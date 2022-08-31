Read full article on original website
Hundreds of iOS apps could be leaking AWS credentials
Hundreds of mobile apps have been found to be leaking Amazon Web Services (AWS) credentials. A recent Symantec analysis (opens in new tab) identified 1,859 publicly available apps, 98% of which are iOS apps, containing hard-coded AWS credentials that could be putting your data at risk. The company found over...
Mobile banking apps reportedly leaked thousands of digital fingerprints
Five unnamed mobile banking apps using the same third-party AI-based digital identity SDK may have leaked over 300,000 biometric digital fingerprints, according to a report (opens in new tab) by researchers at Symantec. Outsourcing the digital identity and authentication component of an app is a common development pattern according to...
Creating a metaverse for the people, by the people
For four days in the middle of August, the Vancouver Convention Center is transformed into an uncanny valley. It looks like our world, but it’s not. Siggraph, a conference for computer graphics and interactive techniques, brings together a community of VR, MoCap, VFX, animation and gaming tech-heads, all with the aim of creating a shared artificial world, or metaverse.
Your USB cable is about to get a huge speed boost
Your next USB cable could deliver much faster speeds and greater performance following the announcement of next-generation specifications. USB 4 version 2.0 is set to bring twice the speed of data performance over current USB Type-C cables and connectors used by many of us today, the body behind the technology has revealed.
How quantum computing could change cyber security
Quantum computing still sounds like the realm of science fiction. The promise is that quantum computing can perform calculations over a hundred million times quicker than the fastest current supercomputer. This will have hugely positive implications for solving the big problems in science. But it has a darker side effect:...
One of the best Android phones of the year, and surprisingly cheap: our Honor 70 review
- Decal may be divisive. We should begin this Honor 70 review with one very simple fact: it was hard to populate its ‘cons’ list. TechRadar’s house style dictates that we need to provide three and it was a challenge to even come up with one. That’s...
The new Samsung Galaxy A23 5G packs powerful specs at a budget price
Amidst a flurry of announcements from Sony, Nokia and others, Samsung has unveiled the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G – a phone that has a low-end price, but a largely promising selection of specs. These include a 6.6-inch FHD+ edge-to-edge display. It uses an LCD panel rather than AMOLED technology...
I took my blood pressure with a smartwatch and I want to do it again
With virtually no sound, but considerable wrist pressure, the Huawei Watch D took my blood pressure while I sat in a booth at IFA 2022 in Berlin. That's right, just some wearable technology performing a function typically the sole purview of those cuffs you wear in the doctor's office. It felt halfway between uncomfortable and impossible.
Microsoft's latest attempt to get you to ditch Google Chrome for Edge is bound to fail
Microsoft has released a new update to its Edge web browser which includes a new sidebar, allowing you to reply to emails, use parts of the Office suite, and more. After previously being confirmed as in-development, the new sidebar is another attempt by the company to tempt you away from other browsers such as Google Chrome, Opera and others.
If you're still clinging on to your ancient iPhone, you need to download this update now
Apple has released a new version of its iOS 12 operating system aimed at helping protect older iPhone devices from some serious security threats. The new iOS 12.5.6 is designed for some of the company's most-loved devices, including the iPhone 5S, iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus, as well as the iPad Air, iPad mini 2, iPad mini 3, and iPod touch (6th generation).
More than one billion TikTok users exposed to 'one-click account hijacking'
A high-severity vulnerability in the TikTok Android application could have allowed accounts to be hijacked “with a single click”, Microsoft has revealed. In a paper (opens in new tab) published to the Microsoft Security blog, the company reported that a chain of issues could have been abused to create a scenario whereby an account could be compromised with a single press of a specially crafted link.
This PDF reader app has a million downloads on the Play Store - but it's just adware
One of the most popular apps on the Google Play Store is actually just a vehicle to deliver potentially harmful adware, experts have warned. An investigation by Malwarebytes found that the imaginatively-named "PDF reader - documents viewer" app did nothing of the sort, but instead flooded user devices with annoying full screen adverts, even when not in use.
Samsung Labor Day sale has up to $2,000 off your 4K, 8K or QLED TV for the NFL season
With football season almost upon us once again there's never been a better time to pick up a new display so you're ready for Bills vs Rams next Thursday. And just like that, Samsung's Labor Day TV sales event is now underway with savings of up to $2,000 on a number of its 4K, QLED, and 8K TVs.
You can soon chat with yourself on WhatsApp from linked devices
We all use WhatsApp for notetaking and reminders by chatting with ourselves. WhatsApp is taking notes (no pun intended) and is bringing such a feature officially soon. WhatsApp is working on a function that lets you chat with yourself from a linked device. A report from WABetaInfo (opens in new tab) has revealed that WhatsApp is testing out this feature on beta release and is available for a select number of users.
How to change video formats with Free HD Video Converter Factory
Download and install Free HD Video Converter Factory (opens in new tab) Import your video file(s) If you need to convert a video into a different format, or you need to change the settings that have been used during encoding a file, it can be hard to know where to start -- particularly if you don't want to spend any money.
Toshiba has launched the super-cheap QLED 4K TV you've been waiting for
Toshiba’s TV arm has been showing off its latest line of affordable TVs at IFA in Berlin, with the company unveiling its first Quantum Dot displays for the UK, alongside a new series of models with Amazon’s Fire TV built-in. Topping out the range is the company’s new...
Lively review
Lively combines a blazingly fast call response time, excellent medical alert systems, and pricing that makes having a mobile medical alert system more affordable than most landline systems. For these reasons, Lively is our pick for best medical alert. EDITORS NOTE: Our original product images have been removed as they...
Temtem money: how to make cash in the monster battling MMO
In Temtem, money is an important aspect you have to contend with. Fortunately for you, we’ve put together a guide that’ll have you rolling in dough in no time flat. Since Temtem has been available in some form since 2020, we’ve had plenty of time to figure out the inner workings of this promising MMORPG. With its debut on consoles like Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and Nintendo Switch though, a whole new wave of monster battlers are taking to the field.
These are the secrets of the Samsung Galaxy Fold, and the future of that crease
Foldable devices, which are now in consumers' hands and even on display here at IFA 2022 in laptops from Lenovo and Asus, might be enjoying their breakout year. If so, we probably have Samsung to thank for it, which has done the lion's share of work to make folding phones and flexible screens mainstream.
Virgin Media O2 urges government to reduce social broadband VAT to 5%
Virgin Media O2 has urged the government to reduce VAT on social broadband and mobile tariffs from 20% to 5% to help consumers cope with the cost-of-living crisis. The company said it was committed to helping its customers as much as possible, citing its creation of a national databank and plans to expand the eligibility criteria for its social tariffs which are usually available to those in receipt of universal credit.
