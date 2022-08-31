Read full article on original website
Ronaldo will now remain at United until at least January when the winter transfer window opens. His current contract is due to expire in June 2023.
Cristiano Ronaldo accepts he's at Manchester United until at least January, says Erik ten Hag
Erik ten Hag says Cristiano Ronaldo would not remain at Manchester United until at least January if he did not want to. With Thursday's transfer deadline looming, Ronaldo's efforts to leave United in search of Champions League football are nearing a fruitless end, and he faces another five months in Manchester before the re-opening of the window may present an opportunity to move.
Brendan Rodgers enters Leicester survival mode to set 40-point target
Brendan Rodgers has warned Leicester must alter their expectations after a dreadful start to the season and outlined a bleak picture by admitting his players need to enter survival mode to reach 40 points and avoid relegation. Rodgers’s side finished eighth last season and reached the Europa Conference League semi-finals,...
Declan Rice Shares His Frustrations With VAR
Following yet another highly-disputed VAR decision, West Ham midfielder Declan Rice took to Twitter to voice his displeasure with the outcome.
David Moyes: West Ham manager brands late disallowed goal at Chelsea as a ridiculously bad call
West Ham manager David Moyes branded the decision to disallow a late goal for his side at Chelsea as 'a ridiculously bad decision' following their 2-1 defeat at Stamford Bridge. Moments after Kai Havertz gave Chelsea a 2-1 lead, Maxwel Cornet struck what he thought to be an equaliser after...
Mikel Arteta: Disciplined Arsenal avoided repeat of panic signing mistake in on Deadline Day
Mikel Arteta insists Arsenal did everything in their power to make signings on Deadline Day, but stayed disciplined to avoid making costly panic signings. The Gunners moved swiftly in the summer transfer window to bring Gabriel Jesus, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Fabio Vieira, Marquinhos and Matt Turner to the Emirates before the start of the 2022/23 Premier League season, but injuries forced them back into the market as the deadline loomed.
Premier League
Leicester City vs Manchester United. Premier League. The King Power StadiumAttendance: Attendance32,226.
Arthur Melo: Liverpool complete loan signing of Juventus midfielder
Liverpool have reached an agreement with Juventus for the season-long loan of midfielder Arthur Melo, with an option to make the deal permanent for £32m. The loan deal eases Liverpool's midfield crisis, with Thiago Alcantara, Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all currently sidelined due to injury. A...
Tottenham 2-1 Fulham: Harry Kane and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg on target but Spurs made to sweat for victory
Tottenham survived a nervy finale to beat Fulham 2-1 and continue their unbeaten start to the season. Harry Kane's close-range goal from Ryan Sessegnon's cross (75) appeared to have made the game safe for the dominant hosts following Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's first-half opener (40) at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. But Fulham...
Premier League betting: Back Harrison Reed shots at 13/2 and 40/1 weekend acca - Jones Knows
Our tipster Jones Knows is investing in Fulham to pepper Tottenham with plenty of shots and has a 40/1 accumulator to ponder. We are back in business thanks to Harvey Elliott's beautiful, beautiful left peg. The 3/1 on him to score against Bournemouth was a double stakes play so we managed to land six points of profit there to take us back into the black.
Scottish Premiership fixtures: Who will come out on top this weekend?
Following another exciting and dramatic transfer window, there is plenty of intrigue heading into Saturday's Scottish Premiership matches. All eyes will be on the new signings and only time will tell if your club have done the right business. The action-packed day starts at Celtic Park, live on Sky Sports...
Dutch GP: Lewis Hamilton says Mercedes have found a 'sweet spot' as Max Verstappen struggles
In Belgium last week, Hamilton claimed Mercedes were "a long way off" after their opening practice sessions. After that, things worsened when it came to Qualifying; they were 1.8 seconds off the pace, prompting Toto Wolff to describe it as their worst qualifying session in 10 years. Around the Circuit...
AFC Dunstable defender Alasan Ann on how he helped to save Hertford Town's Potchu Mendes Calucane's life
Non-League player Alasan Ann has relived the moment he helped save an opponent's life by administering CPR and using a defibrillator last weekend - and has called the moment "a wake-up call" for all clubs. The AFC Dunstable defender - who works full-time as a senior physiotherapist at Watford General...
Jurgen Klopp calls Liverpool's late winner 'perfect response' to Newcastle time-wasting at Anfield
Jurgen Klopp hailed Liverpool's last-minute victory the "perfect response" when asked about Newcastle's time-wasting at Anfield, calling the 2-1 win one of his "best nights". The visitors, who looked set to secure a deserved point thanks to Alexander Isak's first-half goal, had frustrated Klopp's side with a number of incidents of running down the clock in the final 10 minutes of the game, and during the five minutes of added time indicated Nick Pope also called on the physio for treatment on his shoulder.
Dutch GP: Ferrari edge Lewis Hamilton in Practice Two as Max Verstappen's home struggles continue
The Oscar Piastri contract decision dominated the early talk of the session, with the Contract Recognition Board unanimously ruling in McLaren and Piastri's favour, but Leclerc stormed to the front of the pack on track. Leclerc's lap of 1:12.345 ensured he topped the timesheet overnight on Friday, followed closely by...
Dutch Grand Prix: Max Verstappen clinches tight pole position ahead of Ferrari and Mercedes
Look back at our updates from qualifying day at the Dutch GP as Max Verstappen edged out Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz. Watch the race live on Sky Sports F1 from 12.30pm on Sunday.
Championship goals and round-up: Sunderland, Blackburn win
Ross Stewart ensured Tony Mowbray's reign as Sunderland manager started with a bang as his double secured Sky Bet Championship victory over Rotherham. A day after the former Middlesbrough and Blackburn manager had been announced as Alex Neil's replacement at the Stadium of Light, the Scotland international struck twice after the break as his side surged to a 3-0 win.
Lewis Hamilton more impressed by Red Bull than Max Verstappen in F1 2022 and says team have proved him wrong
Verstappen and Red Bull have been a scintillating combination in 2022 and arrive at the reigning world champion's home Dutch GP with big title leads (93 and 118 points) after an utterly dominant weekend in Belgium. Verstappen won by almost 20 seconds despite starting 14th last Sunday, and is now...
Oscar Piastri: New McLaren signing opens up on 'bizarre and upsetting' Alpine F1 exit and team behaviour
In his first interview since the F1 transfer saga was settled with a Contract Recognition Board ruling, Piastri also revealed there was a "breakdown in trust" with Alpine and he is confident in proving himself at McLaren. "To be completely honest, there was a lack of clarity around my future...
Liam Smith warns: 'Hassan Mwakinyo knows what happened last time we were in a ring together' | Natasha Jonas ready to unify
Liam Smith weighed in for his clash with dangerous Hassan Mwakinyo at the M&S Bank Arena in his Liverpool hometown this Saturday, live on Sky Sports. Smith, highly ranked with major sanctioning bodies the WBC, WBO and the WBA, is well positioned for a world title shot. But he risks the chance of getting a mandatory position against the power-punching Mwakinyo, who stopped Sam Eggington the last time he boxed in the UK.
