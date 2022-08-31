ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Holiday513
3d ago

Narduzzi has been constantly sending these disrespectful jabs @ WVU. He’s seen standing in approval here. Yet, all I’ve heard out of Morgantown has been “Let’s play the game.”He will look 1000% worse when PITT gets dogwalked Thursday, than if he’d just left it alone.

Frank Aliff
3d ago

I guarantee it will fire WVU up and this is probably his mistake, he has no idea the emotions in this match up they always play for all the marbles no matter how high one of them are ranked in the polls. If you come into this game over confident you you will more than likely be hanging your head in defeat, I have seen it happen to many times, and you have to play all four quarter’s because no matter how big a lead you have if you let up the other will come back and beat you.

247Sports

Neal Brown discusses officiating, fourth down calls in loss to Pitt

West Virginia fell to No. 17 Pittsburgh on Thursday evening, 38-31, in a heartbreaking loss for the Mountaineers that saw Neal Brown's team go up seven and with the ball in the fourth quarter before blowing the lead late. One of the decisions that ultimately led to the loss was a choice with about six minutes to go when WVU elected to punt instead of going for it on fourth-and-a-foot.
The Spun

Look: Sad West Virginia Fans Went Viral After Heartbreaking Loss

After more than a decade apart, the Pittsburgh Panthers and West Virginia Mountaineers finally got back together on the field and it was magical - and somewhat chaotic - game. West Virginia fell behind 24-17 late in the third quarter before mounting a comeback in the fourth. After two touchdowns, the Mountaineers held a 31-24 lead.
letsbeardown.com

VIDEO: THIS IS WHAT WE NEED TO SEE AFTER AN INTERCEPTION!!!

Thursday night marked the return of college football for a few nationally ranked teams including Pitt. They won the game due to an amazing pick-six late in the 4th quarter. The interception itself was a bit of a fortunate bounce for the Panthers as Mountaineers wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton -- WVU's player of the game to that point with nine catches for 97 yards and two touchdowns -- saw the ball bounce right off his hands and into the mitts of the opposition.
voiceofmotown.com

WATCH: West Virginia Fans Sing Sweet Caroline in Pittsburgh

Morgantown, West Virginia – The long-anticipated Backyard Brawl between the West Virginia Mountaineers and the Pitt Panthers is approximately 3 hours from kickoff, and West Virginia fans have absolutely taken over Pittsburgh!. In a short video filmed by Ben Booth of The Ben Booth Show, a mob of West...
CBS Sports

Pittsburgh vs. West Virginia: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Last Season Records: Pittsburgh 11-3; West Virginia 6-7 The West Virginia Mountaineers and the Pittsburgh Panthers are opening their 2022 seasons against one another at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Acrisure Stadium. Last year was nothing to brag about for West Virginia (6-7), so the squad is looking forward to a new start. On the other hand, Pitt finished a solid 11-2 in the regular season last year, but they are hoping to make up for a 31-21 loss to the Michigan State Spartans in the Peach Bowl.
WTRF- 7News

Moundsville Roller Derby lacing up for a comeback

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) — Do you know where your roller skates are? You’re going to need them, because the Moundsville Roller Derby is opening up its floor once again. Two Ohio Valley real estate investors remember the good times at the rink, and jumped at the chance to bring them back. Nate and Marcy Harler […]
wajr.com

Outdoor recreation rental facility opens in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Adventure WV is now operating the newly constructed outdoor recreation rental facility at the Walnut Street Landing. Residents can now expect expanded recreation opportunities along the Monongalia River. Residents can rent kayaks, paddleboards, PFDs, bicycles, helmets and more. Youth Personal Floatation Devices (PFD) are available, and...
WBOY 12 News

Fairmont road closed for accident involving power lines

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) – The Marion County Homeland Security and Emergency Management announced that part of Boothes Creek Rd in Fairmont is temporarily closed. According to a Facebook post, the closure is from Manuel Dr to Middletown Rd and is due to a vehicle accident involving power lines. The post also warned that Rt 73 […]
