mynspr.org
Chico cooling center | Vaccine bill pulled | Legislative session ends
The latest North State and California news on our airwaves for Friday, Sept. 2. There will not be an edition of Headlines on Labor Day. It will return Tuesday. Cooling center in Chico increases its available space. Chico's cooling center moved this week in order to accommodate more people. The...
mynspr.org
Butte County jail escape | Heat wave | Bill bolsters defensible space inspections
The latest North State and California news on our airwaves for Thursday, Sept. 1. Search underway for inmate who escaped Butte County Jail. A search is underway for an inmate who escaped Wednesday from the Butte County Jail in Oroville. The Sheriff’s Office says it believes 34-year-old Miles Michael Kenneth Bondley escaped an exercise yard and should be considered dangerous.
WRAL
Haunted History in Little Washington
This article was written by our sponsor, Washington Tourism Development Authority. Whether you love a good ghost story, want something fun and fright-filled to do, or just love learning about history, Little Washington has you covered this Halloween season. Terry Rollins, Youth Services Librarian at Brown Library and coordinator of...
9OYS: Student living issues in Greenville
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Local students and parents are upset over student housing conditions across the City of Greenville. In recent weeks, 9OYS has received numerous reports from viewers that issues are arising in not one but multiple student-living apartments. Students and their parents tell 9OYS it’s frustrating, to pay so much money for these […]
wunc.org
Enfield native Mondale Robinson came home to halt Black pain and white supremacy
For nearly 100 years, a monument to Confederate veterans stood in Enfield, a small town north of Rocky Mount. Earlier this month, the town commission voted to remove it. Then, the mayor of Enfield, Mondale Robinson, volunteered to do it himself. He did it on Facebook Live with a hammer and bulldozer.
foxwilmington.com
Labor Day Booze It & Lose It campaign underway
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) – State and local officials are once again reiterating that residents should never drink and drive. From Monday, August 29 through September 11, law enforcement statewide will be stepping up patrols to stop impaired drivers during the annual Labor Day Booze It & Lose It campaign.
WITN
Kinston park to get makeover with new state funds
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina city has unveiled renovation plans for one of its oldest parks thanks to state and federal funding. The renovation is coming to Emma Webb Park in Kinston. It’s something city leaders have been working on for years and the new grant is allowing it to come to fruition.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Halifax Co. principal remains optimistic about getting Leandro funding
HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. — Amid first day of school jitters, Principal Lykisa Coby has a lot on her plate. She and others in Halifax County have spent months preparing for Wednesday’s Leandro hearing, a decades-long education funding case that would give her low-wealth district millions of dollars. The...
Budweiser Clydesdales draw large crowds in Washington
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The sidewalks of downtown Washington were packed Wednesday evening as the famous Budweiser Clydesdales paraded through the streets. After a presentation and question-and-answer session on Stewart Parkway, the horses strolled down Main Street, where they made brief stops to allow for photo ops and videos. If you missed the Clydesdales on […]
greenvillenc.org
Two Grady-White Team Members Promoted
GREENVILLE, NC — Grady-White Boats announces two promotions of current team members. First, Patrick Roosen, is now the Stockroom/Warehouse Supervisor. Roosen joined the Grady-White Purchasing team working on the Bill of Materials in 2018, after graduation from East Carolina University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Management.
WXII 12
Student stabbed to death, another injured at high school in North Carolina
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — A student was killed Thursday and another injured at a high school in North Carolina. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII 12 News. Police said the stabbing occurred around 7 a.m. at Northside High School in Jacksonville. They also said...
neusenews.com
Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for Kinston Community Pharmacy
The Kinston-Lenoir County Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony for the Kinston Community Pharmacy located at 324 North Queen Street. "We are so excited about this," said Vickie Jones, Executive Director of the chamber. "This is something that's been a vision for a while. It's actually come to fruition. It will be such a great asset for our patients and our community."
WITN
Pitt Co. deputies accuse man of embezzling around $250,000 from former employer
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man is facing charges of embezzlement at his former workplace. The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office said that Bruce Bland, 51, of Rocky Mount, turned himself in on Thursday after warrants were issues accusing him of embezzlement greater than or equal to $100,000. We’re...
thewashingtondailynews.com
WITN
New Bern police unveil new tip line
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The New Bern police department is now allowing smartphone users the ability to share anonymous tips with law enforcement. Tip411 enables the public to send text messages and open a dialog with a police officer in real time. To report a tip, text NBPDTIP along...
roanokebeacon.com
Styons takes Plymouth helm for fourth time
Sam Styons is not new to Town of Plymouth operations, having served as interim manager three times. That number is now four, as Styons accepted the interim manager position Friday evening, August 26. Council’s offer and his acceptance came after a 30-minute closed session portion of a special meeting...
North Carolina mother spotted at sweepstakes for six hours, just before she was arrested for daughters’ deaths
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Before Launice Battle was arrested on murder charges in connection with the deaths of her two daughters, several people told CBS 17 she was spotted at a local sweepstakes. Even though her grandmother told CBS 17 the family hadn’t seen Battle for two weeks, people inside the Vegas Style Sweepstakes on Atlantic Springs […]
Greenville brewery offering something different to ask for at the bar
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – One Greenville brewery is joining in on a global cause called “Ask for Angela.” “It’s an initiative to make sure our customers feel safe, and like they don’t feel trapped in an awkward or potentially dangerous situation,” said JC Gilbreath, bar manager at Uptown Brewing Company. When people walk into the […]
piratemedia1.com
Misuse causes Pirates to lose Wheels bikes in 10 days
As quickly as the Wheels bike came, they are already unfortunately gone after students disregarded speed limits, left them inappropriately around campus and rode them in the wrong places. Over the summer, 300 bikes were added to campus through East Carolina University’s merger with “Wheels,” a micro-mobility rental program. These...
Rocky Mount man charged with embezzlement at Pitt County business
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Rocky Mount man was arrested on Thursday after turning himself in on an embezzlement charge in Pitt County. Bruce Bland Jr., 51, turned himself in at the Pitt County Detention Center, accompanied by his attorney. He was released under a $400,000 unsecured bond with a condition that he not manage […]
