Let me start this article by saying that I understand rooting for the other teams in the ACC and how it can help the Miami Hurricanes and the conference as a whole. I don’t care. Would it be great if both Miami and FSU were undefeated when they play this season? It would be great for the rivalry. Otherwise, who cares? I just want the Canes to beat the Seminoles, like I do every season.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO