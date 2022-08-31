Read full article on original website
Thrillist
Here's How You Can Get $3 Movie Tickets This Saturday
There's nothing better than getting lost in a film. Just ask the patron saint of movie-going experiences, Nicole Kidman. This weekend cinephiles across the U.S. will get a chance to hear the prestigious actress recite her famous AMC monologue for just $3. Oh, and you can stay for the movie too.
CNBC
National Cinema Day: Here's how to get your $3 movie tickets at AMC, Regal and other theaters across the U.S.
The nation's theater chains want you to spend a day at the movies this weekend. More than 3,000 theaters will be participating in the first ever National Cinema Day on Saturday, Sept. 3. Theaters will be selling tickets for every movie — including more expensive formats like IMAX and 3D...
How to get a $3 movie ticket this weekend
Movie fans are in for a treat as a new holiday, “National Cinema Day,” will see a significant number of American movie theaters offering tickets for just $3 to encourage moviegoers to return to theaters during a slower time at the box office.
Enjoy a Movie at These Local Theaters for Just $3 on National Cinema Day
With just about everything costing more these days wouldn't it be nice to catch a break and enjoy some fun without breaking the bank? Well, thousands of movie theaters across the country feel your pain and have the perfect solution. On September 3rd movie tickets will cost just $3 for...
National Cinema Day: Here Are Three Films To Check Out On $3 Movie Day
This weekend, AMC and Regal theaters will celebrate National Cinema Day. In honor of the hardworking men, women and non-binary folks that push the film industry forward day by day, AMC and Regal will offer $3 movie tickets on Saturday, September 3, 2022. That’s right! You read that last sentence correctly. On Saturday, moviegoers can check out some of the summer’s biggest films for the low price of $3. With that said, theaters have struggled to pull in moviegoers since COVID-19 struck the U.S. Therefore, this may be the first time in a while that many people have returned to the theater. Doing what we do best here at Def Pen, here are three films we suggest you check out for the affordable price of $3 on September 3, 2022. Happy National Cinema Day!
