Americas

MarketRealist

The U.S. Isn’t the Only Country That Enjoys a 3-Day Labor Day Weekend

If you’re someone who enjoys the extended weekend the Labor Day holiday provides during the first week of September, you can give thanks to union leader Peter J. McGuire. He's the man who is often credited for starting Labor Day. The holiday has been celebrated in the U.S. since the late 1800s and represents a time when we recognize workers for the role they play in society.
Daily Mail

China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft

The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
investing.com

Americans Prepare For A Recession

The Federal Reserve’s ongoing battle with record inflation through interest rate hikes has increased concerns over a possible recession in 2022. Previously, experts had warned about the growing likelihood of an economic downturn. However, new data shows that Americans increasingly worry that the economy could collapse as early as...
Kiplinger

The 11 Most Expensive Cities in the U.S.

The most expensive U.S. cities are costly for a good reason – several, really. Residents are willing to pay extra for everything from housing to food to gas if it allows them to live someplace with great weather. Others are looking for cosmopolitan living, with a host of restaurants, museums and other cultural options on tap.
The Hill

How the government vastly underreports its labor statistics

In July, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, more than 425,000 new business applications were filed. Just to give you an idea how huge that is, there were approximately 292,000 and 283,000 new business applications filed in July 2018 and 2019. Then things really got going. In July 2020 and July 2021, there were 553,000 and 445,000 new business applications filed. All in all, there were approximately 10 million new startup applications cumulatively filed in 2020 and 2021 — about 5 million each year, and 2022 is on a similar track. Usually, the number is about 2.5 million to 3.5 million per year.
FOXBusiness

Half of US companies preparing to cut jobs, survey shows

Companies across the country are planning to scale back their headcounts after a year of frenzied hiring. That's according to a new survey published on Thursday by consultant PwC, which last month polled more than 700 U.S. executives and board members from various industries. About half of respondents said they are preparing to reduce headcount — or already have — while 52% have implemented hiring freezes.
