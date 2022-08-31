ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

247Sports

Noles247 Game Prediction: Florida State vs. LSU

Florida State dominated Duquesne last weekend to start the year off 1-0. However, FSU's first real test of the 2022 football season is approaching. This weekend, the Seminoles travel to New Orleans for a neutral-site matchup against the LSU Tigers in the Caesars Superdome. The Noles247 staff gave our thoughts on how we expect Sunday's game against the Tigers to unfold and provided each of our score predictions for the matchup below:
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

LSU vs FSU: Preview and Predictions

The 2022 season is finally here and while LSU will have to wait until Sunday to kickoff its new era of the program, there’s plenty to evaluate before that 6:30 p.m. time. Brian Kelly is all about the preparation after all, so the Tigers’ head coach should feel really comfortable about where his team is at mentally and physically with the group making the drive down to New Orleans while much of the college football world is starting its season.
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

College Gameday split on LSU-FSU matchup

LSU fans don't have to sweat much on this college football Saturday. The Tigers don't have to play until Sunday, giving ample time to get in final predictions and discussion about the opening game in the Superdome against Florida State. However, most of the rest of the college football world...
BATON ROUGE, LA
stateoftheu.com

Sorry, but I’m Rooting for LSU over Florida State on Sunday Night

Let me start this article by saying that I understand rooting for the other teams in the ACC and how it can help the Miami Hurricanes and the conference as a whole. I don’t care. Would it be great if both Miami and FSU were undefeated when they play this season? It would be great for the rivalry. Otherwise, who cares? I just want the Canes to beat the Seminoles, like I do every season.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

Updated Recruiting Visitor List: Prospects expected to be in attendance for Florida State vs. LSU

Florida State plays LSU in a neutral site competition at the Caesars Superdome on Sunday night and the sell-out game will have major recruiting implications. FSU expects only a few select prospects on their side of the stands -- by design. LSU is expected to have some familiar FSU recruiting targets on their sideline such as five-star wideout Jalen Brown and five star wideout Shelton Sampson Jr.. Below are the names currently expected to watch the highly anticipated game on FSU's sideline:
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

Arch Manning stats: How Texas 5-star QB commit fared in first high school game of senior season

Arch Manning began his final high school football season at New Orleans Isidore Newman with a bang. The Texas Longhorns five-star commit and nation's top-ranked recruit led his squad to a 35-14 win over Boutte (La.) Hahnville Friday night. Manning led three touchdown drives in the final four possessions for Isidore Newman, paving the way for victory.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
247Sports

Friday Night Lights Performance Tracker

The regular season kicked of high school football kicked off in Louisiana this week, giving LSU fans a chance to watch some Tiger commitments and targets in action. We’ll use this to post stat updates and performances we run across from this wek, starting with last night’s long but eventful game between Catholic High of Baton Rouge and Our Lady of Good Counsel out of Maryland.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Who ya got? Our staff makes its picks for LSU's long-awaited season-opener vs. Florida State

The Advocate's staff writers predict the outcome of LSU's season-opening game against Florida State on Sunday night in the Caesars Superdome:. LSU touted the strength of its defensive line throughout the offseason. BJ Ojulari, Maason Smith, Jaquelin Roy and Ali Gaye form a daunting front, and they might win the opener on their own by disrupting Florida State’s uncertain offensive line and stopping the run. The Seminoles didn’t have to face them when they rushed for 406 yards last week. Brian Kelly wins his first game.
BATON ROUGE, LA
andthevalleyshook.com

Three Very Specific Predictions for LSU vs Florida State

Editor’s note: Hey y’all wanted to introduce everyone to Saul, the fourth five-star new writer I’m adding to the ATVS staff. Saul is already part of the SB Nation family, and writes for the Man City site Bitter and Blue so check out his work there if you’re an EPL fan. Saul’s gonna bring a bit of a gambling flair to ATVS.
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

Details on FSU coach Mike Norvell’s contract extension, raise (from Dec. of 2021)

Florida State and coach Mike Norvell agreed to a one-year contract extension back on Dec. 14 of 2021, and the deal was verbally announced by FSU that day. That amendment to Norvell’s original contract was put in writing, and signed by Norvell as well as FSU president Richard McCullough and the university’s associate general counsel the following day on Dec. 15 according to a contract obtained by Noles247 via a records request.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

Four-star WR target from Florida includes Tennessee in top three

Tennessee is on the short list of favorites for a highly ranked wide-receiver target who visited the Vols in late June. Four-star Class of 2023 wide receiver Traylon Ray of North Florida Christian School in Tallahassee, Fla., announced his top three college choices in a post Saturday afternoon on his Twitter account, revealing that the Vols are one of the main teams he’s considering.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
wtxl.com

Florida A&M: More players reinstated to play for football program

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Some Florida A&M University football players have been reinstated to compete for the Rattlers. The university confirmed to ABC 27 Wednesday the number of players that are not certified to play for FAMU against Jackson State University in the Orange Blossom Classic Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens is 17.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
