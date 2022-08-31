ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Comments / 0

Related
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

These Are the Oldest Counties in New Hampshire

It's always interesting to learn more about the towns that make up our beloved state. A recent look at the 20 least populated towns in New Hampshire revealed that the least-populated town in the entire state is the two-person town of Livermore. The area was once a thriving small community, but is now a wooded ghost town. Only structural remnants and debris remain from this place that once was.
POLITICS
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Here Are 13 Things That You Can Only Do in New Hampshire

It's always interesting to hear what newcomers and out-of-staters think about where we live. Often times, their observations are obvious, like the fact that we have absolutely frigid winters that no human being deserves to endure for as long as we do. Other times, these observations are more specific, like the fact that we don't legally have to wear seatbelts.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
State
Massachusetts State
WMUR.com

New Hampshire first lady unveils large pollinator garden

CONCORD, N.H. — The New Hampshire first lady is unveiling a new pollinator garden at the governor's mansion in Concord. A ribbon-cutting will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Bridges House to unveil the project. First Lady Valerie Sununu said the garden is already attracting butterflies and honeybees.
CONCORD, NH
WMUR.com

Viewers' Choice 2022: Best food truck in New Hampshire

We asked our viewers where to find the best food trucks in New Hampshire. Many viewers call the pizzas made in Buxton's Pizza's mobile brick oven are the real deal. Viewers say the smash burgers at the Rollin' Grille can't be beat. 3. The Spot To-Go in Manchester. Many people...
DERRY, NH
manchesterinklink.com

‘Biker candidate’ seeks to oust Sununu in primary

CONWAY, N.H. — Jay Lewis believes his and his fellow Granite Staters’ rights are being infringed upon. It’s the chief reason he’s running for governor. “The only way to fix things is to become boss,” he said during an editorial board at the Conway Sun on Aug. 19.
CONWAY, NH
WCVB

Man who owns frozen yogurt locations in Massachusetts, New Hampshire accused of putting hidden camera in bathroom

NASHUA, N.H. — A man who owns frozen yogurt stores in Massachusetts and New Hampshire has been accused of placing a hidden camera in the bathroom at one of the shops. Police in Nashua, New Hampshire, were called on July 23 to the Tutti Frutti in the Pheasant Lane Mall after a hidden recording device was located within a bathroom within the store, police said.
NASHUA, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#New Place#Travel Info#What To Do#New England#Good Food#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#Food Drink
manchesterinklink.com

Four houses of worship in Manchester receive federal security funding

WASHINGTON – On Friday, New Hampshire’s Congressional Delegation announced $927,000 in grants to increase safety at houses of worship across the Granite State, including over $500,000 to houses of worship in Manchester. Four of the nine facilities receiving funding are located in Manchester with money going to help...
MANCHESTER, NH
NHPR

Everything you need to know about the 2022 elections in N.H.

Whether you plan to vote absentee or head to the polls this fall, we want to help you feel more prepared to cast your ballot in New Hampshire. Explore this guide for details on how to register to vote, who can cast an absentee ballot, where to look up your polling place and more.
ELECTIONS
Seacoast Current

The Happiest City to Live in New England is in Maine

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. I keep going on about how everyone in New England, especially Maine, is very nice. It seems like almost everyone is upbeat. However, a recent study conducted by WalletHub claims that other cities, out of New England, have happier citizens.
MAINE STATE
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Maine is the Only State in the Country That Firmly Hates TikTok

It's not an exaggeration to say that almost everyone's lives includes the use of some apps on our smartphones. Whether it's checking in on friends through Facebook and Instagram, banking, navigation, or playing 10 levels on Candy Crush, smartphone apps have become a large part of American culture. But not everyone is down with every app. According to PC Mag, some exhaustive research has revealed which apps every state hates the most. And it shouldn't come as a surprise that Maine hates the most popular app in the world right now.
MAINE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

These Are 10 of the Best Towns in New Hampshire, According to Locals

Oh boy did people have thoughts about this one, and understandably so. We recently went on Facebook to ask what you think the best town in the Granite State is. Over 200 comments poured in from locals eager to vouch for their beloved town, city, and community. After all, there are some nice places to live in here in New Hampshire, and we truly are lucky to live where we do.
TRAVEL
laconiadailysun.com

Environmental group raps New Hampshire's solid waste plan

(The Center Square) – An environmental group that sued New Hampshire over delays in approving a solid waste plan is criticizing the state’s 10-year proposal to update garbage collection and recycling programs. In a letter to the state Department of Environmental Services, the Conservation Law Foundation said a...
ENVIRONMENT
97.5 WOKQ

New Hampshire and Maine Seacoast Stays in a Severe Drought, but Relief is Coming

There's not much change to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor maps for the Seacoast, but Wednesday's rain could make a difference in the next report. The latest report issued on Thursday continues to have most of Strafford and York Counties and all of Rockingham County under a severe drought. Essex County in Masachusetts is in a severe drought. The report includes rainfall through Tuesday morning.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NH
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Dover, NH
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
595K+
Views
ABOUT

102.1 & 105.3 The Shark plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://shark1053.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy