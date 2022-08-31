ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
chattanoogapulse.com

The 2022 Moccasin Bend Lecture Series Debuts Monday, September 12

The 17th Annual Moccasin Bend Lecture Series, sponsored by The Honorable Greg A. Vital, will debut with a compelling presentation on Monday, September 12 at 7:00 p.m. featuring “When the World Came Crashing Down: 16th Century Spanish Expeditions in the Southeastern US." Guest speaker Jim Langford, President of the...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
The Associated Press

Piedmont Lithium Selects Tennessee for New Lithium Hydroxide Project

BELMONT, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 1, 2022-- Piedmont Lithium (“Piedmont”) (Nasdaq: PLL; ASX: PLL), a leading global developer of lithium resources critical to the U.S. electric vehicle (“EV”) supply chain, today announced the selection of Etowah, Tennessee in McMinn County as the location of the Company’s planned 30,000 metric ton per year (“tpy”) LHP­2 lithium hydroxide operation (“Tennessee Lithium” or “Project”). With a planned completion and start of production in 2025, the Company believes Tennessee Lithium will be the largest lithium hydroxide processing facility constructed in the United States. The Project is expected to convert spodumene concentrate sourced principally from Piedmont’s international project investments to significantly expand the U.S. supply of lithium hydroxide, a key component in the manufacturing of EV batteries. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220901005279/en/ Tennessee Lithium’s location offers strategic access to transportation networks and customers (Graphic: Business Wire)
MCMINN COUNTY, TN
chattanoogapulse.com

The Campfire Concert Series Returns To Reflection Riding With Great Local Acts

Campfire Concerts are back at Reflection Riding. Join us this fall for some of the best artists the Chattanooga area has to offer. Reflection Riding’s Campfire Concert series provides a unique outdoor venue to enjoy live music in a gorgeous setting. Join us for an evening under the stars, sponsored by Hutton and Smith Brewery, OCI, and the Tennessee Arts Commission.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
chattanoogatrend.com

Black Business Month: 5 Black-Owned Businesses to Support in Chattanooga

This year marks the 27th anniversary of National Black Business Month, devoted to supporting and celebrating black-owned businesses across the country. There’s no shortage of black-owned businesses to support in Chattanooga. Below, we’ve highlighted a few places in the area that are definitely worth checking out!. Blue Boys...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
City
Paris, TN
City
Chattanooga, TN
State
Alabama State
Chattanooga, TN
Entertainment
City
Nashville, TN
WTVC

Lula Lake Land Trust's Whiskey, Wits and Woods

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Matthew Hubbard talks about how Lula Lake Land Trust is proud to announce Whiskey, Wits & Woods. This "pop-up" bar experience will be held on Friday, September 2, at Five Wits Brewing Company with a cultivated menu featuring three Chattanooga Whiskey cocktails inspired by the essence of Lula Lake. 100% of proceeds from these drinks will support LLLT's conservation efforts.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
theutcecho.com

Mobile Shower Organization to Begin Serving in Chattanooga

ShowerUp is an organization started by Paul Schmitz and his wife, Rhonda Schmitz. According to Paul Schmitz, the organization came about after he and his family had been serving various communities in the Nashville area, providing basic necessities such as food and clothing. “One day I was looking through my...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marius Petipa
WDEF

Food Truck Friday returns to Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — If you were on I-24 today with the windows down and smelled something that had your mouth watering, chances are it was the collective aroma coming from this month’s Food Truck Friday. On the first Friday of the new month, Marlin Road transforms into Food...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WATE

$582 million lithium plant coming to Etowah

Governor Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter, and Piedmont Lithium officials announced on September 1 that they will invest $582 million to establish a facility for production of battery-grade lithium in McMinn County according to a release from the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development.
ETOWAH, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Kyiv#Ballet Dancers#Arts Center#Performing#Musical Theater#Russian
Tennessee Lookout

Civil rights conviction sends East Tennessee cop to prison

An East Tennessee law enforcer who bragged about the “tune-up gloves” he wore when beating suspects to remind them “who the boss was” and shouted “I’m not sorry for what I’ve done” when a judge convicted him of civil-rights abuses is headed to federal prison. U.S. District Judge Travis McDonough on Aug. 26 sentenced Anthony […] The post Civil rights conviction sends East Tennessee cop to prison appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
GRUNDY COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Cleveland Hardwick clothing plant closing down

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Cleveland Daily Banner reports that Hardick Tactical is closing it’s Cleveland plant. The company used to be Hardwick Clothes, a local men’s clothing line that goes back more than 100 years in Cleveland. They were trying to transition from making dress suits...
CLEVELAND, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
WTVC

1 child, 1 adult accidentally shot in Chattanooga Thursday, TWRA says

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A child and an adult were accidentally shot while hunting in Chattanooga Thursday, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency says. The shooting happened at the North Chickamauga Creek Varner unit off of Cassandra Smith Road:. TWRA Sergeant Joe McSpadden says they received a call from the Hamilton...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
chattanoogacw.com

Next step taken for new Lookouts stadium, surrounding development

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — It's another step forward for the new Chattanooga Lookouts stadium. Chattanooga and Hamilton County leaders and the Sports Authority Board met on Tuesday. Part of their responsibility involves the ongoing Southside project, and plans to build the new ball park. Watch the meeting below:. Representatives spoke...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVCFOX

Man shot in Chattanooga Friday night

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga police say a 59-year-old man was shot Friday night. It happened at the 100 Block of Talley Road. Police say the man was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The investigation is ongoing. Police ask anyone with any information regarding this incident...
CHATTANOOGA, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy