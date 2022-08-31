Read full article on original website
Dawn Young
3d ago
HummmPretty crappy story. It could be a lot better with info about where it’s located or the name???
wrif.com
Michigan Restaurant Has the No.1 Cheeseburger in the State
We’re nearing the end of summer, but that doesn’t mean it’s the end of burger season. I mean, burger season happens year-round. Do you know what’s even better than a juicy burger? An equally juice cheeseburger, of course. The staff at Yelp.com has put together a...
Michigan Man Finds Out Saying “It’s Legal, Bro!” Won’t Get You Out Of A Citation
Legalization of marijuana has come with a lot of perks for Michiganders. We're raising record tax revenue, lowering crime, and generally feeling a little more mellow across the board. But, two men in Michigan recently found out that you can be a little TOO chill when it comes to your love of legal marijuana in the mitten state.
deadlinedetroit.com
Michigan Candidate Matt DePerno Boasts of Effort Showing How to Stuff Ballots
Michigan Republican attorney general candidate Matthew DePerno is determined to undermine voter confidence in elections. Michigan Republican attorney general candidate Matt DePerno told a crowd last year he had a "lab" where he could take people and show them how election equipment can be manipulated, according to a previously unreported video obtained by The Detroit News.
Michigan State Police Says 3,250 THC lab reports may be wrong
The Michigan State Police says that 3,250 lab reports on THC toxicology samples in prosecutions may be wrong because of a specific technical issue. The state police's Forensic Science Department also adds that this issue may affect cases as far back as March 28, 2019. With this problem, the forensics...
Dangerous Documentaries: Totally Binge-Worthy Shows About Michigan’s Worst Killers
Michigan is well known for its picturesque beauty. But make no mistake, there's also an ugly side. We've assembled a collection of binge-worthy documentaries - in-depth looks at 15 men and women from Michigan who took other humans' lives. They Thought They Could Get Away With it. There's a common...
Cash for Pine Cones? Yup. That’s a Thing in Northern Michigan
If you're in Northern Michigan or Michigan's UP, you could be raking in some extra cash for collecting pine cones. This feels like it should be an Onion article but, it's very real. The Pinecone Picking Program kicks off in September. What...Are You Even Talking About?. Posted on Facebook by...
Meijer to introduce 2 new stores in SE Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Meijer has announced it will build two new stores in southeast Michigan, introducing a new concept that the company says will offer customers a "more simplified experience."Two new facilities, coined "Meijer Grocery," will be located in Orion and Macomb townships and will provide customers with easier access to fresher foods. "Our customers know they can count on us for the freshest foods and best value, which has always been at the core of what we do at Meijer," said Meijer President & CEO Rick Keyes in a press release. "Meijer Grocery will now provide that same combination of freshness and value in a foods focused format in your local community."The stores will range from 75,000 square feet to 90,000 square feet and will feature groceries, a meat counter, a bakery, deli and pharmacy as well as health and beauty products. Meijer currently operates 262 supercenters and grocery stores in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin.
Can You Get Arrested for Driving Drunk on a Golf Cart in Michigan?
Can Michigan residents get arrested for driving drunk while behind the wheel of a golf cart? It might sound like a stupid question but some people don't get it right. The other day we told you about a town in Michigan that was going to require its residents to get license plates for their golf carts. The topic of drunk driving golf carts came up in the comments on social media so we figured it was a good time to discuss it.
This is the Most Dangerous Road in Michigan
If we were here to discuss the worst roads to drive on in Michigan, we'd be here all day. If there's one thing we all can agree on, the roads in this state are the worst. However, we're here to talk about the most dangerous and deadliest road in Michigan.
Detroit News
Michigan State Police investigating voting equipment sold on eBay
Lansing — Michigan State Police are investigating how a piece of election equipment was sold on eBay after being donated to a Goodwill Industries thrift store in Cadillac. Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson's office said in a statement that someone tried to sell a voter assist terminal, a device used to help voters with disabilities mark their ballots.
awesomemitten.com
8 Best Apple Festivals in Michigan to Experience
Looking for the best fall apple festivals in Michigan? We’ve got you covered!. When the apples on the trees become ripe, red, and crisp, there’s cause for celebration in Michigan. This fruit is a big deal in the Great Lakes State, as there are nearly 15 million apple trees across the state, as well as about 775 family-owned apple farms and orchards.
Michigan Road Laws That Are Actually Legal.
When it comes to the rules of the road in Michigan, Michiganders have a tendency to create their own. With the combined forces of one-way roads, construction season, icy road conditions, etc. driving in Southwest Michigan can sometimes be confusing and risky with the fast-paced speed of local drivers. With all of the confusion, what are some road rules and regulations that are actually legal, when everyone thinks they shouldn’t be?
A former Michigan GOP legislator denounces her ‘extreme’ party, and more top Metro Times headlines
Here’s what our readers were interested in this week
This Michigan Lake is the Most Dangerous in the United States
The most dangerous and deadliest lake in the United States is right here in Michigan. What makes this lake so dangerous is its strong currents, including rip currents that are extremely dangerous to those swimming in the water as they can pull swimmers out from shore. SEE ALSO: What is...
Michigan man accused of killing wife, stepson at Florida RV park
A Michigan man has been arrested in Florida and charged with multiple crimes including first-degree murder, sexual battery and kidnapping. WKMG-TV in Orlando reports that Justin Lamar Jones, 41, of Howell Township was arrested in Lake County on Wednesday. He is accused of killing his wife and stepson with a...
You’ll Find Michigan’s Most Expensive Homes in These Top 10 Cities
There's no doubt that the housing market in not only Michigan, but the entire country has been off the rails over the past few years. Prices have been high, and inventory low in many areas making house hunting a bit of a task at times. Those Michiganders looking to change...
1051thebounce.com
New Michigan law bans fake urine to pass drug tests
Legal marijuana consumption in Michigan continues to increase as products designed to help pass drug tests disappears from shelves. Signed into law in July by Governor Gretchen Whitmer, the passage of Senate Bill 134 means it is now a misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail and a $1,000 fine for someone to “distribute, deliver, sell, or possess with intent to distribute, deliver, or sell a drug masking product.”
Michigan Woman Finds Rare U.P. Rock That Looks Just Like a Jelly Donut!
When I scrolled past this photo on my timeline I had to do a double take-- it looks just like a jelly donut!. Although the object in these photos may look like a delicious pastry that you would find at Sweetwaters Donut Mill, if you went in for a bite you would get quite the surprise. The object in question is in fact hard as stone because, well, it is one.
fox2detroit.com
Michigan man charged with swapping barcodes to steal from Walmart self-checkout
ALPENA, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Michigan man is facing charges after he got caught allegedly swapping barcodes at a Walmart self-checkout. A loss prevention employee at the store on M-32 in Alpena County told police they saw Joseph Carl Alexander, 36, switching barcodes on expensive items with the barcodes from cheaper products. He then took the items to self-checkout and scanned them.
