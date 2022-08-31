Last Season Records: Pittsburgh 11-3; West Virginia 6-7 The West Virginia Mountaineers and the Pittsburgh Panthers are opening their 2022 seasons against one another at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Acrisure Stadium. Last year was nothing to brag about for West Virginia (6-7), so the squad is looking forward to a new start. On the other hand, Pitt finished a solid 11-2 in the regular season last year, but they are hoping to make up for a 31-21 loss to the Michigan State Spartans in the Peach Bowl.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO