The Kinston-Lenoir County Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony for the Kinston Community Pharmacy located at 324 North Queen Street. "We are so excited about this," said Vickie Jones, Executive Director of the chamber. "This is something that's been a vision for a while. It's actually come to fruition. It will be such a great asset for our patients and our community."

KINSTON, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO