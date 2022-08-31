ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Thrillist

Here's How You Can Get $3 Movie Tickets This Saturday

There's nothing better than getting lost in a film. Just ask the patron saint of movie-going experiences, Nicole Kidman. This weekend cinephiles across the U.S. will get a chance to hear the prestigious actress recite her famous AMC monologue for just $3. Oh, and you can stay for the movie too.
MOVIES
WBBM News Radio

How to get a $3 movie ticket this weekend

Movie fans are in for a treat as a new holiday, “National Cinema Day,” will see a significant number of American movie theaters offering tickets for just $3 to encourage moviegoers to return to theaters during a slower time at the box office.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Cinema#Cinemas#Labor Day#Movie Tickets#The Cinema Foundation#Moviepass#Amc
defpen

National Cinema Day: Here Are Three Films To Check Out On $3 Movie Day

This weekend, AMC and Regal theaters will celebrate National Cinema Day. In honor of the hardworking men, women and non-binary folks that push the film industry forward day by day, AMC and Regal will offer $3 movie tickets on Saturday, September 3, 2022. That’s right! You read that last sentence correctly. On Saturday, moviegoers can check out some of the summer’s biggest films for the low price of $3. With that said, theaters have struggled to pull in moviegoers since COVID-19 struck the U.S. Therefore, this may be the first time in a while that many people have returned to the theater. Doing what we do best here at Def Pen, here are three films we suggest you check out for the affordable price of $3 on September 3, 2022. Happy National Cinema Day!
MOVIES
ScreenCrush

The Best X-Rated and NC-17-Rated Movies in History

It’s almost unheard of these days to see a movie with an NC-17 rating. The adults-only designation was created by the Motion Picture Association of America in an attempt to replace the earlier X rating in the fall of 1990. The NC-17 came about after several decades of X being associated in the public consciousness with smut. As a result, the X was no longer useful for its intended purpose: To delineate movies that were inappropriate for children.
MOVIES
Mashed

Why Rachael Ray Said Goodbye To An Iconic Recurring Guest

Rachael Ray is known for her simple recipes intended for working cooks who can't devote their lives to crafting culinary delights in the kitchen. She's also known for her iconic guests. Throughout her career as a Food Network host, Ray has hosted shows with some of the most memorable names in movies, television, cooking, music, and sports, while whipping up everything from meatloaf to watermelon pizza.
RECIPES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
The Hollywood Reporter

Clu Gulager, Actor in ‘The Virginian,’ ‘The Last Picture Show’ and ‘Return of the Living Dead,’ Dies at 93

Clu Gulager, the real-life cowboy from Oklahoma known for his turns on The Tall Man, The Virginian, The Last Picture Show and horror movies including The Return of the Living Dead, has died. He was 93. Gulager died Friday of natural causes at the Los Angeles home of his son John and daughter-in-law Diane, they told The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood ReporterPaul Eenhoorn, Actor in 'This Is Martin Bonner' and 'Land Ho!,' Dies at 73Roger E. Mosley, Actor on 'Magnum, P.I.,' Dies at 83Judith Durham, Lead Singer of The Seekers and Australia's Folk Music Icon, Dies at 79 Gulager also portrayed...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Ryan Reynolds' Box Office Flop Gets Surprise Sequel Movie

In news no one saw coming, one of Ryan Reynolds' critically panned films is getting a surprise sequel almost 10 years after its box office debut. In a surprising turn of events from Universal Pictures, the notorious box office flop, R.I.P.D., based on the comic book of the same name by Peter M. Lenkov, will receive a sequel heading straight to home video. The buddy-cop comedy, which found Reynolds, a murdered Boston police detective recruited to join the afterlife's "Rest in Peace Department" with Jeff Bridges, received poor criticism across the board when it was released in 2013. At the time, Rotten Tomatoes cited it as "too dim-witted and formulaic to satisfy" audiences.
MOVIES
Collider

The Fascinating Story Behind One Of Horror’s Most Disturbing Films, 'Cannibal Holocaust'

When Ruggero Deodato decided to become a filmmaker, the last thing he would have expected was to be charged with murder. Indeed, the last thing the film industry expected was Cannibal Holocaust. At first, just one of many Italian exploitation, or giallo, movies that were cheap, violent, and sexual, it very quickly drew attention in the vein of Andy Warhol: don’t worry about what they print, just measure it in inches. Deodato shortly found himself hauled up in front of an Italian court, accompanied by actors he was accused of murdering, to recreate effects that had convinced people of his guilt. This was just one of many chapters in the strange legacy of his seminal horror Cannibal Holocaust, which would, in one way or another, brand him a legendary degenerate. But in the way only the underground horror scene can, these same controversies would propel him to cult infamy and attract the kind of serious attention that Deodato was seeking all along.
MOVIES
hypebeast.com

'Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey' Slasher Receives Official Trailer

A.A. Milne’s beloved Winnie the Pooh books are taking a thrilling, bloodthirsty turn in the first trailer for an upcoming horror film, titled Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey. The movie follows Winne (Craig David Dowsett) and his best friend Piglet (Chris Cordell), who enter a feral rampage after...
MOVIES
Outsider.com

This ‘Gunsmoke’ Star Appeared in Over 100 TV Shows

While watching shows like Gunsmoke over the years, many actors have walked through the show at different times. There are some actors who built up quite prolific resumes in the medium of TV. Sure, a show like Gunsmoke has its set cast with James Arness, Amanda Blake, Milburn Stone, and in later seasons, Ken Curtis. Well, we have one actor who popped up in Dodge City and a lot of other places as well. In fact, Jack Kruschen appeared in more than 100 TV shows throughout his career.
TV SHOWS
IGN

Theaters to Offer $3 Tickets This Saturday to Celebrate National Cinema Day

More than 3,000 theaters across the U.S. are offering $3 tickets for National Cinema Day, which is happening for the first time this Saturday, September 3. Tickets will be discounted from big chains such as AMC, Regal, Cinemark, and more in an unprecedented move that could just be a much-needed win for the industry.
MOVIES
TheStreet

A Disney Hotel Favorite Is Going Out of Business

Disney doesn’t merely want you to have a good time on your vacation. The company sets the bar much higher than that. The Mouse House wants you to be transported when you visit one of its theme parks, and the luxury hotels and restaurants that are situated nearby. No detail goes unconsidered, from the way the trash cans are designed to not overfill to the park’s use of forced perspective to create the illusion that some buildings are taller (or shorter) than they really are to the imagineers love of hiding secret Mickey’s all over the place.
TRAVEL

