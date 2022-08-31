ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Plains, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
texasstandard.org

‘Trying to think outside the box’: Maxed-out animal shelters in Texas look to leaders, community for help

Since the pandemic started, animal shelters around the country have struggled with capacity, finding foster homes, a veterinarian shortage and getting animals adopted in a timely manner. As kennel space has filled up, shelters around the state of Texas have turned to awareness campaigns, adoption events and temporarily waived rehoming...
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

Austin Pets Alive! needs help with parvo puppies

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Pets Alive! (APA!) needs help caring for an influx of parvo puppies. The shelter said it is expecting more than 40 sick puppies to be delivered to its Parvo Puppy ICU within a span of 48 hours. Some of the puppies arrived Wednesday and dozens more are expected to arrive before 6 p.m. Thursday.
AUSTIN, TX
tinyliving.com

Bird’s Nest by Kim Lewis

Built for wildlife educators and bird trainers Simon and Lindsey McNeny, the Bird’s Nest was constructed using reclaimed windows, wood, and metal. The tiny house totals 192-square-feet and was designed by Kim Lewis in Austin, Texas and built by Canyon Creek Builder. The home’s exterior was partially covered in...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
City
Maine, NY
City
Portland, NY
City
Portland, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
White Plains, NY
Lifestyle
City
White Plains, NY
State
Maine State
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Austin, TX
Food & Drinks
Austin, TX
Lifestyle
City
Austin, TX
Austin, TX
Pets & Animals
KVUE

Walmart withdraws Texas lawsuit over liquor store law

AUSTIN, Texas — According to a report from the The Dallas Morning News, Walmart is stepping down in its legal fight against a liquor store law in Texas. Last summer, the retailer filed a lawsuit in Austin challenging a portion of the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Code stopping publicly traded retailers from owning liquor stores.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Rescue#Pet Food#Food Drink#Beverages#Wings Of Rescue#The Freedom Flights#The Sato Project
KVUE

APD to enforce watercraft ban on Lake Austin over Labor Day weekend

AUSTIN, Texas — Ahead of the Labor Day holiday weekend, the Austin Police Department is reminding residents to keep their motorized watercraft away from Lake Austin. APD said it will be enforcing the city ordinance that prohibits the operation of personal watercraft on Lake Austin through the holiday weekend. That means personal watercraft, wet bikes, motorized surfboards and similar devices are banned.
AUSTIN, TX
thespruce.com

7 Kitchen Organizing Hacks Only Chefs Know

A linchpin to effective organization in any space is to keep what you use most close at hand and everything else in a space that makes sense. This holds true in a master closet, basement, garage and bathroom. But in no home space is this more important than in a kitchen. We talked to a couple of professional chefs about the setup in their personal kitchens and what tips they swear by when it comes to keeping that space functional.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
dallasexpress.com

‘Mermaid Capital of Texas Fest’ Set for September

Texas is known for many things, and apparently, mermaids are one of them. The “Mermaid Capital of Texas Fest” starts in September in the city of San Marcos. Mermaids are honored in “San Marvelous” with a festival and fair in recognition of their role as guardians of the San Marcos River.
SAN MARCOS, TX
KVUE

City of Austin raising minimum wage for 911 call takers, police dispatchers

AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin is raising pay for 911 call takers and police dispatchers as the department deals with more than 60 vacancies. Starting on Sept. 25, 911 call takers will make at least $22.85 an hour while police dispatchers will make at least $24.42. If employees have an additional TCOLE Telecommunicator Certification, they will get a $1,800 stipend each year.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Summer 2022 officially ranks as the second-hottest on record

AUSTIN, Texas — Now that we've arrived in September, meteorological Summer 2022 has officially come to a close. We all know this summer was hot, but where does it rank in the record books? Summer 2022 will have to settle with the silver medal, as it ranked just behind Summer 2011.
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy