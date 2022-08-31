A New York law that’s been in effect for months has been whipping up controversy after convenience store owners across the state began notifying customers they would need to be 21 years old to buy cans of whipped cream. The law, which went into effect in November, prohibits the sale of whipped cream chargers — not cans — to customers who are under 21, as the small gas canisters of nitrous oxide known as whippets can be inhaled to get high. Cans of whipped cream weren’t included in the bill, but some convenience store owners began to check customer driver’s licenses for those products, as well. “It was initially unclear if this ban extended to whipped cream canisters,” according to an email from the New York Association of Convenience Stores sent to the New York Post. “In order to be safe, many stores started requiring ID for whipped cream.”

