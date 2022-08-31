Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?L. CaneTampa, FL
813 Day Celebrations Are Under WayAloha MelaniTampa, FL
Fun to be found off the beaten path - part II.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing DownturnL. CaneFlorida State
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
Related
Cam Newton’s Ex Accuses NFL Star Of Refusing To Pay $20k Utility Bill, Demands He Be Found In Contempt
Ex-Patriots star Cam Newton’s ex has rushed to court accusing him of failing to pay the utility bill for the home where she raises their 4 kids, Radar has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Kia Proctor, Cam’s ex and mother to four of his children, has asked a judge to find him in contempt of court.In the filing, Kia said Cam hasn’t produced all records in their custody case and failed to pay utilities for her home as he had agreed to in their temporary agreement. He currently pays Kia $14,268 per month in support and covers...
NFL・
Yardbarker
Buccaneers' Tom Brady, wife Gisele Bündchen reportedly in fight over his decision to return to NFL
After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were bounced from the 2022 NFL Playoffs by the Los Angeles Rams in January, quarterback Tom Brady surprised many when he first refused to commit to playing another season and then explained during an appearance on his "Let's Go" SiriusXM show and podcast that he first needed to spend time with wife Gisele Bündchen and his family before he confirmed any decision.
Bears won most sought-after waiver wire player – and it wasn’t Alex Leatherwood
The Chicago Bears, a season after finishing 6-11 and well out of the postseason, are looking to improve on the margins as they continue to build around quarterback Justin Fields, who had an impressive showing against the Cleveland Browns in his last preseason game, running back David Montgomery, wide receiver Darnell Mooney, and tight end […] The post Bears won most sought-after waiver wire player – and it wasn’t Alex Leatherwood appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TMZ.com
Brittany Renner Congratulates P.J. Washington On Engagement To Pregnant Girlfriend
P.J. Washington just proposed to his girlfriend -- and everyone is congratulating the Charlotte Hornets hooper and his new fiancée -- even his ex, Brittany Renner. Washington's fiancee, Alisah Chanel -- who's also pregnant -- broke the news on Wednesday via IG ... showin' off her massive diamond ring, and writing "Soooooo…..this happened this morning 😍."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
What adding Trevon Wesco means for Chicago Bears
The Chicago Bears claimed Trevon Wesco from the New York Jets. Wesco has been with the New York Jets since 2019, but that means being there through the Adam Gase days. While many Chicago Bears from the Matt Nagy were wiped away, Wesco stuck around his old team for a bit, but they officially turned the page.
hotnewhiphop.com
Steph Curry Gets His Own Graduation Ceremony At Davidson College
The four-time NBA Champion is no stranger to celebrating success. Months after taking home the trophy from the 2022 NBA Championship finals, Steph has earned another title that reminds folks of his greatness. On Wednesday, the Golden State Warrior returned to his alma mater Davidson College, where he was given a one-man graduation ceremony. Curry attended the North Carolina college from 2006 to 2009, the same year he was drafted to the National Basketball league.
NFL World Reacts To Herschel Walker Trade Revelation
In 1989, the Dallas Cowboys traded running back Herschel Walker to the Minnesota Vikings in a deal that included 18 players and draft picks. According to former Cowboys head coach Jimmy Johnson, he nearly traded Walker to a different team. During an episode of EPIX’s NFL Icons, Johnson said he...
Report: NFL Team Could Announce Move From Stadium Soon
For over 50 year the Chicago Bears have called the iconic Soldier Field their home. But it appears that their long stay in the Windy City could be coming to an abrupt end. Appearing on the Pat McAfee Show, Brad Biggs of The Chicago Tribune reported that the Bears appear determined to leave Soldier Field. Biggs said that it's a matter of if, not when, and that when could be as soon as the end of this season.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bears march on with roster overhaul by bringing in ex-Patrick Mahomes protector
The Chicago Bears, like most rebuilding teams, are open to trying out whoever they can to get the team on the right track. The Bears have been active on the waiver wire, which landed them 2021 first-round pick Alex Leatherwood after he was let go by the Las Vegas Raiders. It’s not just young players that […] The post Bears march on with roster overhaul by bringing in ex-Patrick Mahomes protector appeared first on ClutchPoints.
hotnewhiphop.com
Wack 100, Tyrese & Twitter Are In Disbelief Over Stacey Dash's DMX Video
Stacey Dash had the Internet in shambles last night after she shared an emotional video discussing DMX's death. Apparently, she only became aware that the Ruff Ryders rapper passed away this week after scrolling on Instagram. The news hit close to home as Stacey Dash also faced her own struggles with addiction in the past. She revealed that she's been sober for over six years.
NFL World Reacts To Bears' Tough Injury News
A few weeks ago, Chicago Bears wide receiver N'Keal Harry underwent tightrope surgery to correct a high-ankle sprain. Although he didn't suffer a season-ending injury, he will miss at least a few games. On Thursday morning, the Bears officially placed Harry on injured reserve. Harry will have to miss at...
Magic Johnson Has Special Message For Stephen A. Smith
NBA legend Magic Johnson and ESPN's Stephen A. Smith don't always see eye-to-eye where basketball is concerned. But Magic had an important message for Stephen A. after today's episode of First Take. Stephen A. introduced today's show from the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, which will be hosting...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hotnewhiphop.com
Jay-Z Finally Acknowledges The Criticism Of Being A Billionaire
Jay-Z accomplished some extraordinary feats in his career. He summed up a good majority of it last Friday with the release of DJ Khaled's God Did. The nearly 4-minute long verse finds Jay reflecting on his come-up from the streets to becoming hip-hop's first billionaire, and producing two others (three, if you count LeBron).
hotnewhiphop.com
NBA Youngboy's Manager Confirms Chicago As First Tour Date
NBA Youngboy is fresh off of the release of his latest body of work, The Last Slimeto. Though he's dealt with a few setbacks in the last year that has stagnated his career, things are looking good moving forward. Over the past few months, there have been rumblings about a tour, which appears to be in full motion.
Josh Gordon’s agent says ‘comeback continues’ with new team
Josh Gordon has not made a significant impact in the NFL for several years, but the former Pro Bowler is determined to continue his playing career. The Tennessee Titans have signed Gordon to their practice squad. Gordon was cut by the Kansas City Chiefs earlier this week, but his agents told ESPN’s Adam Schefter that “the comeback continues.”
hotnewhiphop.com
NBA YoungBoy & YaYa's Mayweather's Son Spots His Dad In Adorable Video
YaYa Mayweather is enjoying motherhood. The 21-year old daughter of boxing champ Floyd Mayweather gave birth to her son KJ last year and let fans in on her journey as a new mom. KJ, real name Kentrell Jr., is Yaya's first and only child with NBA YoungBoy. Although the pair has had their ups and downs over the years, it seems that their co-parenting relationship is in a good place these days. Last month, they had the Internet buzzing after YaYa posted photos of herself and KJ allegedly in the Baton Rouge rapper's Utah home.
Comments / 0