WDIO-TV
Weather Sketch: Ava S
Each morning, Good Morning Northland likes to showcase the artistic talents of our young viewers, with the GMN Weather Sketch brought to you by Northern Foot & Ankle. Good Morning Northland would like you to send in your Weather Sketch. Draw a picture and send it to:. WDIO-TV WEATHER SKETCH.
WDIO-TV
Weather Sketch: Natalee
Each morning, Good Morning Northland likes to showcase the artistic talents of our young viewers, with the GMN Weather Sketch brought to you by Northern Foot & Ankle. Good Morning Northland would like you to send in your Weather Sketch. Draw a picture and send it to:. WDIO-TV WEATHER SKETCH.
WDIO-TV
Up North: Dragon Boat Festival celebrates resilience after two year hiatus
The Lake Superior Dragon Boat Festival has brought together racers and fans since its inaugural year in 2002. The festival however returned after a two year absence due to the Coivid-19 pandemic, which has racers and fans excited to get back to the activities. “It’s a fantastic event and it’s...
WDIO-TV
MNA files intent to strike; 15,000 nurses could walk off job
Leaders of the Minnesota Nurses Association (MNA) say they are now filing their intent to strike. In a press conference, MNA leaders announced their intent to strike on Thursday, September 1, this gives hospitals a 10-day strike notice before nurses could walk off the job. The filing follows a strike...
WDIO-TV
31st Annual Great Northern Classic Rodeo kicks off in Superior
The Great Northern Classic Rodeo kicked off Friday night at the Head of the Lakes fairground in Superior. There was a GNCR performance at seven to start the weekend of activities. 17-year-old Jocelyn Dolsen will be barrel racing. Dolsen has been riding horses since she was little and got into...
WDIO-TV
Prosecutors say no charges related to officer-involved shooting in Chisholm
The St. Louis County Attorney’s Office has found no basis for criminal charges against St. Louis County Sheriff’s Deputies Cody Dillinger and Gavin Nichols and Virginia Police K-9 Officer Nicholas Grivna in connection with the April 20, 2022 officer-involved shooting (OIS) that occurred in Chisholm, Minnesota and resulted in the death of Michael David Johnson.
WDIO-TV
Denfeld girls soccer strikes first but drops to Hastings at home
Despite scoring first the Duluth Denfeld girls soccer team was not able to hold off Hastings falling 2-1 Wednesday at Public Schools Stadium. Alyssa Doyle scored the sole goal for the Hunters unassisted early in the first half to lead 1-0. However the Raiders’ Keagan McVicker would tie it 1-1 11 minutes before halftime.
WDIO-TV
A new chapter for the Proctor School District
The Proctor School District has its eyes on turning the page into a new chapter as a new school year is right around the corner with a new superintendent, new teachers, and a new mindset. “It is an opportunity that not very many people get. As educators, we get that...
WDIO-TV
Ashland volleyball sweeps Duluth East in straight sets
On Thursday Ashland volleyball swept Duluth East in straight sets winning 3-0 on the road. All three matches were close, with the Oredockers winning 25-21, 27-25, and 25-16. Ashland improves to 4-0 in non-tournament play. Duluth East falls to 1-2 and next hosts Hermantown on Tuesday.
WDIO-TV
Prep football: Hermantown, Duluth East punch big season opening road wins
The Minnesota prep football season kicked off Thursday and both Hermantown and Duluth East would notch opening night wins. Hitting the road Hermantown would take down defending Section 7AA champions Moose Lake-Willow River 31-14. The Hawks led 17-14 at halftime and put up 14 more points in the fourth quarter to improve to 6-5 in their overall series with the Rebels.
WDIO-TV
Tackling health hurdles Duluth East star RB Austan Orvedahl returns ready for Thursday’s season opener
The Minnesota prep football season kicks off this week. One of the teams flipping on the Thursday night lights will be Duluth East. Possibly their most prolific returner is senior running back Austan Orvedahl who, after some health related setbacks last season, is back in full force. “I’ve been working...
WDIO-TV
Holmquist nets one but UWS women’s soccer drops opener to Augsburg
The University of Wisconsin-Superior (UWS) women’s soccer team fell 2-1 to Augsburg University in their season opener Thursday at the NBC Spartan Sports Complex. Mya Holmquist scored the sole goal for the Yellowjackets to tie the game 1-1 early in the first half. The Auggies would net the game winner in the second.
WDIO-TV
Duluth East boys soccer refocusing after graduating 17 seniors from state squad
Greyhound boys soccer was a team no one wanted to mess with last fall. Duluth East would finish the 2021 season 19-2-1 overall taking third place in the Class AAA state tournament. Now the boys are back in action but are in a bit of a rebuilding phase after graduating...
