jackson Ward in Richmond
A festival dedicated to introducing and promoting a plant-based diet lifestyle to communities of color is kicking off in Richmond in September.
New Lake Board member sees county and lake as “the good part in the middle”
Long-time Laker Debra Kurre, recently tagged to fulfill an unexpired term on the Lake Monticello Owners’ Association (LMOA) Board of Directors, brings to her new role 30 years of experience as a Lake Monticello resident, business savvy—she owns her own business and is a CPA—and even first-hand LMOA Board experience.
‘They can’t keep up with it’: City of Richmond fights back against graffiti as vandalism spikes
Richmond's Department of Public Works said there's a rise in graffiti across the city. Now, the city is enlisting help from a local business owner to clean it up.
Richmond, September 02 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Petersburg High School football team will have a game with Armstrong High School on September 02, 2022, 16:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
25 Best Restaurants in Richmond, VA — Top-Rated Places to Eat!
Richmond is, truthfully, a small city, compared to Chicago, D.C., or New York. Yet, surprisingly, it’s dotted with fine dining spots and wallet-friendly eateries that appease every palate. Whether you’re craving inventive plates or classic American food, you’ll find a joint to please your taste buds in Richmond....
‘These people need to be taken care of’: Volunteers restore fountain at Woodland Cemetery
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As the days go by, one of the most historic Black cemeteries in Richmond is starting to shape up. “These people need to be taken care of,” Marvin Harris, executive director of the Woodland Restoration Foundation, said. “[I] came across Woodland and Evergreen cemeteries back...
Amtrak ridership hits all-time high after expansion between Richmond, D.C.
The first train from Richmond to Washington, D.C. left Main Street Station a year ago this month, and ever since the expansion, ridership has grown.
