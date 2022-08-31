In July, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, more than 425,000 new business applications were filed. Just to give you an idea how huge that is, there were approximately 292,000 and 283,000 new business applications filed in July 2018 and 2019. Then things really got going. In July 2020 and July 2021, there were 553,000 and 445,000 new business applications filed. All in all, there were approximately 10 million new startup applications cumulatively filed in 2020 and 2021 — about 5 million each year, and 2022 is on a similar track. Usually, the number is about 2.5 million to 3.5 million per year.

