Bronx, NY

Women attack, pepper-spray Uber driver in NYC: video

By Amanda Woods
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

A group of women punched, pepper-sprayed and robbed an Uber driver in the Bronx, according to police and disturbing new video.

At least four women were in the victim’s car at Melrose Avenue and East 158 Street just before 5 a.m. July 8 when he told them too many people had crammed inside and they needed to hitch another ride, cops said.

Footage released late Tuesday shows the women yelling, “Stop the car! Stop the f–king car!”

One of them discharged pepper spray at the driver at least twice, the clip shows.

“What are you f–king doing?” the driver can be heard asking the alleged sprayer.

One of the women discharged pepper spray at the driver at least twice, the video shows.
NYPD
A second woman appears to punch the driver in the arm.
NYPD

Another woman appears to punch the driver in the arm.

They grabbed the driver’s cell phone before getting out of the car, cops said.

Police are still looking to track down the crew.

