More people in Central Texas are turning to shipping containers to build homes
BASTROP, Texas — Ellen and Gary Bearicks live in Sugarland, but they are frequently at their property in Bastrop, where they stay in their two shipping containers. “Isn't that a weird idea?” Ellen Bearicks said with a smile. They used to stay in their trailer but found that...
texasstandard.org
‘Trying to think outside the box’: Maxed-out animal shelters in Texas look to leaders, community for help
Since the pandemic started, animal shelters around the country have struggled with capacity, finding foster homes, a veterinarian shortage and getting animals adopted in a timely manner. As kennel space has filled up, shelters around the state of Texas have turned to awareness campaigns, adoption events and temporarily waived rehoming...
Austin Pets Alive! needs help with parvo puppies
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Pets Alive! (APA!) needs help caring for an influx of parvo puppies. The shelter said it is expecting more than 40 sick puppies to be delivered to its Parvo Puppy ICU within a span of 48 hours. Some of the puppies arrived Wednesday and dozens more are expected to arrive before 6 p.m. Thursday.
tinyliving.com
Bird’s Nest by Kim Lewis
Built for wildlife educators and bird trainers Simon and Lindsey McNeny, the Bird’s Nest was constructed using reclaimed windows, wood, and metal. The tiny house totals 192-square-feet and was designed by Kim Lewis in Austin, Texas and built by Canyon Creek Builder. The home’s exterior was partially covered in...
fox7austin.com
Austin Pets Alive! intakes 40 puppies positive for parvo, seeking help from community
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Pets Alive! is calling on the community to assist in homing puppies and volunteering in the shelter's Puppy Parvo ICU. APA! says it will be receiving 40 puppies from different animal shelters that are all testing positive for Parvovirus. The shelter says it needs 10-12 volunteers...
WATCH: Otters go for a dip in Georgetown koi pond
Georgetown resident Ben Westbrook was out walking his dogs this morning when he heard a large splash coming from the koi pond in his yard.
Cedar Park family says nearby development is causing flooding around their home
Laura McNabb went before the the Cedar Park City Council back in February to share her concerns on the flooding. This because she fears an upcoming development project could worsen runoff. At this meeting, the council had planning and zoning staff explain to Laura they had no liability for the flooding because of the location of their home.
Walmart withdraws Texas lawsuit over liquor store law
AUSTIN, Texas — According to a report from the The Dallas Morning News, Walmart is stepping down in its legal fight against a liquor store law in Texas. Last summer, the retailer filed a lawsuit in Austin challenging a portion of the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Code stopping publicly traded retailers from owning liquor stores.
APD to enforce watercraft ban on Lake Austin over Labor Day weekend
AUSTIN, Texas — Ahead of the Labor Day holiday weekend, the Austin Police Department is reminding residents to keep their motorized watercraft away from Lake Austin. APD said it will be enforcing the city ordinance that prohibits the operation of personal watercraft on Lake Austin through the holiday weekend. That means personal watercraft, wet bikes, motorized surfboards and similar devices are banned.
Blue Hole Primary saving hundreds of thousands of gallons with water reuse system
This year's drought has forced water restrictions and closed some Central Texas watering holes, but experts say schools like Blue Hole Primary can make a big difference.
thespruce.com
7 Kitchen Organizing Hacks Only Chefs Know
A linchpin to effective organization in any space is to keep what you use most close at hand and everything else in a space that makes sense. This holds true in a master closet, basement, garage and bathroom. But in no home space is this more important than in a kitchen. We talked to a couple of professional chefs about the setup in their personal kitchens and what tips they swear by when it comes to keeping that space functional.
Austin-based Tex-Mex restaurant famous for funny roadside sign expanding into New Braunfels
Owners of El Arroyo are planning a multi-unit expansion across the Lone Star State, starting with the New Braunfels location.
Neighbors alarmed after home was shot at overnight in East Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating after a home was shot at in East Austin early Friday. The incident happened on Townsborough Drive just after 2:30 a.m. on Sept. 2. Video shows where the bullets hit the home. No one was hurt and neighbors, who didn't...
‘This bullet shot went through my youngest kid’s room’; Family concerned after multiple rounds fired into home
"I just rolled on the floor and was 'like somebody is shooting,'" said Francine, whose home was hit multiple times.
Texas area ranked among best places in US for remote work
Remote work is becoming ever-so-popular in corporate America and around the country more and more employees are seeking out remote or hybrid jobs instead of in-office jobs.
dallasexpress.com
‘Mermaid Capital of Texas Fest’ Set for September
Texas is known for many things, and apparently, mermaids are one of them. The “Mermaid Capital of Texas Fest” starts in September in the city of San Marcos. Mermaids are honored in “San Marvelous” with a festival and fair in recognition of their role as guardians of the San Marcos River.
Seen This Sign Before? Popular Tex-Mex Eatery to Expand Locations in Texas
A legendary Tex-Mex restaurant in Austin popular for its outdoor sign has its sight set on something big. As big as the Lone Star State itself. El Arroyo restaurant and its words of wisdom will soon expand in Texas according to a recent report from My San Antonio. The restaurant,...
City of Austin raising minimum wage for 911 call takers, police dispatchers
AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin is raising pay for 911 call takers and police dispatchers as the department deals with more than 60 vacancies. Starting on Sept. 25, 911 call takers will make at least $22.85 an hour while police dispatchers will make at least $24.42. If employees have an additional TCOLE Telecommunicator Certification, they will get a $1,800 stipend each year.
KVUE
Summer 2022 officially ranks as the second-hottest on record
AUSTIN, Texas — Now that we've arrived in September, meteorological Summer 2022 has officially come to a close. We all know this summer was hot, but where does it rank in the record books? Summer 2022 will have to settle with the silver medal, as it ranked just behind Summer 2011.
Officials urge caution as local wildfires spike in Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto
A grass fire burned several acres off Cele Road, east of Pflugerville, on July 14. (Courtesy Travis County Emergency Services District No. 2) Local data shows Williamson and northern Travis counties are experiencing more wild and grass fires so far in 2022 than in the same time frame during any of the last five years.
