NFL

Yardbarker

Buccaneers' Tom Brady, wife Gisele Bündchen reportedly in fight over his decision to return to NFL

After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were bounced from the 2022 NFL Playoffs by the Los Angeles Rams in January, quarterback Tom Brady surprised many when he first refused to commit to playing another season and then explained during an appearance on his "Let's Go" SiriusXM show and podcast that he first needed to spend time with wife Gisele Bündchen and his family before he confirmed any decision.
TAMPA, FL
Bleacher Report

Michigan QB Cade McNamara Says He Wasn't Expecting to Split Starts with J.J. McCarthy

Consider Michigan Wolverines quarterback Cade McNamara among those a bit surprised that he'll split starts with J.J. McCarthy to start the 2022 season. "I'd definitely say it's pretty unusual," he told reporters. "It was kinda a thing I wasn't expecting by the end of camp. I thought I had my best camp. I thought I put myself in a good position."
ANN ARBOR, MI
Bleacher Report

Bold Trade Predictions Before the 2022 NFL Season Kicks off

The NFL salary cap is a significant leverage point for teams and players alike. While certain workarounds can help maximize every dollar, there's a limit to that. The New Orleans Saints are wizards when it comes to working the numbers, but they're already deep into the red based on 2023 projections. That might explain why they traded standout defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Philadelphia Eagles on Tuesday.
Jaylen Waddle
Bleacher Report

Why C.J. Stroud Is 2023 NFL Draft's Top QB Prospect Entering College Season

Alabama's Bryce Young may be the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, but Ohio State's C.J. Stroud is clearly college football's best quarterback prospect for the 2023 NFL draft. History has showed that collegiate hardware doesn't automatically equate to future success. It's happened more often than not as of late, but the likes of Robert Griffin III, Johnny Manziel, Marcus Mariota and Baker Mayfield (so far) didn't translate to the professional game and serve as warnings.
Bleacher Report

Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh: 'I Don’t Apologize for Taking a Look' at Minnesota Vikings

Jim Harbaugh is happy with his decision-making this past offseason, which saw him interview with the Minnesota Vikings before returning to Michigan. "I don’t apologize for taking a look," Harbaugh told ESPN's Gene Wojciechowski (h/t Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk). "And the one that doesn’t get printed is I don’t apologize for wanting to be at Michigan. Seem to cut off that last part of it. And that’s where [I’m] at, happy as can be."
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bleacher Report

Tua Tagovailoa Named Dolphins Captain After 'Resounding' Support from Players

Miami Dolphins players appear to be buying into the hype for Tua Tagovailoa heading into the regular season. Head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters on Thursday the third-year quarterback was voted as a team captain after receiving "resounding" support in a vote from his teammates. This marks the first year...
NFL
#Gm#American Football#Pro Football Focus#Penn State
Bleacher Report

10 NFL Rookies Who Already Look Like Draft Day Steals

Help on an NFL roster can come from unexpected places. Last season, the Detroit Lions roster looked like a barren wasteland of talent at wide receiver. Fourth-round rookie Amon-Ra St. Brown emerged as Detroit's leading receiver and tied for 15th in the league with 90 receptions. The 112th overall pick...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Alert: Rhamondre Stevenson Taking over for Damien Harris Wouldn't Be 'Shock'

The weird vibes around the New England Patriots coming out of training camp and the preseason are going to have an impact on the fantasy world this season. Zack Cox of NESN.com noted it "wouldn't shock" him if Rhamondre Stevenson eventually becomes the No. 1 running back, ahead of Damien Harris, at some point this season.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Trey Sermon Claimed by Eagles After Release from 49ers; Former 3rd-Round Draft Pick

One year after being a third-round draft pick by the San Francisco 49ers, Trey Sermon will play for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2022. The Eagles announced Thursday they claimed the running back after he was waived by San Francisco. This article will be updated soon to provide more information and...
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Football 2022: Sleeper WRs to Target in Updated Flex Rankings

We've put out plenty of guides on players you should target near the top of your draft and the best players at each position. But what about when you get into the later rounds of your draft?. Far from throwaway picks, those players can end up being powerhouses of your...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Alert: Sammy Watkins 'Super Reliable' at Packers Practice, Aaron Rodgers Says

One of the biggest fantasy football mysteries ahead of the 2022 season is how the Green Bay Packers' passing game will look following the departure of Davante Adams, and quarterback Aaron Rodgers may have provided a hint after Thursday's practice. Rodgers, the two-time reigning NFL MVP, praised veteran wide receiver...

