New Omicron Boosters Are Now Available, But It's Unclear How Effective They Will Be
The U.S. authorized the first reformulation of Covid booster shots this week. The new doses target the dominant omicron subvariants as well as the original Covid strain that emerged in China in 2019. Top health officials believe the shots will provide more durable protection heading into the fall, but acknowledge...
'Not only bad medicine, it’s bad policy': Moderna receives FDA green light for COVID-19 booster targeting the Omicron variant despite some experts saying the shot provides little additional protection
Moderna has received emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its Omicron-specific COVID-19 booster shot, the firm announced Wednesday. The jab is the first reformulated shot to receive the regulatory green light in the U.S. It has been approved for all adults aged 18 and older. Pfizer, Moderna's main competitor in the rollout of COVID-19 shots, is expected to receive similar approval soon as well.
CDC panel recommends Pfizer's updated COVID-19 boosters for ages 12 and older
PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) -- A panel of U.S. health advisers voted to recommend Pfizer's updated COVID-19 boosters that target the newest omicron strains for people 12 and older. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to adopt the recommendation, the last step before shots can begin. The panel will...
Moderna seeks FDA nod for booster shot aimed at Omicron BA.4, BA.5
Aug 23 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc (MRNA.O) on Tuesday sought U.S. authorization for its COVID-19 booster shot tailored against the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of Omicron and said if cleared it would be ready to deliver the doses in September.
FDA clears updated COVID-19 vaccines ahead of fall booster campaign
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Wednesday authorized updated COVID-19 booster shots specifically targeting a subvariant of omicron. The move comes ahead of a fall campaign to give Americans booster shots, which is expected to launch in the coming days. The move marks the first time the vaccines have...
MedPage Today
FDA Data Link Diabetes Drug Class to Gallbladder Disease
An analysis of FDA's reporting system for adverse events turned up three dozen cases of acute gallbladder disease in patients taking glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonists for diabetes or weight loss, including three deaths. From 2005 to 2016, postmarketing cases of acute cholecystitis were identified in 21 patients taking exenatide...
srnnews.com
U.S. CDC backs use of redesigned Omicron COVID boosters
(Reuters) – The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday recommended the use of redesigned COVID-19 booster shots for people aged 12 years and older to target the BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants of the coronavirus. The green light for the use of redesigned Omicron COVID...
FDA authorizes Omicron boosters
The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday authorized updated versions of COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna that are tailored to be more effective against the Omicron variant. Why it matters: The updated shots, retooled to target the BA.5 strain that accounts for most cases in the U.S. today, are...
mcknightsseniorliving.com
CDC expert panel OKs omicron-specific boosters from Pfizer, Moderna
(HealthDay News) — A vaccine advisory panel to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted on Thursday to recommend updated boosters from Pfizer and Moderna that target omicron variants, paving the way for the shots to get into American arms within days. All that is needed now...
biopharmadive.com
CDC backs updated COVID shots from Pfizer, Moderna
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday recommended the updated COVID-19 booster vaccines from Pfizer and BioNTech and Moderna, one day after the Food and Drug Administration granted emergency authorization. Following the FDA’s clearance, the CDC recommends Pfizer and BioNTech’s new shot for adults and children aged 12...
MedCity News
FDA authorizes updated Covid-19 boosters to protect against omicron this fall, winter
Covid-19 booster shots modified to protect against the omicron variant are on their way. The FDA has authorized updated versions of the messenger RNA vaccines from Moderna and partners Pfizer and BioNTech. The announcement Wednesday amends the booster shot section of the emergency use authorizations, permitting a single dose of...
CDC signs off on updated Covid-19 boosters
(CNN) — Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, signed off Thursday on the recommendation of the agency's independent vaccine advisers in favor of updated Covid-19 vaccine boosters from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna. The CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted 13 to 1...
foodsafetynews.com
FDA looking into new outbreak, along with 10 other ongoing investigations
The FDA has 11 open outbreak investigations with a total of more than 1,350 people sickened. A new outbreak of Salmonella Mississippi accounts for 99 of those patients. The new outbreak, announced Aug. 31, has not yet been posted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Food and Drug Administration has begun traceback efforts to find the as yet unknown source of the pathogen, but the agency has not reported what food or foods are being traced.
foodsafetynews.com
FDA reports new outbreak of Salmonella infections; source of pathogen unknown
A new outbreak of infections from Salmonella of unknown origin has sickened at least 99 people, but no other details have been released as of this afternoon. The outbreak of infections from Salmonella Mississippi was announced today by the Food and Drug Administration, but no information is yet available from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
FDA gives greenlight to Moderna, Pfizer's updated COVID-19 boosters
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A new COVID-19 booster cleared a hurdle on Wednesday. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave the greenlight to an updated version of the vaccine.This is a modified version of the original vaccine designed to better target the COVID-19 variant that's circulating now.The COVID-19 variant, BA.5, continues to be the dominant strain circulating across the United States. Last week, it caused nearly nine out of 10 new infections, according to CDC estimates."I would really love to be ahead of this variant this season," CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said.That's what the updated COVID-19 boosters are aimed at...
healio.com
FDA approves Granules India Limited’s generic diarrhea relief tablets
Granules India Limited received FDA approval of its abbreviated new drug application for loperamide hydrochloride and simethicone tablets indicated for diarrhea symptom relief, according to a press release. The FDA determined that, among adult patients with symptoms of diarrhea, bloating, pressure and cramps, Granules India’s loperamide hydrochloride and simethicone (2...
Vox
New Covid-19 vaccine boosters are coming
The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday authorized new Covid-19 vaccines for emergency use for the first time since the original vaccines were approved in December 2020. The new boosters from Pfizer/BioNTech and from Moderna are targeted at the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of the omicron variant. They’re also the engine of a new vaccine booster campaign in the United States as health officials brace for another surge in cases.
curetoday.com
FDA Approves Imfinzi-Containing Regimen for Biliary Tract Cancer
The Food and Drug Administration approved Imfinzi plus gemcitabine and cisplatin for locally advanced or metastatic biliary tract cancer. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Imfinzi (durvalumab) plus gemcitabine and cisplatin for the treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic biliary tract cancer, according to the agency. The...
FDA authorizes reformulated COVID-19 booster shot for the fall
The new booster shots could be available within days, after a CDC committee on Thursday recommends who should get them and its director signs off.
MedCity News
Amgen’s Phase 3 win in lung cancer puts pressure on Mirati bid for speedy FDA nod
An Amgen drug that won a speedy FDA approval last year in certain lung cancers now has preliminary data from a larger study showing the pill beat standard of care chemotherapy. Those results are enough to meet the clinical trial’s main goal, but you’ll have to wait to see more information. Amgen is saving detailed data for presentation at an unspecified future medical meeting.
