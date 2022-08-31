Read full article on original website
Related
Lewiston Man Tried to Throw Out Meth at Traffic Stop in Hermon
A Lewiston man is facing charges after police seized methamphetamine he allegedly tried to throw away during a traffic stop in Hermon. Maine State Police Trooper Jordan Bragan noticed a vehicle northbound on I-95 in Hermon that he pulled over for an inspection violation, on the evening of August 24th. The Trooper approached the vehicle and spoke with the driver, Patrick Murico, 29, of Lewiston. During the conversation, Bragan said he noticed several indicators of alleged criminal activity. He went back to his cruiser and requested a backup unit with a police K9 to search the vehicle.
WPFO
Maine motorcyclist dies after colliding with van in Waterville
WATERVILLE (WGME) -- A motorcyclist is dead after colliding with a van in Waterville Thursday morning. Waterville Police the crash happened on Route 201 near the intersection with Crescent Street. Police say the motorcycle and a Kennebec Valley Community Action van collided around 10 a.m. The motorcyclist died at the...
wgan.com
Death of person found on bench in Bangor not considered suspicious
Police in Bangor say a person was found dead sitting on a bench Thursday morning. Police conducted a welfare check a little before 9 a.m. after receiving a call about a male who had not moved for some time. He was on a bench along a walking trail behind Harlow...
wabi.tv
Man found deceased on walking trail bench in Bangor
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Police were called for a welfare check Thursday morning on Harlow Street for a person on a bench on the walking trail who hadn’t moved in some time. Officers located that man and determined he was deceased. An autopsy will be performed by the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wabi.tv
Name of person killed in Waterville car v. motorcylce
Pick of the weekend is Saturday. A few passing showers on Sunday. Rain chances increasing for Labor Day.
Ellsworth American
Man charged with leaving accident scene
GOULDSBORO — A 30-year-old West Bay Road resident was charged last week with leaving the scene of an accident and operating a vehicle with a suspended license. The charges resulted from an investigation of a pre-dawn accident on Main Street in Prospect Harbor. On Tuesday, Aug. 16, Sgt. Adam...
Carmel crash victims identified by police
Officials on Wednesday identified the two people who died in a crash in Carmel on Monday. Steven Shelley, 23, of Hermon, was driving the vehicle, and Kadin Brown, 17, of Newburgh, was his passenger, according to an updated release Wednesday from the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office. Officials responded to the...
wgan.com
Motorcyclist killed in collision with vehicle in Waterville
A motorcyclist died at the scene of a crash in Waterville on Thursday morning. Police have not released the identity of the motorcyclist, but said they were killed in a collision with another vehicle on College Avenue. It happened around 10 a.m. According to the Portland Press Herald, debris was...
RELATED PEOPLE
Motorcyclist Killed on College Ave in Waterville Thursday Morning
According to WABI TV 5, one person is dead following a motorcycle vs van crash that happened on Waterville's College Avenue Thursday morning.
Bangor police find man dead along Kenduskeag Stream
BANGOR, Maine — Bangor police found a man dead on a bench along the Kenduskeag Stream on Thursday morning, authorities say. A news release from the Bangor Police Department stated officers responded to a welfare check around 8:49 a.m. and were called in behind 262 Harlow St. about a person on a bench near a walking trail who "reportedly hadn't moved in some time."
Things to do in Maine on 9/3, 9/4, and 9/5
A new month is upon us and with it being a long weekend for Labor Day, I am including events going on for Monday too. If you are a fair fan, you are in luck again this weekend because three fairs are going on around Maine. If you enjoy music, there are a few end-of-summer concert series this weekend. If you enjoy cars, you are in luck because there are quite a few car shows around the state this weekend. There are plenty of family-friendly events, some free, and some with an admission fee. It's going to be a beautiful weekend, so grab your car keys and hit the road to check out one of these events. And as always, if you know of an event I didn't mention, feel free to add the details in the comments for others to check out. Enjoy the long weekend, everyone!
Resident, 58, dies at Maine State Prison
WARREN, Maine — The Maine Department of Corrections (MDOC) confirmed on Wednesday the death of a resident at Maine State Prison. According to a news release issued by the MDOC, 58-year-old David Bileau, of Portland, died around 5:03 a.m. on Wednesday. The release said Bileau's death was attended by...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wgan.com
Crash claims two lives in Penobscot County
A crash that claimed the lives of two people in Penobscot County is under investigation. The wreck occurred just after 9 p.m. Monday on Route 69 in Carmel. The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office says the car was speeding when the driver lost control and crossed the center line. The...
Someone Stole & Burned Several American Flags From a Maine Apartment
According to an article by WABI TV 5, Maine Sheriff's Deputies are investigating an incident where several American and service flags were removed from private property and burned. Police say that whoever did this targeted multiple apartments in the town of Hermon, Maine. After taking the flags down, the suspect...
wabi.tv
Authorities identify 2 people killed in Carmel crash
CARMEL, Maine (WABI) - Police have identified the two people killed in a crash Monday night in Carmel. It happened just after 9 p.m. on the Hampden Road. Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office says 23-year-old Steven Shelley of Hermon was driving at a high rate of speed when he crossed the center-line and then hit several trees.
Ellsworth American
Carson Levi Crocker
Carson Levi Crocker, 26, died unexpectedly Aug. 20, 2022. He was born in Bangor, Jan. 15, 1996, the son of Alan C. Crocker of Blue Hill and Danasa J. Carson of Monroe. Carson graduated from George Stevens Academy. He worked as a mason tender for Freshwater Stone in Orland. He...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
foxbangor.com
Road closed following fatal crash in Carmel
CARMEL — Two people have died following a crash in Carmel Monday evening. According to the Penobscot County Sheriff’s office, at approximately 9:18 PM, the sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a serious traffic crash on route 69 in Carmel. A sedan was traveling southeast at what appeared...
foxbangor.com
One person dies in crash
WATERVILLE– One person died in a crash in Waterville this morning. It happened on College Avenue just after 10:00. Waterville Deputy Police Chief William Bonney said a motorcycle crossed the center line and collided with a van. The driver of the motorcycle died at the scene. Bonney said it...
wabi.tv
Bangor woman battling ALS checking off bucket list item
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It’s a big weekend for a Bangor woman battling ALS. We’ve been following Tammy Michaels’ journey with the disease for several years now. This weekend, she’ll be checking something off her bucket list and with the community’s help, she and her husband David will be able to do even more.
penbaypilot.com
Rockland man remains in jail for allegedly possessing fentanyl
ROCKLAND — A Rockland man currently remains at the Knox County Jail after he was arrested with allegedly possessing fentanyl. Michael Willis, 38, was arrested Aug. 23 by Rockland Police Sgt. Andrew Redden and charged with unlawful possession of a scheduled drug (fentanyl) and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.
Comments / 0