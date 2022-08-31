ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 0

Related
spoilertv.com

Chesapeake Shores - Episode 6.06 - Straighten Up and Fly Right - Promotional Photos + Press Release

STUDIO CITY, CA – August 26 – Mick (Treat Williams, “Blue Bloods,” Hair), gains the support he needs in the “Straighten Up and Fly Right” episode of “Chesapeake Shores,” premiering Sunday, September 18 (8 p.m. ET/PT), on Hallmark Channel. Williams, Robert Buckley (“iZombie”), Meghan Ory (“Once Upon a Time”), Barbara Niven (“The Crossword Mysteries”), Laci J. Mailey (“Falling Skies”), Emilie Ullerup (“Sanctuary”), Brendan Penny (“BH90210”) and Andrew Francis (“Christmas She Wrote”) star.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

WATCH: Fox Puts Filthy Juke Moves on Enormous Golden Eagle to Avoid Getting Snatched Up

In the outdoors, it is a battle of instinct, skill, and sometimes a little bit of luck. This golden eagle was swiping at the air going after this fox. In a video straight out of a nature documentary, a red fox has to defend itself from one of the largest airborne predators in the United States. With sharp talons and keen eyesight, it isn’t often that these raptors miss.
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Entertainment
spoilertv.com

Monarch - Episode 1.02 - There Can Only Be One Queen - Press Release

THE ROMANS BAND TOGETHER ON THE ALL-NEW TIME PERIOD PREMIERE OF "MONARCH" TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 20, ON FOX. The Romans rally together after tragedy strikes. Nicky and Gigi grow even more competitive when the press dub Gigi "The New Queen." Meanwhile, sparks fly between Nicky and Wade; and Kayla discovers some shocking news in the all-new "There Can Only Be One Queen" time period premiere episode of MONARCH airing Tuesday, Sept. 20 (9:02-10:00 PM ET/ PT) on FOX. (MRC-102) (TV-14 L, V)
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

911 - Episode 6.01 - Let The Games Begin - Press Release

**SEASON PREMIERE**--"9-1-1" - (8:00-9:02 PM ET/PT) CC-HDTV 720p-Dolby Digital 5.1. PA: Viewer discretion is advised. THE 118 RACE TO THE RESCUE WHEN A MECHANICAL FAILURE ON A BLIMP CAUSES HAVOC ON THE SEASON PREMIERE OF "9-1-1" MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 19, ON FOX. When a blimp suffers mechanical failure and its engine...
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Family Guy - Episode 21.01 - Oscars Guy - Promotional Photos + Press Release

FAMILY GUY: “Family Guy” retells three Oscar-winning stories: “Silence of the Lambs”, “American Beauty”, and “Forrest Gump” in the all-new "Oscars Guy" season premiere episode of FAMILY GUY airing Sunday, September 25 (9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. FAMILY GUY © 2022 by 20th Television.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Rutherford Falls - Cancelled After 2 Seasons by Peacock

Peacock will not be ordering a third season of Rutherford Falls, its comedy series co-created/executive produced by Sierra Teller Ornelas, Ed Helms and Mike Schur. The cancellation of the show, starring Helms and Jana Schmieding, comes two and a half months after the Season 2 premiere June 16. In a statement following the decision, Ornelas indicated that the series will explore finding a new home on another platform.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
spoilertv.com

Devil in Ohio - Season 1 - Open Discussion + Poll

Season 1 of Devil in Ohio is now available to watch on Netflix. Let us know what you thought in the comments below and vote in the poll. NOTE: Obviously people will be posting their thoughts/reactions to the season as a whole, so there will be spoilers in the comments. We advise you not to read the comments until you have watched the whole season.
OHIO STATE
spoilertv.com

The Girls On The Bus - Carla Gugino To Star

Carla Gugino is set as a lead opposite Melissa Benoist, Natasha Behnam and Christina Elmore in The Girls On The Bus, HBO Max’s political drama series from Warner Bros. TV and Berlanti Prods. Gugino’s Grace Gordon Greene is a veteran reporter and friend and mentor to Sadie (Benoist). Grace...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy