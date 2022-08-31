ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Q97.9

4 New England Towns Make List of Best Oktoberfest Celebrations

Well, everyone, it’s September. So, in the spirit of those who stock the seasonal aisle at CVS, let’s skip ahead to Oktoberfest!. New Englanders in search of beer are in luck, as four cities in the region made the list of best Oktoberfest celebrations, according to the travel website TripsToDiscover.com.
BOSTON, MA
thecrazytourist.com

15 Best Things to Do in Watertown (MA)

Founded in 1630, Watertown was one of the earliest Massachusetts Bay Colony settlements, and came about after a group of Puritan immigrants traveled up the Charles River. In the early 1830s, the hilly easternmost part of Watertown was chosen for Mount Auburn Cemetery, a new and massively influential kind of burial ground, in a picturesque arboretum.
WATERTOWN, MA
microsoftnewskids.com

Boston’s subway, the oldest in the U.S., turns 125 years old

On the morning of September 1, 1897, the residents of Boston, Massachusetts, woke up to the dawn of a new era in public transportation. Shortly after 6 a.m., a trolley car headed down a slope toward a newly finished tunnel under Tremont Street. More than 100 people were crammed aboard for the first ride of the United States’ first subway.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Watch: Trailer of Hulu’s ‘The Murders Before the Marathon,’ explores journalist’s findings of triple-homicide case and Boston Marathon bombings

Hulu will exhibit the case of the triple murders that occurred in Waltham over a decade ago and the possible relationship they have with the infamous Boston Marathon bombings. Brendan Mess, Erik Weissman and Raphael Teken, were found slain inside 12 Harding Ave. in Waltham on Sept. 11, 2011, 10 years after the 9/11 attacks, MassLive previously reported.
WALTHAM, MA
CBS Boston

To Do List: Labor Day weekend festivals

BOSTON – There are plenty of events for the whole family this Labor Day weekend, including schooners in Gloucester, lights at Southwick Zoo and artists in Harvard Square.GLOUCESTER SCHOONER FESTIVALYou can get up-close and personal with a variety of ships during the Gloucester Schooner Festival, which kicked off Thursday and concludes on Sunday with a schooner race. And the best part is the event is free to the public. https://www.maritimegloucester.org/sf-visitor-infoWhen: September 1-4 Where: Gloucester (various locations) Cost: N/ASOUTHWICK'S ZOO FESTIVAL OF ILLUMINATIONThe Festival of Illumination got underway Thursday at Southwick's Zoo and continues through the end of the year. The...
BOSTON, MA
Q97.9

14 Hour Train Ride From Montreal to Boston With Stops in Maine is in the Making

Take the train to Montreal? It could happen. The Bangor Daily News reported that there could be a train that goes from Montreal to Boston if they get the money for it. It would go from Montreal to Sherbrooke (in Quebec) and then cross over into Vermont. Then it heads into New Hampshire and will go through Bethel, Auburn, Portland, and Old Orchard Beach. Then off to Boston.
MAINE STATE
The fire escape ripped open the truck ‘like a can of tuna’

A look at moving-day past, present, and future. Double-parked U-Hauls, household debris littering the sidewalks, and at least one roof-less moving truck causing chaos on Storrow Drive can mean only one thing: Moving day has arrived in Boston. Across the city, somewhere between 60 percent and 80 percent of leases...
BOSTON, MA
WBUR

Survey shows parent dissatisfaction with Boston Public Schools

Boston Public Schools officials fended off an attempted state takeover and now are looking ahead to a new superintendent in Mary Skipper. But Skipper and other top school officials will be facing a drop in satisfaction from parents of K-12 students in the system, according to a new survey from MassINC Polling Group.
BOSTON, MA
Boston Magazine

On the Market: A Tony Seven-Bedroom Mansion in Wellesley

September is here, which means college students are returning to campuses across the country. Some are riding it out in lackluster Allston apartments (happy belated Allston Christmas!) while others, like students at Babson and Wellesley, are enjoying the peace and quiet that is suburbia. If you’re ready for your own back to school reset and want the feel of a lush college campus without returning to a dorm (shared bathrooms? cardboard ceiling tiles? No thanks), consider this Wellesley home, with grounds and a sprawling house that calls to mind an academic setting.
WELLESLEY, MA
