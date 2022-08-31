IF foods that are off the Richter scale when it comes to heat are your kind of cuisine, you may be unlocking health benefits without even realising it.

We decided to stir the pot and find out what scientists think about just how healthy spicy food is for you.

Spicy food can be delicious - but is it good for you? We take a deep dive into everything you need to know Credit: Getty

Is spicy food good for you?

According to the Cleaveland Clinic, spicy food has proven to help people who are dedicated to a well-rounded diet and exercise to lose weight.

It also helps boost the metabolism, according to the experts.

"Much of the research on spicy foods focuses on capsaicin, the compound that gives chili peppers their kick," the medics write.

"Some of that research has found that capsaicin boosts the body’s ability to break down fat and burn more energy."

Finally, they shared research that showed that the hypothalamus is stimulated by capsaicin, which is the center in your brain that regulates when you're full.

So by sprinkling spicy foods into your diet more often, you could actually boost your metabolism and slow your appetite.

What are other health benefits of spicy food?

Spicy food has also been shown to help improve heart health.

That means if you're trying to lower your cholesterol, lower your blood pressure, or avoid getting Type 2 Diabetes, you could be in luck if you're a spicy food fan.

According to a study from the University of Vermont: "Consumption of hot red chili peppers was associated with a 13 per cent reduction in the instantaneous hazard of death."

"Similar, but statistically nonsignificant trends were seen for deaths from vascular disease, but not from other causes.

" In this large population-based prospective study, the consumption of hot red chili pepper was associated with reduced mortality."

"Hot red chili peppers may be a beneficial component of the diet."

Isn't spicy food bad for my stomach?

Actually, spicy food has been shown to help the stomach and gastrointestinal tracts more than it's shown to irritate them.

In moderation, spicy foods help boost your microbiome (the diversity of bacteria in your gut), which is responsible for your immune system, energy, and countless other aspects of your health.

Additionally, it's believed to be tied directly to inflammation in the gut; this is the kind that's often tied to obesity and can help (along with the ways it does above) to get the inflammation under control.