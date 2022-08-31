Read full article on original website
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says to NYC Mayor, "bring it"Ash JurbergNew York City, NY
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
UPS Delivery Truck Driver Desperate for Fan Amid Triple Digit Temps Denied Due to Corporate PoliciesSharee B.New York City, NY
Heat Wave More Dangerous For Black New Yorkers, City SaysJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Man Robbed Inside NYC Subway Station
New York, NY – The New York City Police Department is investigating after a man...
Victim Punched, Kicked, and Robbed at NYC Subway Station
NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department has reported another robbery and...
bkreader.com
Disturbing Video Shows Bat Attack on Brooklyn Street
The NYPD has released jarring video in the case of a man who was brutally attacked with a baseball bat, along with fists, after getting into an argument with a group as he walked along a Brooklyn street last month in hopes it may help find the attackers. No arrests...
NYC Mayor Defends NYPD Cop Who Punched Woman’s Face On Video: He ‘Showed Great Restraint’
New York City Mayor Eric Adams defended the NYPD officer shown on video punching a young woman in her face. The post NYC Mayor Defends NYPD Cop Who Punched Woman’s Face On Video: He ‘Showed Great Restraint’ appeared first on NewsOne.
Teen girl fatally shot in car in Queens; 15-year-old boy charged with manslaughter
A 15-year-old boy fatally shot a teen girl to death as the two sat in a vehicle in Queens, police sources said Sunday. Shantasia O’Brian was shot in the back about 5 p.m. Friday outside a home on 136th Ave. near Brookville Blvd. in Laurelton, cops said. Medics rushed Shantasia to Jamaica Hospital but she couldn’t be saved. She lived about three miles away in Queens Village, according to cops. ...
nypressnews.com
New pictures of Ram truck wanted in connection to Queens hit-and-run that killed 5-year-old Jonathan Martinez
NEW YORK – We’re getting a better look at the pickup track police are looking for in connection to a hit-and-run in Queens that killed 5-year-old Jonathan Martinez. Surveillance video shows Martinez was crossing the street in East Elmhurst with his father and two siblings on Tuesday, Aug. 30.
Man Beaten at NYC Train Station
NEW YORK, NY – The New York Police Department is searching for suspects who beat...
NBC New York
Subway Rider Bashed With Wood, Bitten in Arm in Bizarre Brooklyn Heist
A 40-year-old man was beaten with a piece of wood, then bitten, in a Brooklyn subway hub last weekend by a stranger who stole his cellphone and ran away, police said. According to the NYPD, the victim was walking in the mezzanine area of the Fulton Street and Utica Avenue station around 10 a.m. Saturday when the stranger approached him. He hit him in the head and back with a wooden plank, then bit the man on his right arm before snatching his Android phone, worth about $100, authorities said.
Teens beat, stab man on Brooklyn subway train for $30
Three teens repeatedly beat and stabbed a man on a Brooklyn subway train this week before fleeing with $30, police said Friday as they released surveillance images of the suspects.
NYPD busts masked gunman in Union Square killing — domestic feud believed to be murder motive, say police sources
A black-clad gunman who killed a 25-year-old woman near Union Square was busted early Saturday, and police say he carried out the slaying in an ongoing domestic dispute. Clarkson Wilson, 44, who served four years in prison on an attempted robbery conviction, shot Imani Armstrong in the head early Thursday as she neared the corner of E. 14th St. and Irving Place, just east of Union Square, ...
Pedestrian fatally hit by car in Brooklyn: NYPD
BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Bronx man died after he was hit by a car in Brooklyn late Friday night, police said. Gamalier Reyes-De Los Santos, 40, was walking in the middle lane of the Belt Parkway near Exit 9 at around 11:30 p.m. when he was hit by a car being driven by a […]
70-Year-Old Woman Attacked in NYC
NEW YORK, NY – A 70-year-old woman was assaulted by another woman in an unprovoked...
‘Brutal’ video of 78-year-old woman pulled out of car by Access-A-Ride; driver ‘shows no compassion’
MARINE PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A good Samaritan needed a trip to the hospital Wednesday after he jumped in to help a 78-year-old woman, but the injury didn’t bother him: assisting the woman as she was attacked in Brooklyn was more important. When Ezra Hala-Wani saw a taxi driver pulling a woman out of an […]
Drive-by shooting at Brooklyn biker club puts 4 in hospital, suspect at large
Four men were injured in a drive-by shooting at a motorcycle club in Greenpoint on Friday night, according to police. A white sedan passed by a party on Russell Street near Greenpoint Avenue around 8:30 p.m. and opened fire, authorities said.
bronx.com
NYPD Police Officer, Iqbal Rabin, 31, Arrested
On Friday, September 02, 2022, at 0022 hours, the following 31-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 43rd Precinct in the Bronx. Arrested:. Iqbal Rabin. NYPD Police Officer. Charges:. criminal mischief. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
NYPD union may sue teen punched out by cop in caught-on-camera clash
NEW YORK — An NYPD union may sue the 19-year-old woman who tried to interfere with her boyfriend’s arrest for attempted-murder in Harlem — and was slugged by a city cop as a result. The Detectives Endowment Association is exploring a possible civil suit against Tamani Crum...
Another human leg seeming to belong to a child found at NYC DEP facility
A second leg, which appears to be from a child or a newborn, was found at the water pollution control plant on Ryawa Avenue in Hunts Point around midnight.
Man Stabbed in Back on NYC Subway Over $30
NEW YORK, NY – A straphanger riding the southbound 5 train in Brooklyn was robbed...
Queens man fights to keep his family home of over 60 years
ST. ALBANS, Queens (PIX11) — Johnnie Jackson is fighting to keep a St. Albans home that has been in his family for 66 years. Unfortunately, Jackson said he was the victim of deed theft. He’s now working with Legal Aid Society attorney Jennifer Levy, who said Jackson was the victim of a scam. “I’ve got […]
NBC New York
Man Gropes 5-Year-Old Girl, Exposes Himself to Her at Brooklyn Laundromat: Police
The NYPD is searching for a man who allegedly groped a 5-year-old girl inside a Brooklyn laundromat before exposing himself to her. The disturbing incident occurred Tuesday around 11 a.m. at a laundromat at the intersection of Ralph Avenue and Farragut Road in Canarsie, according to police. The girl was with her mother when the stranger approached her, and forcibly grabbed the young girl's rear end.
