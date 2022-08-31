Read full article on original website
Holiday513
3d ago
Narduzzi has been constantly sending these disrespectful jabs @ WVU. He’s seen standing in approval here. Yet, all I’ve heard out of Morgantown has been “Let’s play the game.”He will look 1000% worse when PITT gets dogwalked Thursday, than if he’d just left it alone.
Reply(1)
2
Frank Aliff
3d ago
I guarantee it will fire WVU up and this is probably his mistake, he has no idea the emotions in this match up they always play for all the marbles no matter how high one of them are ranked in the polls. If you come into this game over confident you you will more than likely be hanging your head in defeat, I have seen it happen to many times, and you have to play all four quarter’s because no matter how big a lead you have if you let up the other will come back and beat you.
Reply(1)
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
7 Winners, 3 Losers in Pitt Victory Over West Virginia
The Pitt Panthers walk away winners with plenty of players to feel good about.
Neal Brown discusses officiating, fourth down calls in loss to Pitt
West Virginia fell to No. 17 Pittsburgh on Thursday evening, 38-31, in a heartbreaking loss for the Mountaineers that saw Neal Brown's team go up seven and with the ball in the fourth quarter before blowing the lead late. One of the decisions that ultimately led to the loss was a choice with about six minutes to go when WVU elected to punt instead of going for it on fourth-and-a-foot.
Augusta Free Press
People want West Virginia in the ACC: Two reasons why it ain’t gonna happen
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. I’m seeing buzz on the interwebs about West Virginia after the Mountaineers worked with Pitt to provide good TV in a 38-31 loss Thursday night. The buzz is, basically, the ACC needs West Virginia. From a...
AthlonSports.com
Pitt Coach Pat Narduzzi Has A Blunt Message For ESPN Following Big Win Over West Virginia
The 2022 Backyard Brawl was one for the ages. Pitt notched a 38-31 victory over West Virginia in dramatic fashion, capped by a late pick-six for the go-ahead touchdown. However, Pitt head football coach Pat Narduzzi wasn't exactly a happy camper following the win. Narduzzi joined Scott Van Pelt on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Experts and computers pick the winner of The Backyard Brawl
West Virginia will take on No. 17 Pittsburgh later this evening, renewing the Backyard Brawl to kickoff the 2022 football season. EerSports has taken this opportunity to look around the industry for the experts' thoughts on the game and who might win. Here's what we found:. Starting with the computers,...
West Virginia Legend Keeps Slamming Pitt
The Pitt Panthers vs. West Virginia Mountaineers beef is heating up.
Look: Sad West Virginia Fans Went Viral After Heartbreaking Loss
After more than a decade apart, the Pittsburgh Panthers and West Virginia Mountaineers finally got back together on the field and it was magical - and somewhat chaotic - game. West Virginia fell behind 24-17 late in the third quarter before mounting a comeback in the fourth. After two touchdowns, the Mountaineers held a 31-24 lead.
wvsportsnow.com
GoFundMe Page Set Up for Late WVU Women’s Basketball Player Jessica Morton
A GoFundMe page has been set up for the late WVU women’s basketball guard Jessica Morton. Morton, who played for the Mountaineers from 2014-16, was announced to have died by the university on August 29th. She leaves behind a large family, including 4 young children. It states on the...
RELATED PEOPLE
letsbeardown.com
VIDEO: THIS IS WHAT WE NEED TO SEE AFTER AN INTERCEPTION!!!
Thursday night marked the return of college football for a few nationally ranked teams including Pitt. They won the game due to an amazing pick-six late in the 4th quarter. The interception itself was a bit of a fortunate bounce for the Panthers as Mountaineers wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton -- WVU's player of the game to that point with nine catches for 97 yards and two touchdowns -- saw the ball bounce right off his hands and into the mitts of the opposition.
FAN POLL: Results Are in for WVU vs Pitt Predictions
The Mountaineer faithful believes WVU will get the job done.
voiceofmotown.com
WATCH: West Virginia Fans Sing Sweet Caroline in Pittsburgh
Morgantown, West Virginia – The long-anticipated Backyard Brawl between the West Virginia Mountaineers and the Pitt Panthers is approximately 3 hours from kickoff, and West Virginia fans have absolutely taken over Pittsburgh!. In a short video filmed by Ben Booth of The Ben Booth Show, a mob of West...
Pitt vs. West Virginia: Free live stream, TV, how to watch Backyard Brawl
It’s a big Week 1 rivalry gam sas Pitt takes on West Virginia in the first Backyard Brawl in over a decade. Thursday’s game will air on TV via ESPN. Fans can watch the game for free by signing up for a trial of DirecTV. Note to readers:...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDTV
5th Quarter: Week 2 Highlights
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It’s week 2 of high school football! Let’s take a look at some of the highlights from around the region:
CBS Sports
Pittsburgh vs. West Virginia: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
Last Season Records: Pittsburgh 11-3; West Virginia 6-7 The West Virginia Mountaineers and the Pittsburgh Panthers are opening their 2022 seasons against one another at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Acrisure Stadium. Last year was nothing to brag about for West Virginia (6-7), so the squad is looking forward to a new start. On the other hand, Pitt finished a solid 11-2 in the regular season last year, but they are hoping to make up for a 31-21 loss to the Michigan State Spartans in the Peach Bowl.
Moundsville Roller Derby lacing up for a comeback
MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) — Do you know where your roller skates are? You’re going to need them, because the Moundsville Roller Derby is opening up its floor once again. Two Ohio Valley real estate investors remember the good times at the rink, and jumped at the chance to bring them back. Nate and Marcy Harler […]
Where to see a movie for $3 in West Virginia this weekend
For people looking to go out and have some fun this weekend, many theaters across the nation will be participating in "National Cinema Day."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wajr.com
Outdoor recreation rental facility opens in Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Adventure WV is now operating the newly constructed outdoor recreation rental facility at the Walnut Street Landing. Residents can now expect expanded recreation opportunities along the Monongalia River. Residents can rent kayaks, paddleboards, PFDs, bicycles, helmets and more. Youth Personal Floatation Devices (PFD) are available, and...
CODE BLUE: Students suffer ‘medical issue’ at North Marion HS
A code blue was called at North Marion High School, Thursday, in reference to three students suffering "a medical issue" that has not been disclosed at this time, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Department.
UPDATE: Second Elkins Mountain School runaway apprehended
The West Virginia State Police are asking the public to help them find two teenagers who ran away from the Elkins Mountain School's Oak Ridge Campus in Gilman, Randolph County.
Fairmont road closed for accident involving power lines
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) – The Marion County Homeland Security and Emergency Management announced that part of Boothes Creek Rd in Fairmont is temporarily closed. According to a Facebook post, the closure is from Manuel Dr to Middletown Rd and is due to a vehicle accident involving power lines. The post also warned that Rt 73 […]
Comments / 12