ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Missing Indianapolis woman to be featured on ID show ‘Disappeared’

By Izzy Karpinski
FOX59
FOX59
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bkugG_0hcWwW2600

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis woman who was last seen in a YMCA parking lot in 2021 will be profiled on the latest season of Investigation Discovery’s missing person series “ Disappeared .”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZUArj_0hcWwW2600
Dated flyer that circulated in the months following Kirsten Brueggeman’s disappearance.

The season 10 premiere episode “Vanished in the Night” will focus on the disappearance of Kirsten Brueggeman, who was 26 when she was last seen on January 2, 2021.

Kirsten’s parents, Rex and Lisa Brueggeman, said their daughter had gone out the night before to Manley’s Irish Mutt on E. 10th Street and left the bar after getting into a fight with her friends.

Parents keep hope alive for missing 26-year-old daughter

She was then captured on nearby security cameras at around 2 a.m. walking through the parking lot of the Harper J. Ransburg branch of the YMCA on Shortridge Road. Those are the last known images of Kirsten.

FOX59 spoke to Lisa and Rex Brueggeman about nine months after Kirsten’s initial disappearance.

Lisa said she knew something was wrong immediately.

”Not knowing is really the most painful thing.”

Rex Breuggeman

”Call it mother’s intuition, but I felt like something bad had really happened. I woke up at about 12:30, about the same time her phone went off, and that’s when I first tried to call her and her phone was off.”

The Brueggemans told FOX59 in 2021 that they don’t believe their daughter would have left town on her own account since she was so close to her dog Tifa.

The family announced a $10,000 reward for any information leading to where Kirsten might be. They also hired a private investigator to help find her.

The “Disappeared” episode about Kirsten Brueggeman will premiere on Wednesday, September 7 at 10 p.m. It will be the first of eight episodes in the upcoming tenth season of the longtime show.

Kirsten’s family will appear in the episode to share their story in the hopes that someone comes forward with new information.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Kirsten Brueggemann, you’re asked to call IMPD at Missing Persons at (317) 327-6160.

NOTE: The following video originally aired in September of 2021.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox 59

Carmel Police looking for missing mother and daughter

CARMEL, Ind. – Carmel police are trying to locate a mother and a daughter who were reported missing. A Facebook post by the Carmel Police Department late Friday says 37-year-old Christina Tinson and her daughter, 13-year-old Kindell Phillips. Tinson was least seen driving her 2011 GMC Terrain with Indiana...
CARMEL, IN
WISH-TV

4 overnight shootings in Indianapolis, 2 deadly

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A total of four shootings happened in the city Friday night into Saturday morning. Two separate shootings left two dead and another shooting left one in critical condition, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. 1 dead, 26th Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Body matching missing 4-year-old found in Plainfield pond

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Police confirmed a body matching the description of a missing 4-year-old autistic girl who has been missing since Thursday was recovered from a retention pond located near where she went missing. On Thursday, Fiedwenya “NeeGee” Fiefe went missing. A Silver Alert was issued for the missing child, last seen wearing a long […]
PLAINFIELD, IN
Local News Digital

Yacht Rock Review rocks Hospice concert tonight

COLUMBUS, Ind. – After two cancellations due to COVID-19, Our Hospice of South Central Indiana will finally welcome Yacht Rock Revue to perform live at the 36th annual free summer concert tonight, Saturday, September 3, starting at 6:30 p.m, in Mill Race Park. The Labor Day weekend event is Our Hospice of South Central Indiana’s biggest fundraiser each year.
COLUMBUS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Entertainment
Local
Indiana Entertainment
FOX59

Man arrested in killing of Elwood officer may be put to death

ANDERSON, Ind. — Security was tightened several notches Friday morning at the Madison County Courthouse. People walking through metal detectors at the entrances were given TSA-like instructions: place all metal objects, all electronic devices, belts and shoes in a bin for scanning. Outside Courtroom 3, there were several armed police officers. There were several temporary […]
ELWOOD, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Irish
WTHR

1 person critically injured in west Indianapolis shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to a hospital late Friday. Dispatchers got a report of a person shot around 9:45 p.m. in the 5900 block of Fieldcrest Lane, which is near West Washington Street and I-465. Officers found a victim with an apparent gunshot wound.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Labor Day weekend events in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Whether you plan on firing up the grill, soaking up the last of the summer sun or heading downtown… there are plenty of ways you can celebrate this Labor Day weekend. While it may well be the last of the summer holidays, after seeing what’s going...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

1 hurt, 1 killed within an hour in separate shootings

INDIANAPOLIS — Two men were shot, one fatally, within the same hour on Friday night after separate shootings west of downtown Indianapolis. The first incident happened around 9:15 p.m. when Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of Howard Street on the city’s near southwest side. In a residence near the […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
FOX59

Support for Officer Burton extends beyond Richmond community

HENRY COUNTY, Ind. — Love from an entire community is still on display in Richmond. As many await the news of Officer Seara Burton, they’re holding on to faith. That includes miles away in Henry County. “We’re here for them. They’ve been in our thoughts and prayers since the night that this happened,” said Sgt. […]
RICHMOND, IN
WTHR

Anderson teen dies in early morning shooting

ANDERSON, Ind. — An Anderson man is dead after what police called an accidental shooting. Police said 19-year-old Jacob Spivey was shot in the 1900 block of Jonathon Court around 6 a.m. Thursday. Medics pronounced Spivey dead at the scene. The Madison County Coroner’s Office will officially determine the...
ANDERSON, IN
WTWO/WAWV

UPDATE: Statewide Amber Alert canceled

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — UPDATE: The Amber Alert has been canceled by the investigative agency. For more information on this cancellation, please contact the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department at 317-327-6540. An Amber Alert has been declared by Indiana State Police regarding the disappearance of a 9-year-old girl in Indianapolis. Delilah Jennings is 3 feet 6 […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Bloomington man shoots suspected burglar trying to get into his bedroom

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Police in Bloomington are investigating the shooting of a man who allegedly tried to break into a home early Thursday morning. According to police, a man called 911 to report a burglary in progress at his home in the 1700 block of South Pinestone Court. As officers responded, the man said the suspected burglar broke a window to his bedroom and was trying to get inside. The resident said he then shot at the intruder.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
FOX59

Bloomington Police investigate Thursday morning shooting

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Investigators with the Bloomington Police Department are looking into a shooting that began with an attempted burglary of a home early Thursday. Just after 5 a.m., the Monroe County Central Emergency Dispatcher Center got a call about a burglary in progress at a home in the 1700 block of South Pinestone Court. […]
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTHR

2 found dead in Fishers home, police say

FISHERS, Ind. — Fishers police are investigating after a man and a woman were found dead in a home Wednesday morning. Fishers police were called to Cumberland Place Village, a neighborhood on Forsythia Lane near 141st Street and Cumberland Road, after a caller threatened they would take their life.
FISHERS, IN
FOX59

Indianapolis summer climate report 2022

INDIANAPOLIS – Meteorological summer has come to a close. Here’s how Indianapolis performed on temperatures and rainfall. Rain June normally sees 4.95″ rainfall. We had 1.18″. July normally sees 4.42″ rainfall. We had 3.10″. That means Indianapolis fell 5.09″ short on rainfall in the first two months of summer. Normal for June and July is […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Man charged with murder, attempted murder in shooting of Dutch soldiers

INDIANAPOLIS – An Indianapolis man faces several charges, including murder, following a weekend shooting in downtown Indianapolis that killed a Dutch soldier and wounded two others. Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said Shamar Duncan, arrested earlier this week, is now charged with murder, two counts of attempted murder and a count of disorderly conduct. Murder […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

FOX59

39K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy