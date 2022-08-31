Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Titusville Herald
Swamp teen: Alabama youth bags giant gator for 17th birthday
FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — It’s not the typical response one gets when asking their daughter how she wants to celebrate her 17th birthday, but high school junior Whitney Williams was ready with the answer. “I want to go gator hunting,” Williams said, recalling the answer she gave when...
Titusville Herald
State resources sent to wildfire in remote northeast Oregon
IMNAHA, Ore. (AP) — Gov. Kate Brown on Saturday invoked the emergency conflagration act in response to a wildfire in remote northeastern Oregon that has grown rapidly and is prompting evacuations. The Double Creek Fire near the community of Imnaha in the Hells Canyon National Recreation Area grew to...
Titusville Herald
Tropical Storm Earl forms east of Leeward Islands
MIAMI (AP) — Forecasters say Tropical Storm Earl formed east of the Northern Leeward Islands late Friday and is threatening heavy rains and gusty squalls in the region. The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said Earl was headed generally west-northwest on a course expected to take it near or just north of the Northern Leeward Islands on Saturday.
Comments / 0