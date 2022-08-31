ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bkreader.com

Disturbing Video Shows Bat Attack on Brooklyn Street

The NYPD has released jarring video in the case of a man who was brutally attacked with a baseball bat, along with fists, after getting into an argument with a group as he walked along a Brooklyn street last month in hopes it may help find the attackers. No arrests...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Queens, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
Daily News

Teen girl fatally shot in car in Queens; 15-year-old boy charged with manslaughter

A 15-year-old boy fatally shot a teen girl to death as the two sat in a vehicle in Queens, police sources said Sunday. Shantasia O’Brian was shot in the back about 5 p.m. Friday outside a home on 136th Ave. near Brookville Blvd. in Laurelton, cops said. Medics rushed Shantasia to Jamaica Hospital but she couldn’t be saved. She lived about three miles away in Queens Village, according to cops. ...
QUEENS, NY
NBC New York

Subway Rider Bashed With Wood, Bitten in Arm in Bizarre Brooklyn Heist

A 40-year-old man was beaten with a piece of wood, then bitten, in a Brooklyn subway hub last weekend by a stranger who stole his cellphone and ran away, police said. According to the NYPD, the victim was walking in the mezzanine area of the Fulton Street and Utica Avenue station around 10 a.m. Saturday when the stranger approached him. He hit him in the head and back with a wooden plank, then bit the man on his right arm before snatching his Android phone, worth about $100, authorities said.
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime
Daily News

NYPD busts masked gunman in Union Square killing — domestic feud believed to be murder motive, say police sources

A black-clad gunman who killed a 25-year-old woman near Union Square was busted early Saturday, and police say he carried out the slaying in an ongoing domestic dispute. Clarkson Wilson, 44, who served four years in prison on an attempted robbery conviction, shot Imani Armstrong in the head early Thursday as she neared the corner of E. 14th St. and Irving Place, just east of Union Square, ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Pedestrian fatally hit by car in Brooklyn: NYPD

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Bronx man died after he was hit by a car in Brooklyn late Friday night, police said. Gamalier Reyes-De Los Santos, 40, was walking in the middle lane of the Belt Parkway near Exit 9 at around 11:30 p.m. when he was hit by a car being driven by a […]
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
MTA
bronx.com

NYPD Police Officer, Iqbal Rabin, 31, Arrested

On Friday, September 02, 2022, at 0022 hours, the following 31-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 43rd Precinct in the Bronx. Arrested:. Iqbal Rabin. NYPD Police Officer. Charges:. criminal mischief. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

NYPD union may sue teen punched out by cop in caught-on-camera clash

NEW YORK — An NYPD union may sue the 19-year-old woman who tried to interfere with her boyfriend’s arrest for attempted-murder in Harlem — and was slugged by a city cop as a result. The Detectives Endowment Association is exploring a possible civil suit against Tamani Crum...
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Queens man fights to keep his family home of over 60 years

ST. ALBANS, Queens (PIX11) — Johnnie Jackson is fighting to keep a St. Albans home that has been in his family for 66 years. Unfortunately, Jackson said he was the victim of deed theft. He’s now working with Legal Aid Society attorney Jennifer Levy, who said Jackson was the victim of a scam. “I’ve got […]
QUEENS, NY
NBC New York

Man Gropes 5-Year-Old Girl, Exposes Himself to Her at Brooklyn Laundromat: Police

The NYPD is searching for a man who allegedly groped a 5-year-old girl inside a Brooklyn laundromat before exposing himself to her. The disturbing incident occurred Tuesday around 11 a.m. at a laundromat at the intersection of Ralph Avenue and Farragut Road in Canarsie, according to police. The girl was with her mother when the stranger approached her, and forcibly grabbed the young girl's rear end.
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy