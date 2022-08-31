ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Hundreds of iOS apps could be leaking AWS credentials

Hundreds of mobile apps have been found to be leaking Amazon Web Services (AWS) credentials. A recent Symantec analysis (opens in new tab) identified 1,859 publicly available apps, 98% of which are iOS apps, containing hard-coded AWS credentials that could be putting your data at risk. The company found over...
Creating a metaverse for the people, by the people

For four days in the middle of August, the Vancouver Convention Center is transformed into an uncanny valley. It looks like our world, but it’s not. Siggraph, a conference for computer graphics and interactive techniques, brings together a community of VR, MoCap, VFX, animation and gaming tech-heads, all with the aim of creating a shared artificial world, or metaverse.
Your USB cable is about to get a huge speed boost

Your next USB cable could deliver much faster speeds and greater performance following the announcement of next-generation specifications. USB 4 version 2.0 is set to bring twice the speed of data performance over current USB Type-C cables and connectors used by many of us today, the body behind the technology has revealed.
How quantum computing could change cyber security

Quantum computing still sounds like the realm of science fiction. The promise is that quantum computing can perform calculations over a hundred million times quicker than the fastest current supercomputer. This will have hugely positive implications for solving the big problems in science. But it has a darker side effect:...
I took my blood pressure with a smartwatch and I want to do it again

With virtually no sound, but considerable wrist pressure, the Huawei Watch D took my blood pressure while I sat in a booth at IFA 2022 in Berlin. That's right, just some wearable technology performing a function typically the sole purview of those cuffs you wear in the doctor's office. It felt halfway between uncomfortable and impossible.
More than one billion TikTok users exposed to 'one-click account hijacking'

A high-severity vulnerability in the TikTok Android application could have allowed accounts to be hijacked “with a single click”, Microsoft has revealed. In a paper (opens in new tab) published to the Microsoft Security blog, the company reported that a chain of issues could have been abused to create a scenario whereby an account could be compromised with a single press of a specially crafted link.
You can soon chat with yourself on WhatsApp from linked devices

We all use WhatsApp for notetaking and reminders by chatting with ourselves. WhatsApp is taking notes (no pun intended) and is bringing such a feature officially soon. WhatsApp is working on a function that lets you chat with yourself from a linked device. A report from WABetaInfo (opens in new tab) has revealed that WhatsApp is testing out this feature on beta release and is available for a select number of users.
How to change video formats with Free HD Video Converter Factory

Download and install Free HD Video Converter Factory (opens in new tab) Import your video file(s) If you need to convert a video into a different format, or you need to change the settings that have been used during encoding a file, it can be hard to know where to start -- particularly if you don't want to spend any money.
Lively review

Lively combines a blazingly fast call response time, excellent medical alert systems, and pricing that makes having a mobile medical alert system more affordable than most landline systems. For these reasons, Lively is our pick for best medical alert. EDITORS NOTE: Our original product images have been removed as they...
Temtem money: how to make cash in the monster battling MMO

In Temtem, money is an important aspect you have to contend with. Fortunately for you, we’ve put together a guide that’ll have you rolling in dough in no time flat. Since Temtem has been available in some form since 2020, we’ve had plenty of time to figure out the inner workings of this promising MMORPG. With its debut on consoles like Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and Nintendo Switch though, a whole new wave of monster battlers are taking to the field.
Virgin Media O2 urges government to reduce social broadband VAT to 5%

Virgin Media O2 has urged the government to reduce VAT on social broadband and mobile tariffs from 20% to 5% to help consumers cope with the cost-of-living crisis. The company said it was committed to helping its customers as much as possible, citing its creation of a national databank and plans to expand the eligibility criteria for its social tariffs which are usually available to those in receipt of universal credit.
