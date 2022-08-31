Read full article on original website
NJ Teacher May Lose Job Based on Loose Understanding of Classroom Etiquette: Controversial Images From Classroom PostedBridget MulroyPennsauken Township, NJ
This Philadelphia Hotel Gave Away Free Wedding Ceremonies during the PandemicMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Philadelphia, PA
Historic Wildwood Crest Doo-Wop Style Motel Saved From Demolition, Sold for $10MMarilyn JohnsonWildwood Crest, NJ
Biden's Speech Evokes Backlash Generating Comparison’s to Historical Soviet and German National Addresses | OpinionThe Veracity ReportPhiladelphia, PA
Woman who claimed to be the 'best-drunk driver' says she looked at her phone to see directions, then heard a 'boom'VictorPhiladelphia, PA
Trans-Siberian Orchestra announces 2022 tour: Where to buy tickets, schedule, dates
Blink, and before you know it, Christmas lights, trees and snowmen will be lining the streets. And no Christmas season would be complete without the hard-rocking, yuletide-loving Trans-Siberian Orchestra. This year, the group will embark on their 100-concert “Ghost Of Christmas Eve Tour” from Nov. 16 through Dec. 30....
phillyvoice.com
Enjoy wine and craft beer garden, dance along to live music at art festival in Souderton
There is no shortage of art festivals and celebrations in Philadelphia and throughout the region this fall, recognizing flourishing talent among crafters, artisans, and performers. On Satuday, Sept. 24, Souderton Connects will host the small Montgomery County town's 10th annual art jam from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The free,...
Made In America fest, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Brazilian Day celebration, and more in this week’s ‘Things to Do’
Anything going on for more than 100 years must be good. As the Arden Fair and Antiques Market has been going on for 114, it’s become a rite of passage for the community. Its array of offerings include a holistic expo, used book and plant sales, an antique market, kid’s activities, and live music. This year’s art show, “Slow Stitching with the Shibori Sisters” features the work of Barbara Henry, Rachel Kantner, and Cecilia Vore, working in the ancient Japanese textile stitching technique of shibori.
Everything You Need to Know For Philadelphia’s Made in America Music Festival 2022
Made in America is back on Philadelphia's Ben Franklin Parkway for Labor Day Weekend 2022. This year's show is headlined by Tyler, The Creator, and Bad Bunny. So we've got your insiders to guide to the show. We put together our insider's guide for you with everything you may need...
wmmr.com
Always Sunny Expert Battle: The Golden God of Paddy’s Pub Is…
What’s up, jabronis? A lot of you think that you know The Gang better than anyone else in Philadelphia. A lot of you. But we were only able to bring two contestants in studio to compete in the Battle of the Self-Proclaimed Expert of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.
Phillymag.com
The Best Fall Festivals to Check Out This Season in Philly
Fall is coming, so mark your calendars to celebrate, eat and explore your way through Philly. It’s already September, which means school’s back in session, pumpkin spice lattes have the audacity to be sold already, and fall will soon be upon us. So get your sweaters out of storage and start marking your calendars for events sure to give you all the fall feels around town.
lowerbuckstimes.com
Polish festival in September
The 56th Annual Polish American Festival at the National Shrine of Our Lady of Czestochowa, located at 654 Ferry Road in Doylestown, takes place during Labor Day weekend, Saturday, Sept. 3, Sunday, Sept. 4 and Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5, from noon to 8 p.m. each day. The Polish American...
Pair of South Philly eateries hosting block party
Mike Strauss of Mike’s BBQ, along with Sidecar Bar & Grille, will be hosting a customer appreciation block party on Saturday, Sept. 10, from noon to 6 p.m. Set to be held at the corner of 22nd and Christian streets outside of Sidecar, the event is being held as a way for both restaurants to thank customers for their support since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
This Pennsylvania town is one of the best for fall festivities: study
September rolls around and everyone starts to cozy up to the fall vibes. If you’re looking for the perfect spot to traipse through fallen leaves in an oversized sweater, there’s one right here in Pennsylvania you can head to. SIMILAR STORIES: This place in N.J. is Airbnb’s most...
Top 6: Breweries for craft beer in Philadelphia
Jessica Boyington shares her top spots in Philly for craft beer.
Phillymag.com
On the Market: Horace Trumbauer Queen Anne in Wyncote
This handsome home anticipated modern living with its open, flexible spaces and extra-large bedrooms, including a primary suite that's almost an apartment in itself. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Horace Trumbauer ranks among Philadelphia’s greatest architects, and his...
PhillyBite
Popular Chicken Franchise is Expanding Into The Philadelphia Region
- Daves is a popular fast-casual restaurant with a wide menu that changes daily. And the pop-up chicken restaurant from Los Angeles is expanding into Philadelphia with plans to open eight local locations. The concept started as a parking lot pop-up and has grown into an internationally recognized brand. The company plans to open more locations in the US and Canada. While most menu items are chicken, they offer sides such as creamy Mac & Cheese and house-made kale slaw.
doylestownpa.org
Fall Food Truck Fest & Craft Fair
Mark you calendars and join us for the 2nd Annual Fall Food Truck Festival. Featuring 15 food trucks, Crooked Eye Brewery, 20+ crafters, DJ and fun family games. Come on out, kick back and relax at Central Park – Come for lunch, stay for dinner!. When:: Saturday, September 24th.
treksplorer.com
Best Day Trips from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Have a couple of spare days in Philly? Fill up your itinerary with some of the best day trips from Philadelphia, PA. Within a couple of hours’ drive of Pennsylvania’s largest city, you’ll find a variety of interesting destinations, covering a wide range of interests, atmospheres, and opportunities for fun!
Speck’s Drive-In Makes List of Best Places to Eat Fried Chicken in Philadelphia
Speck’s Drive-In in Collegeville is one of the best places to eat fried chicken in the Philadelphia area. Speck’s Drive-In, 3969 Ridge Pike, Collegeville, is one of the best places to eat fried chicken in the Philadelphia area, according to a list published by Philadelphia Magazine. This local...
NBC Philadelphia
Former Wegmans Site at Montgomery Mall Sells for $22.6M
The site of a Wegmans at the Montgomery Mall has been purchased by an out-of-state real estate investor for $22.6 million, becoming the Philadelphia region's latest grocery store property to trade hands in the last several years, reports the Philadelphia Business Journal. ExchangeRight of Pasadena, California, acquired the 128,000-square-foot Wegmans...
Historic Wildwood Crest Doo-Wop Style Motel Saved From Demolition, Sold for $10M
Madison Resorts announces the purchase of The Oceanview Motel in Wildwood Crest, New Jersey, for $10M. The iconic doo-wop style motel at 7201 Ocean Ave. is celebrated by the local Wildwood Crest and Jersey Shore community as one-of-a-kind for its unique style of architecture and its rich history.
Jollibee restaurant opens its doors in Northeast Philadelphia
The food website Eater.com ranked Jollibee's chickenjoy the "best chain fried chicken in America."
tourcounsel.com
Where to eat the best Cheesesteak in Philadelphia
Choosing the best cheesesteak in Philadelphia is not easy even for its inhabitants. It is a very common debate, but we think we have found it… Visiting Philadelphia and not eating a cheesesteak is a sin. Most tourists believe that the best cheesesteak in Philadelphia is eaten at Pat's or Geno's, the two most renowned restaurants. But we have a much better secret option!
DelcoLand mini-golf course is 'Disneyland of Delco'
You can go for a cheesesteak and a milkshake and stay for a full lesson on Delco history.
