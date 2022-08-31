5 Cowboys roster takeaways include why trades could be coming

In the aftermath of the roster reduction, Dallas Cowboys fans are left with some new realities. In almost every corner of content creation, initial 53-man rosters were predicted and projected, but cutdown day always throws a few curveballs. No one knows the front office’s plans, but much like mock drafts, trying to come up with precise evaluations of training camp performances, exhibition-game fluctuations and balancing the now vs. the future allow a myriad of iterations to be put together.

That’s all done for now. Or, is it? The composition of this 53-man roster, the result of a roster changeover and a lot of competition, leaves several questions left to be answered. Here’s a look at several takeaways, which include the ever popular QTNA: questions that need answers.

Vested Veteran Purge

(AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

It was expected, at least in these parts, for the Cowboys to release a couple veterans with a wink-wink agreement they’d be right back on the roster. This is a move Dallas has used in recent years in order to carry players who are destined for returnable IR but had to make the 53-man roster first.

Vested veterans aren’t subject to waivers, when teams can claim their contracts based on draft order. So a team can go to players who have one-year deals, tell them the plan and just bring them back when the dust settles.

Dallas did this a whopping four times it seems, with QB Cooper Rush being the biggest surprise of them all. His release combined with Ben DiNucci on Sunday and Will Grier earlier Tuesday left Dallas with no QBs behind Dak Prescott.

Also released were three of four dedicated special teamsers. CJ Goodwin and Jake McQuaide have gone through this exercise once each over the past two seasons. Kicker Brett Maher joined them in the “be right back” category.

Trades Coming? Is Tyler Smith a concern for the first month?

(AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Here’s the rub, though. These moves have to be paired with players leaving the roster.

As it stands now, the only players who appear imminently destined for returnable IR are left tackle Tyron Smith (hamstring) and WR James Washington (foot).

So where are the other two roster spots coming from to make room for the needed players mentioned above?

There’s certainly the possibility that OT Matt Waletzko gets shelved for a few weeks. He made his preseason debut against the Seahawks but missed almost all of camp with a bad shoulder. CB Kelvin Joseph suffered a concussion in that game and also didn’t have the best camp, so maybe he’s sat down for a bit. Safety Israel Mukuamu has a groin issue where the MRI was reportedly clean, but he could be a possibility.

But if it’s none of those guys, then something has to give.

Could the Cowboys have included guys on their 53-man roster they are trying to work out trades for? Guys they’d otherwise have released? A name like Trysten Hill comes to mind, as well Tarell Basham. The DL room is full for a change in Dallas and maybe they are looking to parlay that into future picks.

Maybe Dallas is looking to make a 2-for-1 trade and give up multiple guys to get one better guy back.

Or, perhaps there’s a surprise guy going to IR. On Tuesday, the club revealed first-round OL Tyler Smith, who they keep telling everyone is their in-house option to replace Tyron, has a high-ankle sprain. While that mobility is a bigger concern for skill guys, could the Tulsa product be a surprise IR move himself?

UDFAs

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The Cowboys have a tone of UDFAs on their roster, indicating the maginificent job Will McClay and company do after the three-day draft exercises are complete.

This year’s class, in particular, had three players make the club. TE Peyton Hendershot, WR Dennis Houston and safety Markquese Bell all made the 53-man roster. A few others might rejoin the club in short order on the practice squad.

Overall, Dallas has 6 UDFAs on their 53-man roster, 11%.

RB Rico Dowdle

WR KaVontae Turpin

WR Dennis Houston

TE Peyton Hendershot

OT Terence Steele

Safety Markquese Bell

Heavy and Light spots

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

As mentioned earlier, Dallas is extremely light at quarterback and special teams, with just one guy in each group. That will be rectified in short order though. And with the practice squad call-up rules relaxing over the last couple of years, a team’s true depth isn’t known until that squad is filled.

Keeping three tight ends isn’t too earth shattering except for the fact two of them have never taken an NFL snap before.

There were a couple positions Dallas went long at. Eight wideouts is a whole lot, even with Washington going to IR. Also, Dallas keeping five safeties is a bit of a shock until one remembers that they really love Big Nickel and have three safety starters, so two backups is a necessity.

Six linebackers isn’t shocking except when in conjunction with six defensive ends.

The youth movement is underway

(AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

We went into greater detail here, but the Cowboys now have one of the NFL’s youngest rosters, even after the four veterans who are expected to rejoin the club in the next 48 hours.

Tyler Smith (21), CeeDee Lamb (23), Trevon Diggs (23), Micah Parsons (23), Jalen Tolbert (23) are all expected starters and Dallas’ first line of backups is littered with players 24 and under as well. The team left a lot of cap space unused this offseason and the result is a ton of opportunity for bigger roles for young players.

How that reveals itself this year remains to be seen, but the Cowboys’ competitive window is cycling open for sure.