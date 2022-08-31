ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
elonphoenix.com

Volleyball Drops Pair Of Matches At NC State Tournament

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Elon volleyball team bounced back from a straight-set loss against Colgate on Friday morning to post a strong effort against Tennessee in the afternoon, but the Phoenix ultimately came up short, falling 3-1 to conclude its first day at the NC State Tournament. With both...
ELON, NC
elonphoenix.com

Elon Men’s Soccer Hosts Northeastern in CAA and Home Opener

ELON, N.C. – The Elon University men's soccer team hosts Northeastern in its Colonial Athletic Association and home opener on Saturday, Sept. 3, on the Phoenix's home pitch at Rudd Field. Kickoff for the match is slated for 7 p.m. HOW TO FOLLOW. • Saturday's match will be broadcasted...
ELON, NC
elonphoenix.com

Elon Opener Kicks Off 2022 Campaign for Phoenix Cross Country

ELON, N.C. – The 2022 season begins this Friday night, Sept. 2, for the Elon men's and women's cross country programs as the Phoenix hosts its annual home meet, the Elon Opener, at the Elon Cross Country Course near the campus' recreational fields. The races begin with the women's...
ELON, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy