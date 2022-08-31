Read full article on original website
KOLD-TV
What’s the status of labor on Labor Day for Tucson and Arizona in 2022?
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As we approach Labor Day, 2022, just what is the status of labor in Tucson and Arizona? Good? Bad?. Tucson is struggling to get back to the number of jobs it had before the pandemic hit in February, 2020. “Tucson is about 800 jobs...
KOLD-TV
Tucson dentist offering free tooth treatments next week
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Risas Dental and Braces is hosting its fifth annual Labor of Love event, which offers dental care for free, on Monday, Sept. 5. According to a news release, patients at the event can choose from four different treatments:. Basic cleaning. Filling. Simple extraction. Exam...
KOLD-TV
Woman with dementia goes missing in Oro Valley
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are asking for help to find a woman who went missing in Oro Valley. The Oro Valley Police Department said Norma Jean Lafoya was last seen Aug. 24. Lafoya had been traveling from state to state with various people but had been staying...
Dramatic air rescue footage shows dog dangling above Arizona desert
A prolonged heat wave in the Southwest that has pushed temperatures into the 100s left two adventurers and their pet ill-equipped and in a dangerous position as they hiked a trail known for being treacherous. Two hikers and their pet dog were so overcome by the intense Arizona heat on...
realestatedaily-news.com
Burger King at Grant & Alvernon Demolished
TUCSON, ARIZONA - The City of Tucson’s demolition crew demolished the former Burger King on the northeast corner of Grant and Alvernon Way on Thursday. The City will be widening the intersection as part of the Grant Road Widening project. Similar to other phases of this project, the design...
thisistucson.com
Eating on a budget in Tucson: 7 of our favorite picks for $7 or less
Inflation is hitting everyone hard. Rent is going up and wages are staying the same. Most of your favorite restaurants need to charge more to cover the cost of ingredients, supply chain issues and labor. Finding affordable food is more important than ever, and also harder to find — especially when supporting local. We’re here to help, with our favorite, filling picks for $7 or less.
KOLD-TV
Armed driver causes lockdown at southern Arizona schools
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An armed driver caused a lockdown at southern Arizona schools early Friday, Sept. 2. According to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office, a person was seen driving near Rio Rico High while armed with “an assault-style rifle.”. Santa Cruz Sheriff David Hathaway...
Water park in Pinal County moves ahead as farmers faces steep water cuts
A rendering of the PHX Surf water park in the city of Maricopa.(PHX Surf/AO) (Maricopa, AZ) As Pinal County farmers struggle to cope with the recently extended cut-off of Colorado River water, others in the region have responded to the historic drought more leisurely.
xpopress.com
JOGS Tucson Gem and Jewelry Show - September 2022
At the JOGS Tucson Gem and Jewelry Show, wholesale dealers, miners, designers,. and manufacturers from the U.S. and overseas gather for 4 days of exploring trendy. jewelry, gems and minerals while shopping for exclusive, event-specific deals. About 350 booths showcase finished pieces that skew from antique and designer to gold...
KOLD-TV
TUSD: Pueblo High School in ‘Safe and Secure’ lockdown
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pueblo High School was placed in a soft lockdown while police investigated threats made to the school on Thursday, Sept. 1. The Tucson Unified School District spokesperson called the lockdown a “Safe and Secure” lockdown, meaning students could move between classes but no one could enter or exit the school.
kjzz.org
Housing-related pet surrenders triple at Tucson animal shelter
A Tucson-based animal shelter says housing-related pet surrenders have tripled in the last year. In past years, the number of pets surrendered due to housing issues made up about six percent of the animals handed over to the Pima Animal Care Center. Now, they make up about18 %. Kayleigh Murdock...
Motorcyclist Killed In A Motorcycle Crash In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
A motorcycle crash killed a 24-year-old in Tucson. The accident occurred in the late hours of Thursday, the 1st of September. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Arizona Drivers.
rdzphotographyblog.com
Sonoita, Arizona – August 2022 – Empire Ranch
In the high grasslands of Southern Arizona lies the Empire Ranch. This ranch at it’s largest covered 180 square miles, larger than the city of Philadelphia. While there are still some cattle still on the land, it is mostly a nature preserve. Located between the Whetstone Mountains and the...
insidetucsonbusiness.com
Romero, Buttigieg, Kelly unveil bridge plans
Mayor Regina Romero welcomed U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg to Tucson to unveil a $25 million Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant to improve the 22nd Street bridge connecting Kino Parkway to Tucson Boulevard. The new bridge will be expanded from four to six lanes, and...
azpm.org
City-funded industrial sewing class to hold last class of the year
A new city-funded program to teach industrial sewing is about to start its last class of the year. One local official says it’s a way to keep industries ranging from fashion to space technology in the area. The training program, which is called Arizona Stitch Lab, got off the...
Old Tucson: Nightfall tickets disappearing fast
Officials at Old Tucson are even surprised at how fast tickets to Nightfall are going. They will open the park October 6 for the annual Halloween event.
arcadianews.com
Out of the area, but worth the drive: September 2022
THURSDAY 9/1 – SUNDAY 9/4. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. (4 p.m. on Sunday) at the Tucson Expo Center, 3750 E. Irvington Road. If you’re in the market for gems and jewels, head down to Tucson for the Gem and Mineral Show. Here, guests will find more than 60 vendors from 26 countries selling jewelry, beads, chains, coins, gemstones, diamonds, tools and more. Registration is $15.
rdzphotographyblog.com
Picacho Peak, Arizona – August 2022 – Redundant Name for A Unique Mountain
Picacho in Spanish means peak, so this mountain is basically Peak Peak. The highest peak rises 2,000 feet above the valley floor. Picacho Peak is about 45 miles west of downtown Tucson, and is along I-10, the major route from Tucson to Phoenix and beyond. For a number of reasons...
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in Tucson, AZ — 25 Top Places!
Tucson is an epitome of heritage cuisine, with a history of good food going all the way back to over 4,000 years. Mexican and Native American culinary traditions are woven together to form the city’s rich gastronomic legacy, and you’re sure to find the best brunch in Tucson in one of these places.
KOLD-TV
Pima County Constable Deborah Martinez-Garibay honored by family, friends, and the Tucson community
Pima County Constable Deborah Martinez-Garibay honored by family, friends, and the Tucson community
