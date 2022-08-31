ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

Augusta Free Press

Women’s Soccer: #5 Virginia shuts out James Madison, 2-0

A pair of second-half goals pushed #5 Virginia to a 2-0 win over James Madison Thursday at Klöckner Stadium. The shutout was the fourth of the season for the Cavaliers (5-0-0). After controlling the first half,...
HARRISONBURG, VA
Augusta Free Press

Live Blog: Virginia hosts Richmond in 2022 season opener

The Tony Elliott era kicks off Saturday. Virginia hosts Richmond at Scott Stadium at 12:30 p.m. AFP editor Chris Graham will lead a live blog with coverage and analysis from the press box. Join in with your observations and questions.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Virginia-Richmond season opener preview: Four things to watch

I was the play-by-play radio voice on VMI home football broadcasts for several years, and that matters here because the Richmond offense is basically the VMI offense, with former Keydets offensive coordinator Billy Cosh bringing his Air Raid, and his quarterback-wideout combo of Reece Udinski and Jakob Herres.
LEXINGTON, VA
virginiasports.com

Cavaliers Roll Past James Madison at Home

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Powered by an electrifying offensive performance, Virginia (2-1-0) defeated James Madison (1-2-0) by a score of 3-0 to secure the team's second consecutive victory Thursday night (Sept. 1) at Klöckner Stadium. Goals (Assists) 17' – Virginia: Leo Afonso (Unassisted) 65' – Virginia:...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
virginiasports.com

Virginia Set to Host James Madison Thursday Night

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia men's soccer team (1-1-0) is set to host James Madison (1-1-0) in the second half of a doubleheader with the Virginia women's soccer team, who will also take on JMU, at Klöckner Stadium on Thursday (Sept. 1). Kickoff is set for 8 p.m.
HARRISONBURG, VA
timesvirginian.com

New ACHS cheer coach encourages ‘engagement’ in the sport

Ashley Christian recently was named the new head coach of the varsity cheerleading squad at Appomattox County High School (ACHS). She is quite familiar with the Raider cheer program, having spent the last six years as junior varsity coach. Christian replaces Jean Bowman, who decided to not return as varsity...
APPOMATTOX COUNTY, VA
WSET

Football Friday 2022: Week 2 Scores (9/2/22)

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — #ABC13FootballFriday. Scores for Week 2 - September 2, 2022 (Home teams listed second, winning team in BOLD) Abingdon 13, Christiansburg 22 (FINAL/THURSDAY) Staunton 40 Covington 7. Magna Vista 35 Dan River 14. E. Montgomery 0, Rural Retreat 39 (FINAL/THURSDAY) E.C. Glass 56 Gretna 6. Patrick...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Augusta Free Press

Waynesboro branch of VMNH is “a rebirth” for the city

Glavé & Holmes Architecture of Richmond will design the Waynesboro branch of the Virginia Museum of Natural History. "They're going to be with us from today until the day we open," said Joe Keiper, Executive Director...
WAYNESBORO, VA
cardinalnews.org

People are moving into rural Virginia. Where are they coming from?

Want more news about population change in Virginia? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. On Monday, I looked at some Internal Revenue Service migration data that shows how people are moving out of Northern Virginia. On Tuesday, I wrote about how that same data shows that more people...
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Fire at Roanoke business determined to be accidental

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A fire in southwest Roanoke early Friday has been determined to be accidental. At 3:28 a.m., Roanoke Fire-EMS was called to the 500 block of Norfolk Avenue SW. They found smoke from the outside of the building, found a small fire inside and extinguished it. No...
ROANOKE, VA

