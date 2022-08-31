ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

KOLD-TV

Tucson dentist offering free tooth treatments next week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Risas Dental and Braces is hosting its fifth annual Labor of Love event, which offers dental care for free, on Monday, Sept. 5. According to a news release, patients at the event can choose from four different treatments:. Basic cleaning. Filling. Simple extraction. Exam...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Woman with dementia goes missing in Oro Valley

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are asking for help to find a woman who went missing in Oro Valley. The Oro Valley Police Department said Norma Jean Lafoya was last seen Aug. 24. Lafoya had been traveling from state to state with various people but had been staying...
ORO VALLEY, AZ
Tucson, AZ
realestatedaily-news.com

Burger King at Grant & Alvernon Demolished

TUCSON, ARIZONA - The City of Tucson’s demolition crew demolished the former Burger King on the northeast corner of Grant and Alvernon Way on Thursday. The City will be widening the intersection as part of the Grant Road Widening project. Similar to other phases of this project, the design...
TUCSON, AZ
thisistucson.com

Eating on a budget in Tucson: 7 of our favorite picks for $7 or less

Inflation is hitting everyone hard. Rent is going up and wages are staying the same. Most of your favorite restaurants need to charge more to cover the cost of ingredients, supply chain issues and labor. Finding affordable food is more important than ever, and also harder to find — especially when supporting local. We’re here to help, with our favorite, filling picks for $7 or less.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Armed driver causes lockdown at southern Arizona schools

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An armed driver caused a lockdown at southern Arizona schools early Friday, Sept. 2. According to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office, a person was seen driving near Rio Rico High while armed with “an assault-style rifle.”. Santa Cruz Sheriff David Hathaway...
RIO RICO, AZ
xpopress.com

JOGS Tucson Gem and Jewelry Show - September 2022

At the JOGS Tucson Gem and Jewelry Show, wholesale dealers, miners, designers,. and manufacturers from the U.S. and overseas gather for 4 days of exploring trendy. jewelry, gems and minerals while shopping for exclusive, event-specific deals. About 350 booths showcase finished pieces that skew from antique and designer to gold...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

TUSD: Pueblo High School in ‘Safe and Secure’ lockdown

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pueblo High School was placed in a soft lockdown while police investigated threats made to the school on Thursday, Sept. 1. The Tucson Unified School District spokesperson called the lockdown a “Safe and Secure” lockdown, meaning students could move between classes but no one could enter or exit the school.
TUCSON, AZ
kjzz.org

Housing-related pet surrenders triple at Tucson animal shelter

A Tucson-based animal shelter says housing-related pet surrenders have tripled in the last year. In past years, the number of pets surrendered due to housing issues made up about six percent of the animals handed over to the Pima Animal Care Center. Now, they make up about18 %. Kayleigh Murdock...
TUCSON, AZ
rdzphotographyblog.com

Sonoita, Arizona – August 2022 – Empire Ranch

In the high grasslands of Southern Arizona lies the Empire Ranch. This ranch at it’s largest covered 180 square miles, larger than the city of Philadelphia. While there are still some cattle still on the land, it is mostly a nature preserve. Located between the Whetstone Mountains and the...
SONOITA, AZ
insidetucsonbusiness.com

Romero, Buttigieg, Kelly unveil bridge plans

Mayor Regina Romero welcomed U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg to Tucson to unveil a $25 million Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant to improve the 22nd Street bridge connecting Kino Parkway to Tucson Boulevard. The new bridge will be expanded from four to six lanes, and...
TUCSON, AZ
azpm.org

City-funded industrial sewing class to hold last class of the year

A new city-funded program to teach industrial sewing is about to start its last class of the year. One local official says it’s a way to keep industries ranging from fashion to space technology in the area. The training program, which is called Arizona Stitch Lab, got off the...
TUCSON, AZ
arcadianews.com

Out of the area, but worth the drive: September 2022

THURSDAY 9/1 – SUNDAY 9/4. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. (4 p.m. on Sunday) at the Tucson Expo Center, 3750 E. Irvington Road. If you’re in the market for gems and jewels, head down to Tucson for the Gem and Mineral Show. Here, guests will find more than 60 vendors from 26 countries selling jewelry, beads, chains, coins, gemstones, diamonds, tools and more. Registration is $15.
PRESCOTT, AZ
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Brunch in Tucson, AZ — 25 Top Places!

Tucson is an epitome of heritage cuisine, with a history of good food going all the way back to over 4,000 years. Mexican and Native American culinary traditions are woven together to form the city’s rich gastronomic legacy, and you’re sure to find the best brunch in Tucson in one of these places.
TUCSON, AZ

