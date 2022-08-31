ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 8

Dawn Young
3d ago

HummmPretty crappy story. It could be a lot better with info about where it’s located or the name???

Reply
3
wrif.com

Michigan Restaurant Has the No.1 Cheeseburger in the State

We’re nearing the end of summer, but that doesn’t mean it’s the end of burger season. I mean, burger season happens year-round. Do you know what’s even better than a juicy burger? An equally juice cheeseburger, of course. The staff at Yelp.com has put together a...
MICHIGAN STATE
deadlinedetroit.com

Michigan Candidate Matt DePerno Boasts of Effort Showing How to Stuff Ballots

Michigan Republican attorney general candidate Matthew DePerno is determined to undermine voter confidence in elections. Michigan Republican attorney general candidate Matt DePerno told a crowd last year he had a "lab" where he could take people and show them how election equipment can be manipulated, according to a previously unreported video obtained by The Detroit News.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Meijer to introduce 2 new stores in SE Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Meijer has announced it will build two new stores in southeast Michigan, introducing a new concept that the company says will offer customers a "more simplified experience."Two new facilities, coined "Meijer Grocery," will be located in Orion and Macomb townships and will provide customers with easier access to fresher foods. "Our customers know they can count on us for the freshest foods and best value, which has always been at the core of what we do at Meijer," said Meijer President & CEO Rick Keyes in a press release. "Meijer Grocery will now provide that same combination of freshness and value in a foods focused format in your local community."The stores will range from 75,000 square feet to 90,000 square feet and will feature groceries, a meat counter, a bakery, deli and pharmacy as well as health and beauty products. Meijer currently operates 262 supercenters and grocery stores in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin.
MICHIGAN STATE
US 103.1

Can You Get Arrested for Driving Drunk on a Golf Cart in Michigan?

Can Michigan residents get arrested for driving drunk while behind the wheel of a golf cart? It might sound like a stupid question but some people don't get it right. The other day we told you about a town in Michigan that was going to require its residents to get license plates for their golf carts. The topic of drunk driving golf carts came up in the comments on social media so we figured it was a good time to discuss it.
MICHIGAN STATE
Cars 108

This is the Most Dangerous Road in Michigan

If we were here to discuss the worst roads to drive on in Michigan, we'd be here all day. If there's one thing we all can agree on, the roads in this state are the worst. However, we're here to talk about the most dangerous and deadliest road in Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Michigan State Police investigating voting equipment sold on eBay

Lansing — Michigan State Police are investigating how a piece of election equipment was sold on eBay after being donated to a Goodwill Industries thrift store in Cadillac. Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson's office said in a statement that someone tried to sell a voter assist terminal, a device used to help voters with disabilities mark their ballots.
MICHIGAN STATE
awesomemitten.com

8 Best Apple Festivals in Michigan to Experience

Looking for the best fall apple festivals in Michigan? We’ve got you covered!. When the apples on the trees become ripe, red, and crisp, there’s cause for celebration in Michigan. This fruit is a big deal in the Great Lakes State, as there are nearly 15 million apple trees across the state, as well as about 775 family-owned apple farms and orchards.
MICHIGAN STATE
US 103.1

Michigan Road Laws That Are Actually Legal.

When it comes to the rules of the road in Michigan, Michiganders have a tendency to create their own. With the combined forces of one-way roads, construction season, icy road conditions, etc. driving in Southwest Michigan can sometimes be confusing and risky with the fast-paced speed of local drivers. With all of the confusion, what are some road rules and regulations that are actually legal, when everyone thinks they shouldn’t be?
MICHIGAN STATE
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Spot Named the Best for Cheeseburgers

We’re nearing the end of summer, but that doesn’t mean it’s the end of burger season. I mean, burger season happens year-round. Do you know what’s even better than a juicy burger? An equally juice cheeseburger, of course. The staff at Yelp.com has put together a...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Grand Rapids Press

New Michigan law bans fake urine to pass drug tests

Legal marijuana consumption in Michigan continues to increase as products designed to help pass drug tests disappears from shelves. Signed into law in July by Governor Gretchen Whitmer, the passage of Senate Bill 134 means it is now a misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail and a $1,000 fine for someone to “distribute, deliver, sell, or possess with intent to distribute, deliver, or sell a drug masking product.”
MICHIGAN STATE
103.3 WKFR

Michigan Woman Finds Rare U.P. Rock That Looks Just Like a Jelly Donut!

When I scrolled past this photo on my timeline I had to do a double take-- it looks just like a jelly donut!. Although the object in these photos may look like a delicious pastry that you would find at Sweetwaters Donut Mill, if you went in for a bite you would get quite the surprise. The object in question is in fact hard as stone because, well, it is one.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Michigan man charged with swapping barcodes to steal from Walmart self-checkout

ALPENA, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Michigan man is facing charges after he got caught allegedly swapping barcodes at a Walmart self-checkout. A loss prevention employee at the store on M-32 in Alpena County told police they saw Joseph Carl Alexander, 36, switching barcodes on expensive items with the barcodes from cheaper products. He then took the items to self-checkout and scanned them.
ALPENA COUNTY, MI
US 103.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

