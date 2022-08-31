Read full article on original website
Update: Frustrated migrant on a bus from Texas to NY calls 911T. WareChattanooga, TN
Family Will Never Give Up Search For 15-Year-Old Tennessee Girl Abducted In Broad DaylightThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedChattanooga, TN
Upset migrants on a bus from Texas demand the driver stop in TennesseeT. WareTexas State
chattanoogapulse.com
The 2022 Moccasin Bend Lecture Series Debuts Monday, September 12
The 17th Annual Moccasin Bend Lecture Series, sponsored by The Honorable Greg A. Vital, will debut with a compelling presentation on Monday, September 12 at 7:00 p.m. featuring “When the World Came Crashing Down: 16th Century Spanish Expeditions in the Southeastern US." Guest speaker Jim Langford, President of the...
Piedmont Lithium Selects Tennessee for New Lithium Hydroxide Project
BELMONT, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 1, 2022-- Piedmont Lithium (“Piedmont”) (Nasdaq: PLL; ASX: PLL), a leading global developer of lithium resources critical to the U.S. electric vehicle (“EV”) supply chain, today announced the selection of Etowah, Tennessee in McMinn County as the location of the Company’s planned 30,000 metric ton per year (“tpy”) LHP2 lithium hydroxide operation (“Tennessee Lithium” or “Project”). With a planned completion and start of production in 2025, the Company believes Tennessee Lithium will be the largest lithium hydroxide processing facility constructed in the United States. The Project is expected to convert spodumene concentrate sourced principally from Piedmont’s international project investments to significantly expand the U.S. supply of lithium hydroxide, a key component in the manufacturing of EV batteries. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220901005279/en/ Tennessee Lithium’s location offers strategic access to transportation networks and customers (Graphic: Business Wire)
chattanoogapulse.com
The Campfire Concert Series Returns To Reflection Riding With Great Local Acts
Campfire Concerts are back at Reflection Riding. Join us this fall for some of the best artists the Chattanooga area has to offer. Reflection Riding’s Campfire Concert series provides a unique outdoor venue to enjoy live music in a gorgeous setting. Join us for an evening under the stars, sponsored by Hutton and Smith Brewery, OCI, and the Tennessee Arts Commission.
chattanoogatrend.com
Black Business Month: 5 Black-Owned Businesses to Support in Chattanooga
This year marks the 27th anniversary of National Black Business Month, devoted to supporting and celebrating black-owned businesses across the country. There’s no shortage of black-owned businesses to support in Chattanooga. Below, we’ve highlighted a few places in the area that are definitely worth checking out!. Blue Boys...
WTVC
Lula Lake Land Trust's Whiskey, Wits and Woods
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Matthew Hubbard talks about how Lula Lake Land Trust is proud to announce Whiskey, Wits & Woods. This "pop-up" bar experience will be held on Friday, September 2, at Five Wits Brewing Company with a cultivated menu featuring three Chattanooga Whiskey cocktails inspired by the essence of Lula Lake. 100% of proceeds from these drinks will support LLLT's conservation efforts.
theutcecho.com
Mobile Shower Organization to Begin Serving in Chattanooga
ShowerUp is an organization started by Paul Schmitz and his wife, Rhonda Schmitz. According to Paul Schmitz, the organization came about after he and his family had been serving various communities in the Nashville area, providing basic necessities such as food and clothing. “One day I was looking through my...
chattanoogapulse.com
Chattanooga Writer's Guild Presents August Writing Contest Winner: Pamela Kiper
We are excited to announce the winner of the August 2022 Chattanooga Writers’ Guild Monthly Contest is Pamela Kiper with the submission “Satisfied.”. The theme for August was "Rock City Gnome". Pam enjoys working with kids and writing poetry and non-fiction. She has had devotionals published by the...
WDEF
Equipment manufacturer ‘Ironcraft’ to open in Cleveland bringing an estimated 400 jobs
CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – A new company announced this week it will bring 400 new jobs to the Bradley County area. The agricultural equipment manufacturer IronCraft Attachments has come to Cleveland. Managers said they hope to start hiring production staff in September of 2023. The first phase of operations...
How Knoxville, Maryville & Chattanooga went from Central to Eastern Time in 1940s
Tennessee is one of the several states that have two different time zones.
chattanoogapulse.com
Tickets On Sale Now For Northside Neighborhood House’s 15th Annual Not-So-Silent Auction
Tickets and tables are on sale now for the Northside Neighborhood House’s 15th Annual Not-So-Silent Auction. This year’s event will be held at the Chattanooga Convention Center on October 27 from 6:00-9:00 pm. Chaired by Josh and Allie Holland, the 2022 Not-So-Silent Auction is “not your typical charity...
WDEF
Food Truck Friday returns to Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — If you were on I-24 today with the windows down and smelled something that had your mouth watering, chances are it was the collective aroma coming from this month’s Food Truck Friday. On the first Friday of the new month, Marlin Road transforms into Food...
$582 million lithium plant coming to Etowah
Governor Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter, and Piedmont Lithium officials announced on September 1 that they will invest $582 million to establish a facility for production of battery-grade lithium in McMinn County according to a release from the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development.
WTVC
2022 Labor Day Car and Motorcycle Show benefitting Walker County Full of Love
ROCK SPRINGS, Ga. — Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson and Deputy Bruce Coker discuss the upcoming 2022 Labor Day Car and Motorcycle Show benefitting the Al Millard Memorial Stocking Walker County Full of Love. The event is Monday, September 5th at the Walker County Civic Center. Stay connected with...
Civil rights conviction sends East Tennessee cop to prison
An East Tennessee law enforcer who bragged about the “tune-up gloves” he wore when beating suspects to remind them “who the boss was” and shouted “I’m not sorry for what I’ve done” when a judge convicted him of civil-rights abuses is headed to federal prison. U.S. District Judge Travis McDonough on Aug. 26 sentenced Anthony […] The post Civil rights conviction sends East Tennessee cop to prison appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
chattanoogapulse.com
Chattanooga-Hamilton County Sports Authority Convenes To Build New South Broad Stadium
The newly created Chattanooga-Hamilton County Sports Authority convened this week to kick off the process of constructing a new $72 million multi-use stadium, a project that is expected to catalyze hundreds of millions of dollars in development across the South Broad district. The revitalization will conservatively generate $40 million in...
WDEF
Cleveland Hardwick clothing plant closing down
CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Cleveland Daily Banner reports that Hardick Tactical is closing it’s Cleveland plant. The company used to be Hardwick Clothes, a local men’s clothing line that goes back more than 100 years in Cleveland. They were trying to transition from making dress suits...
WTVC
1 child, 1 adult accidentally shot in Chattanooga Thursday, TWRA says
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A child and an adult were accidentally shot while hunting in Chattanooga Thursday, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency says. The shooting happened at the North Chickamauga Creek Varner unit off of Cassandra Smith Road:. TWRA Sergeant Joe McSpadden says they received a call from the Hamilton...
chattanoogacw.com
Next step taken for new Lookouts stadium, surrounding development
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — It's another step forward for the new Chattanooga Lookouts stadium. Chattanooga and Hamilton County leaders and the Sports Authority Board met on Tuesday. Part of their responsibility involves the ongoing Southside project, and plans to build the new ball park. Watch the meeting below:. Representatives spoke...
WTVCFOX
Man shot in Chattanooga Friday night
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga police say a 59-year-old man was shot Friday night. It happened at the 100 Block of Talley Road. Police say the man was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The investigation is ongoing. Police ask anyone with any information regarding this incident...
WTVCFOX
100 Chattanoogans with no home to soon get permanent address under council-approved plan
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — 100 people without a permanent address in Chattanooga will soon have a place to call home, after the Chattanooga City Council approved a plan Tuesday night. The City of Chattanooga says $60,000 in federal American Rescue Plan funds will help "rapidly rehouse" "up to" 100 homeless...
