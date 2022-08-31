Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Augusta Free Press
Women’s Soccer: #5 Virginia shuts out James Madison, 2-0
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. A pair of second-half goals pushed #5 Virginia to a 2-0 win over James Madison Thursday at Klöckner Stadium. The shutout was the fourth of the season for the Cavaliers (5-0-0). After controlling the first half,...
Augusta Free Press
Live Blog: Virginia hosts Richmond in 2022 season opener
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. The Tony Elliott era kicks off Saturday. Virginia hosts Richmond at Scott Stadium at 12:30 p.m. AFP editor Chris Graham will lead a live blog with coverage and analysis from the press box. Join in with your observations and questions.
WATCH: UVA Football Reveals All-Orange Uniforms for 2022 Season Opener
UVA football will wear a brand new all-orange uniform combo against Richmond on Saturday
CBS Sports
Watch Virginia vs. Richmond: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
The Virginia Cavaliers will play against a Division II opponent, the Richmond Spiders, in an early-season tune-up on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET at David A. Harrison III Field at Scott Stadium. The Cavaliers struggled last year, ending up 6-6. How To Watch. When: Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET. Where:...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Augusta Free Press
Virginia-Richmond season opener preview: Four things to watch
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. I was the play-by-play radio voice on VMI home football broadcasts for several years, and that matters here because the Richmond offense is basically the VMI offense, with former Keydets offensive coordinator Billy Cosh bringing his Air Raid, and his quarterback-wideout combo of Reece Udinski and Jakob Herres.
virginiasports.com
Cavaliers Roll Past James Madison at Home
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Powered by an electrifying offensive performance, Virginia (2-1-0) defeated James Madison (1-2-0) by a score of 3-0 to secure the team’s second consecutive victory Thursday night (Sept. 1) at Klöckner Stadium. Goals (Assists) 17’ – Virginia: Leo Afonso (Unassisted) 65’ – Virginia:...
virginiasports.com
Virginia Set to Host James Madison Thursday Night
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia men’s soccer team (1-1-0) is set to host James Madison (1-1-0) in the second half of a doubleheader with the Virginia women’s soccer team, who will also take on JMU, at Klöckner Stadium on Thursday (Sept. 1). Kickoff is set for 8 p.m.
jerryratcliffe.com
Richmond coach hopes Saturday’s opener doesn’t become track meet between two pass-happy QBs
Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong passed for nearly 4,500 yards and 31 touchdowns last season. He spent most of the season leading the FBS in passing yards. Richmond quarterback Reece Udinski passed for 7,877 yards and 48 touchdowns during his career at VMI, prior to transferring to Maryland last season. When...
RELATED PEOPLE
timesvirginian.com
New ACHS cheer coach encourages ‘engagement’ in the sport
Ashley Christian recently was named the new head coach of the varsity cheerleading squad at Appomattox County High School (ACHS). She is quite familiar with the Raider cheer program, having spent the last six years as junior varsity coach. Christian replaces Jean Bowman, who decided to not return as varsity...
Salem, September 02 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Martinsville High School football team will have a game with Glenvar High School on September 02, 2022, 16:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Augusta Free Press
Virginia-Richmond preview: Will the ‘Hoos have their hands full on Saturday?
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Virginia very well could have its hands full on Saturday with a Richmond team that will bring in a high-powered offense. Jerry Ratcliffe and co-host Chris Graham break things down position unit by position unit. Join Our...
Did Tony Elliott forget where he came from?
It seems as though Tony Elliott might have forgotten where he came from. Clemson fans might be surprised to hear what the longtime Clemson assistant, and new Virginia head coach, had to say regarding (...)
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSET
Football Friday 2022: Week 2 Scores (9/2/22)
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — #ABC13FootballFriday. Scores for Week 2 - September 2, 2022 (Home teams listed second, winning team in BOLD) Abingdon 13, Christiansburg 22 (FINAL/THURSDAY) Staunton 40 Covington 7. Magna Vista 35 Dan River 14. E. Montgomery 0, Rural Retreat 39 (FINAL/THURSDAY) E.C. Glass 56 Gretna 6. Patrick...
wfxrtv.com
Friday Night Blitz Week 2 : Salem at Franklin County
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WFXR) — Highlights from the Week 2 match-up between Salem and Franklin County from Cy Dillon Stadium in Rocky Mount, Va. The Spartans defeated the Eagles, 33-32.
wfxrtv.com
Friday Night Blitz Week 2 : Martinsville at Glenvar
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Highlights from the Week 2 match-up between Martinsville and Glenvar from Highlander Stadium in Roanoke County. Martinsville gets the win over Glenvar, 21-14.
Augusta Free Press
Kline’s Dairy Bar opens sixth location in Lynchburg; plans for store in Richmond area
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. The Kline family tradition grows in Virginia with the opening of a sixth location of Kline’s Dairy Bar – this one in Lynchburg. The Lynchburg location officially opened to the public on Aug. 24. “With...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Augusta Free Press
Waynesboro branch of VMNH is “a rebirth” for the city
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Glavé & Holmes Architecture of Richmond will design the Waynesboro branch of the Virginia Museum of Natural History. “They’re going to be with us from today until the day we open,” said Joe Keiper, Executive Director...
cardinalnews.org
People are moving out of Lynchburg and Roanoke. Where are they going?
Want more news about population change in Virginia? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. Day 1: More people are moving out of Northern Virginia than moving in. Day 2: Urban crescent sees people moving out; rural Virginia sees people moving in. Day 3: People are moving out of...
cardinalnews.org
People are moving into rural Virginia. Where are they coming from?
Want more news about population change in Virginia? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. On Monday, I looked at some Internal Revenue Service migration data that shows how people are moving out of Northern Virginia. On Tuesday, I wrote about how that same data shows that more people...
WDBJ7.com
Fire at Roanoke business determined to be accidental
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A fire in southwest Roanoke early Friday has been determined to be accidental. At 3:28 a.m., Roanoke Fire-EMS was called to the 500 block of Norfolk Avenue SW. They found smoke from the outside of the building, found a small fire inside and extinguished it. No...
Comments / 0