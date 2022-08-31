ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

SkySports

Cristiano Ronaldo accepts he's at Manchester United until at least January, says Erik ten Hag

Erik ten Hag says Cristiano Ronaldo would not remain at Manchester United until at least January if he did not want to. With Thursday's transfer deadline looming, Ronaldo's efforts to leave United in search of Champions League football are nearing a fruitless end, and he faces another five months in Manchester before the re-opening of the window may present an opportunity to move.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Mikel Arteta: Disciplined Arsenal avoided repeat of panic signing mistake in on Deadline Day

Mikel Arteta insists Arsenal did everything in their power to make signings on Deadline Day, but stayed disciplined to avoid making costly panic signings. The Gunners moved swiftly in the summer transfer window to bring Gabriel Jesus, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Fabio Vieira, Marquinhos and Matt Turner to the Emirates before the start of the 2022/23 Premier League season, but injuries forced them back into the market as the deadline loomed.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Premier League

Leicester City vs Manchester United. Premier League. The King Power StadiumAttendance: Attendance32,226.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Arthur Melo: Liverpool complete loan signing of Juventus midfielder

Liverpool have reached an agreement with Juventus for the season-long loan of midfielder Arthur Melo, with an option to make the deal permanent for £32m. The loan deal eases Liverpool's midfield crisis, with Thiago Alcantara, Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all currently sidelined due to injury. A...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Manchester United#Ajax#Brazilian
SkySports

Scottish Premiership fixtures: Who will come out on top this weekend?

Following another exciting and dramatic transfer window, there is plenty of intrigue heading into Saturday's Scottish Premiership matches. All eyes will be on the new signings and only time will tell if your club have done the right business. The action-packed day starts at Celtic Park, live on Sky Sports...
SOCCER
SkySports

Jurgen Klopp calls Liverpool's late winner 'perfect response' to Newcastle time-wasting at Anfield

Jurgen Klopp hailed Liverpool's last-minute victory the "perfect response" when asked about Newcastle's time-wasting at Anfield, calling the 2-1 win one of his "best nights". The visitors, who looked set to secure a deserved point thanks to Alexander Isak's first-half goal, had frustrated Klopp's side with a number of incidents of running down the clock in the final 10 minutes of the game, and during the five minutes of added time indicated Nick Pope also called on the physio for treatment on his shoulder.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Championship goals and round-up: Sunderland, Blackburn win

Ross Stewart ensured Tony Mowbray's reign as Sunderland manager started with a bang as his double secured Sky Bet Championship victory over Rotherham. A day after the former Middlesbrough and Blackburn manager had been announced as Alex Neil's replacement at the Stadium of Light, the Scotland international struck twice after the break as his side surged to a 3-0 win.
SOCCER
SkySports

Liam Smith warns: 'Hassan Mwakinyo knows what happened last time we were in a ring together' | Natasha Jonas ready to unify

Liam Smith weighed in for his clash with dangerous Hassan Mwakinyo at the M&S Bank Arena in his Liverpool hometown this Saturday, live on Sky Sports. Smith, highly ranked with major sanctioning bodies the WBC, WBO and the WBA, is well positioned for a world title shot. But he risks the chance of getting a mandatory position against the power-punching Mwakinyo, who stopped Sam Eggington the last time he boxed in the UK.
COMBAT SPORTS

