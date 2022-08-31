Read full article on original website
Related
spoilertv.com
Chesapeake Shores - Episode 6.06 - Straighten Up and Fly Right - Promotional Photos + Press Release
STUDIO CITY, CA – August 26 – Mick (Treat Williams, “Blue Bloods,” Hair), gains the support he needs in the “Straighten Up and Fly Right” episode of “Chesapeake Shores,” premiering Sunday, September 18 (8 p.m. ET/PT), on Hallmark Channel. Williams, Robert Buckley (“iZombie”), Meghan Ory (“Once Upon a Time”), Barbara Niven (“The Crossword Mysteries”), Laci J. Mailey (“Falling Skies”), Emilie Ullerup (“Sanctuary”), Brendan Penny (“BH90210”) and Andrew Francis (“Christmas She Wrote”) star.
spoilertv.com
Bad Sisters - Episode 1.05 - Eye for an Eye - Press Release
Bibi is gripped by a bold, dangerous idea for John Paul’s birthday. Matt learns a difficult truth.
WATCH: Fox Puts Filthy Juke Moves on Enormous Golden Eagle to Avoid Getting Snatched Up
In the outdoors, it is a battle of instinct, skill, and sometimes a little bit of luck. This golden eagle was swiping at the air going after this fox. In a video straight out of a nature documentary, a red fox has to defend itself from one of the largest airborne predators in the United States. With sharp talons and keen eyesight, it isn’t often that these raptors miss.
spoilertv.com
See - Episode 3.03 - This Land Is Your Land - Press Release
Wren arrives in Pennsa and shares information about Tormada’s plans. Tamacti Jun tries once more to quell the Witchfinders’ insurgency.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spoilertv.com
Monarch - Episode 1.02 - There Can Only Be One Queen - Press Release
THE ROMANS BAND TOGETHER ON THE ALL-NEW TIME PERIOD PREMIERE OF "MONARCH" TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 20, ON FOX. The Romans rally together after tragedy strikes. Nicky and Gigi grow even more competitive when the press dub Gigi "The New Queen." Meanwhile, sparks fly between Nicky and Wade; and Kayla discovers some shocking news in the all-new "There Can Only Be One Queen" time period premiere episode of MONARCH airing Tuesday, Sept. 20 (9:02-10:00 PM ET/ PT) on FOX. (MRC-102) (TV-14 L, V)
spoilertv.com
911 - Episode 6.01 - Let The Games Begin - Press Release
**SEASON PREMIERE**--"9-1-1" - (8:00-9:02 PM ET/PT) CC-HDTV 720p-Dolby Digital 5.1. PA: Viewer discretion is advised. THE 118 RACE TO THE RESCUE WHEN A MECHANICAL FAILURE ON A BLIMP CAUSES HAVOC ON THE SEASON PREMIERE OF "9-1-1" MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 19, ON FOX. When a blimp suffers mechanical failure and its engine...
spoilertv.com
Family Guy - Episode 21.01 - Oscars Guy - Promotional Photos + Press Release
FAMILY GUY: “Family Guy” retells three Oscar-winning stories: “Silence of the Lambs”, “American Beauty”, and “Forrest Gump” in the all-new "Oscars Guy" season premiere episode of FAMILY GUY airing Sunday, September 25 (9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. FAMILY GUY © 2022 by 20th Television.
spoilertv.com
Rutherford Falls - Cancelled After 2 Seasons by Peacock
Peacock will not be ordering a third season of Rutherford Falls, its comedy series co-created/executive produced by Sierra Teller Ornelas, Ed Helms and Mike Schur. The cancellation of the show, starring Helms and Jana Schmieding, comes two and a half months after the Season 2 premiere June 16. In a statement following the decision, Ornelas indicated that the series will explore finding a new home on another platform.
IN THIS ARTICLE
spoilertv.com
American Horror Stories - Episode 2.07 - Necro - Press Release
A young mortician discovers the living are more terrifying than the dead. Written by Crystal Liu; directed by Logan Kibens.
spoilertv.com
Devil in Ohio - Season 1 - Open Discussion + Poll
Season 1 of Devil in Ohio is now available to watch on Netflix. Let us know what you thought in the comments below and vote in the poll. NOTE: Obviously people will be posting their thoughts/reactions to the season as a whole, so there will be spoilers in the comments. We advise you not to read the comments until you have watched the whole season.
spoilertv.com
The Girls On The Bus - Carla Gugino To Star
Carla Gugino is set as a lead opposite Melissa Benoist, Natasha Behnam and Christina Elmore in The Girls On The Bus, HBO Max’s political drama series from Warner Bros. TV and Berlanti Prods. Gugino’s Grace Gordon Greene is a veteran reporter and friend and mentor to Sadie (Benoist). Grace...
Comments / 0