buzzfeednews.com
Young Americans Who Were Burned By The Great Recession And Pandemic Are Turning To Labor Unions Now More Than Ever
For Tyler Keeling, a Starbucks worker in California, his interest in forming a union began after he saw a TikTok video about the union effort at the coffee chain’s location in Buffalo. “I was like, wait, hold on, what is going on?” the 26-year-old said. “And then I started...
The U.S. Isn’t the Only Country That Enjoys a 3-Day Labor Day Weekend
If you’re someone who enjoys the extended weekend the Labor Day holiday provides during the first week of September, you can give thanks to union leader Peter J. McGuire. He's the man who is often credited for starting Labor Day. The holiday has been celebrated in the U.S. since the late 1800s and represents a time when we recognize workers for the role they play in society.
This Labor Day, Workers Are Having a Moment. It’s Not the First Time
“This is going to be one of the most hopeful Labor Days that the American labor movement has seen in many a year,” says Joe McCartin, an expert on U.S. labor history at Georgetown University
China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
The Best Cities To Retire on $2,000 a Month
You're planning to retire in the not-so-distant future, which means you'll be living on a fixed income. Therefore, you're looking for a new hometown where you can enjoy life while stretching your...
U.S. Recession Is Going to Be 'Long' and 'Severe': Economist
"Dr. Doom" warned that Americans are likely headed for tough economic times and inflation expectations could get "unhinged."
“Scam to rig elections”: Tom Cotton fumes over Sarah Palin loss as GOP fans cry “stolen election”
Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., fumed over Alaska's new voter-approved voting system after Democrat Mary Peltola defeated former Republican Gov. Sarah Palin in a special U.S. House election decided by ranked-choice voting. Peltola, a former state representative, became the first Alaska Native elected to Congress on Wednesday after edging out Palin...
CNET
State Stimulus Payments 2022: Residents in These States Are Getting Checks This Month
Many states have been issuing tax rebates and stimulus payments to help residents combat ongoing inflation. Hawaii and Illinois are set to issue special bonus refunds in early September, for example, and California taxpayers should start seeing payments in October. Direct deposit payments for Indiana's Automatic Taxpayer Refund started going...
‘Whopper’ of a Recession in 2023: Prominent Economist Predicts Major Fallout – and He’s Not Alone
With another substantial federal interest rate hike likely coming in mid-September and as higher inflation fears continue to mount, a respected American economist is predicting a "whopper" of a...
CNN reports ‘staggering’ 72% of economists say the U.S. is in a recession or ‘headed there very soon’
CNN reported Monday that 72% of economists believe the U.S. is already in a recession or will soon will enter one. This news, which marks a contrast from the network's attempts to present the economy as being strong, was delivered by reporter Matt Egan during "CNN Newsroom With Ana Cabrera."
investing.com
Americans Prepare For A Recession
The Federal Reserve’s ongoing battle with record inflation through interest rate hikes has increased concerns over a possible recession in 2022. Previously, experts had warned about the growing likelihood of an economic downturn. However, new data shows that Americans increasingly worry that the economy could collapse as early as...
The 11 Most Expensive Cities in the U.S.
The most expensive U.S. cities are costly for a good reason – several, really. Residents are willing to pay extra for everything from housing to food to gas if it allows them to live someplace with great weather. Others are looking for cosmopolitan living, with a host of restaurants, museums and other cultural options on tap.
Immigrants are key to addressing America’s labor shortage, lowering inflation, and growing our economy
The unemployment rate fell to 3.5 percent this summer — the lowest level in more than 50 years. While that is good news to celebrate this Labor Day, there is another side to the nation’s historically low unemployment numbers. Across every sector, businesses can’t find workers to fill...
For the first time, Americans are smoking more marijuana than cigarettes, poll finds
For the first time on record, regular cannabis usage has surpassed cigarette use in the U.S., according to a new Gallup poll. Marijuana use has increased dramatically over the past half-century and is currently the highest Gallup has ever recorded. Of the American adults who participated in the poll, around...
FOXBusiness
Higher-income earners visit food banks and shop at Walmart as food inflation rises
Historically high inflation continues to affect Americans of all backgrounds including high-income individuals and families who have been driven to Walmart, food banks, and thrift stores as a result of the skyrocketing cost of groceries and goods. During a call with investors regarding the company's second-quarter earnings results this week,...
How the government vastly underreports its labor statistics
In July, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, more than 425,000 new business applications were filed. Just to give you an idea how huge that is, there were approximately 292,000 and 283,000 new business applications filed in July 2018 and 2019. Then things really got going. In July 2020 and July 2021, there were 553,000 and 445,000 new business applications filed. All in all, there were approximately 10 million new startup applications cumulatively filed in 2020 and 2021 — about 5 million each year, and 2022 is on a similar track. Usually, the number is about 2.5 million to 3.5 million per year.
FOXBusiness
Half of US companies preparing to cut jobs, survey shows
Companies across the country are planning to scale back their headcounts after a year of frenzied hiring. That's according to a new survey published on Thursday by consultant PwC, which last month polled more than 700 U.S. executives and board members from various industries. About half of respondents said they are preparing to reduce headcount — or already have — while 52% have implemented hiring freezes.
An 'echo boom in quits' is starting as people who joined the Great Resignation regret their choice and switch jobs again, says Glassdoor's chief economist
The number of people quitting in the US was still high in July, at 4.2 million. Many of those quitters could be on their second round of job switching since the start of the Great Resignation. It shows that, despite recession fears, workers are still quitting and employers are still...
Here's how the Fed is reading today's jobs report
The US has a jobs problem: There are too many of them.
A New Mexico City Has Less Than 1 Month Of Water Left
Las Vegas, New Mexico has seen rainstorms wash charred debris and ash into its drinking water supplies this year.
