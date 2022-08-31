Read full article on original website
Buccaneers' Tom Brady, wife Gisele Bündchen reportedly in fight over his decision to return to NFL
After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were bounced from the 2022 NFL Playoffs by the Los Angeles Rams in January, quarterback Tom Brady surprised many when he first refused to commit to playing another season and then explained during an appearance on his "Let's Go" SiriusXM show and podcast that he first needed to spend time with wife Gisele Bündchen and his family before he confirmed any decision.
Michigan QB Cade McNamara Says He Wasn't Expecting to Split Starts with J.J. McCarthy
Consider Michigan Wolverines quarterback Cade McNamara among those a bit surprised that he'll split starts with J.J. McCarthy to start the 2022 season. "I'd definitely say it's pretty unusual," he told reporters. "It was kinda a thing I wasn't expecting by the end of camp. I thought I had my best camp. I thought I put myself in a good position."
Bold Trade Predictions Before the 2022 NFL Season Kicks off
The NFL salary cap is a significant leverage point for teams and players alike. While certain workarounds can help maximize every dollar, there's a limit to that. The New Orleans Saints are wizards when it comes to working the numbers, but they're already deep into the red based on 2023 projections. That might explain why they traded standout defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Philadelphia Eagles on Tuesday.
Jimmy Garoppolo Discusses Remaining with 49ers: 'Things Worked Out for the Best'
Jimmy Garoppolo surprised many Monday when he chose to remain with the San Francisco 49ers for the 2022 season rather than pushing for a trade as had been expected. While speaking to reporters Thursday, Garoppolo said he's satisfied with staying in the Bay Area for another year. "I think things...
Why C.J. Stroud Is 2023 NFL Draft's Top QB Prospect Entering College Season
Alabama's Bryce Young may be the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, but Ohio State's C.J. Stroud is clearly college football's best quarterback prospect for the 2023 NFL draft. History has showed that collegiate hardware doesn't automatically equate to future success. It's happened more often than not as of late, but the likes of Robert Griffin III, Johnny Manziel, Marcus Mariota and Baker Mayfield (so far) didn't translate to the professional game and serve as warnings.
Rams' Jalen Ramsey 'Ready to Roll' for Opener vs. Bills amid Injury Rehab, Says McVay
Los Angeles Rams star Jalen Ramsey will be active in his team's season-opener against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday. "He's feeling good," Rams coach Sean McVay told reporters Friday. "He sure looks good out here, and so he’s feeling good and he’s going to be ready to roll on the 8th."
Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh: 'I Don’t Apologize for Taking a Look' at Minnesota Vikings
Jim Harbaugh is happy with his decision-making this past offseason, which saw him interview with the Minnesota Vikings before returning to Michigan. "I don’t apologize for taking a look," Harbaugh told ESPN's Gene Wojciechowski (h/t Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk). "And the one that doesn’t get printed is I don’t apologize for wanting to be at Michigan. Seem to cut off that last part of it. And that’s where [I’m] at, happy as can be."
Tua Tagovailoa Named Dolphins Captain After 'Resounding' Support from Players
Miami Dolphins players appear to be buying into the hype for Tua Tagovailoa heading into the regular season. Head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters on Thursday the third-year quarterback was voted as a team captain after receiving "resounding" support in a vote from his teammates. This marks the first year...
Report: Panthers' Sam Darnold Placed on IR Because of Ankle Injury Ahead of Week 1
Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold will start the season on injured reserve due to an ankle injury. The team announced the move on Thursday, allowing them to open a roster spot heading into the regular season. Darnold will have to sit out at least the first four games of the...
10 NFL Rookies Who Already Look Like Draft Day Steals
Help on an NFL roster can come from unexpected places. Last season, the Detroit Lions roster looked like a barren wasteland of talent at wide receiver. Fourth-round rookie Amon-Ra St. Brown emerged as Detroit's leading receiver and tied for 15th in the league with 90 receptions. The 112th overall pick...
Fantasy Alert: Rhamondre Stevenson Taking over for Damien Harris Wouldn't Be 'Shock'
The weird vibes around the New England Patriots coming out of training camp and the preseason are going to have an impact on the fantasy world this season. Zack Cox of NESN.com noted it "wouldn't shock" him if Rhamondre Stevenson eventually becomes the No. 1 running back, ahead of Damien Harris, at some point this season.
Trey Sermon Claimed by Eagles After Release from 49ers; Former 3rd-Round Draft Pick
One year after being a third-round draft pick by the San Francisco 49ers, Trey Sermon will play for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2022. The Eagles announced Thursday they claimed the running back after he was waived by San Francisco. This article will be updated soon to provide more information and...
Fantasy Football 2022: Sleeper WRs to Target in Updated Flex Rankings
We've put out plenty of guides on players you should target near the top of your draft and the best players at each position. But what about when you get into the later rounds of your draft?. Far from throwaway picks, those players can end up being powerhouses of your...
Fantasy Alert: 'Positive News' on Michael Thomas' Hamstring Injury Ahead of Week 1
Fantasy managers keeping an eye on New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas can feel a little more optimistic about his prospects of playing in Week 1. Per Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com, there is "positive news" about Thomas' hamstring injury. Duncan noted he "would be surprised" if the veteran wideout...
Former Bills TE O.J. Howard Reportedly Will Sign Texans Contract After Bengals Rumors
In a seemingly abrupt change of plans, O.J. Howard is headed to Houston. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Texans are set to sign the free-agent tight end after he visited the team Thursday. Most expected Howard to sign with the Cincinnati Bengals after he was in facilities Wednesday. The Bengals...
Fantasy Alert: Sammy Watkins 'Super Reliable' at Packers Practice, Aaron Rodgers Says
One of the biggest fantasy football mysteries ahead of the 2022 season is how the Green Bay Packers' passing game will look following the departure of Davante Adams, and quarterback Aaron Rodgers may have provided a hint after Thursday's practice. Rodgers, the two-time reigning NFL MVP, praised veteran wide receiver...
Peyton, Eli Manning 'Manningcast' to Call Russell Wilson, Broncos vs. Seahawks Week 1
In 2012, the Broncos added Peyton Manning to their loaded roster in hopes the future Hall of Famer would bring a Super Bowl back to Denver. A decade later, Manning will be on the broadcast as Russell Wilson—the Broncos' next great hope at quarterback—makes his team debut. ESPN...
