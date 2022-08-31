Read full article on original website
Rochester Woman Loses Thousands of Dollars to Phone Scam
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- For the second day in a row the Rochester Police Department is reporting a scam that cost its victim thousands of dollars. A police spokesman says an 82-year-old Rochester woman told officers she received a message on her phone that indicated the device may have been hacked and that she was at risk of a financial loss. The woman then spoke with a scammer who posed as an Amazon customer service representative.
Rochester man gets second sentence for stealing copper wiring
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A Rochester man is sentenced again for a similar crime. Matthew Tlougan, 29 of Rochester, has been ordered to spend five years of supervised probation and perform 50 hours of community work service after pleading guilty to first-degree damage to property. Tlougan was accused of tearing...
Probation Violation Sends Rochester DUI Offender to Prison
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester woman with a long history of drunk driving offenses has had her probation revoked and is headed to prison. An Olmsted County judge today ordered 34-year-old Agol Mayen to serve a six-year prison sentence for a first-degree felony DWI conviction. When she entered a guilty plea to the charge back in May, the judge gave her another opportunity to avoid prison by giving her a stayed sentence and placing her on probation for five years.
Unusual 911 Call Leads to Guilty Pleas From Rochester Man
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man has admitted to a first-degree drug charge involving methamphetamine and LSD discovered as a result of an unusual 911 call. 50-year-old David Gorham was arrested in December 2020 after Rochester police responded to a 911 call during which a dispatcher heard a conversation that included a reference to pointing a gun at a woman. The person who called 911 did not speak but kept the phone connection open while the police tracked the phone. It was located outside a Rochester motel, where police found two adult men and two adult women inside a vehicle.
Convicted Felon Facing New Charges for 100 mph Pursuit Near Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Prosecutors have charged an Austin man with felony fleeing, accusing him of leading an Olmsted County Sheriff’s Deputy on a high-speed chase last month. 49-year-old Troy Ingalls made his first appearance in Olmsted County Court Thursday. The criminal complaint says a deputy identified Ingalls by...
Rochester Felon Indicted For Federal Firearm Violation
Minneapolis (KROC-AM News) - A federal grand jury has returned an indictment against a Rochester man for possession of a firearm as a felon. U.S Attorney Andrew Luger said 49-year-old Marcus Jackson was found in possession of a pistol in May 2022. Because Jackson has multiple prior felony convictions in three Minnesota counties, including Olmsted, he is prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition at any time.
Catalytic Converters Reported Stolen from Rochester Business
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Police responded to the report of four catalytic converters being stolen from a Rochester business Tuesday. Police say the car parts were taken off of four Ford Econoline buses parked at a business in northwest Rochester. The converters are believed to have been ripped off sometime during the previous night.
Will Rochester Survive Latest Bed, Bath And Beyond Closings?
It seems we're never more than a few months away from Bed, Bath and Beyond announcing more store closures, and every time we ask, "Will this be the time they axe the Rochester, Minnesota store?" Well, we're asking again because the retailer has just announced 150 more stores will be...
Austin man sent to prison for 145 grams of meth
AUSTIN, Minn. – 145 grams of methamphetamine is sending a Mower County man to prison. Robert Charles Anderson, 44 of Austin, pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree drug possession and was sentenced Friday to four years and 10 months behind bars, with credit for 240 days already served.
Guilty plea for 107 MPH Drunk Driving Crash in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - There was a guilty plea entered this morning in a criminal case stemming from an alcohol-involved fatal crash that claimed the life of a Rochester woman less than a week before Christmas back in 2020. 29-year-old Matthew Shaver admitted to a charge of criminal vehicular...
Minnesota Sandwich Shop Scene Of Chaos After Size Of Sub Questioned
This is...odd. A chaotic scene broke out in a Minnesota Subway shop recently and the reason why is wild. This all went down in Rochester in late August. There have been some odd crime stories making headlines lately in Minnesota and Wisconsin. In August, a Minnesota man somehow made his way to Wisconsin, went into a stranger's home and tried to take a bath.
Rainbow fentanyl poses new risk to youth
ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Drug Enforcement Administration is alerting the public of an alarming trend being called rainbow fentanyl. The type of fentanyl comes in pills and power form with bright colors as well as in all shapes and sizes. Federal drug officials say rainbow fentanyl appears to be a...
USPS says hiring in Rochester is up but mail delays still persist for some residents
ROCHESTER, Minn-The United States Postal Service (USPS) said hiring has been improving in Rochester after a summer full of mail delays. Desai Abdul-Razzaaq, the who is the spokesman for the USPS in Rochester, said relief should be coming soon to post office locations in the Med City. "Applicants applying for...
Rice County warns of 'disturbing trend' after rash of motorcycle crashes
Rice County officials are warning motorcycle drivers to take caution amid an increase in serious crashes. In a Thursday announcement, the county – which includes Faribault and the surrounding areas south of the Twin Cities – highlighted what it called a "disturbing" trend in motorcycle crashes. So far...
Roadway Debris Strikes Windshield, Causes Injury Crash in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Geneva, MN woman was hurt after debris struck her vehicle while she was traveling in the Rochester area Thursday evening. The State Patrol’s accident report indicates 24-year-old Autumn Wright was traveling west on Hwy. 14 between Rochester and Byron when a westbound pick-up truck in front of her vehicle struck debris in the road. The debris then hit Wright’s windshield, causing a two-vehicle crash.
Rochester Felon Jailed on Drug Charge Following Traffic Stop
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The warrant arrest of a Rochester man Wednesday morning led to the discovery of dozens of pills that police say are usually laced with fentanyl. A Rochester police spokesman says an officer on patrol spotted 24-year-old Devontae Wilson driving north on 11th Ave. Northeast shortly before noon on Wednesday. Aware of Wilson having an active arrest warrant, the officer pulled him over in the 1500 block of 11th Ave.
medcitybeat.com
Hazy times: Local businesses, lawmakers discuss the highs and lows of a new state law legalizing THC
On Friday, July 1, Alex Thompson, owner of The Melting Clock Smokeshop, 3020 N Broadway Ave, faced a swarm of customers. A new Minnesota state law allowing for the production, distribution, and sale (to persons over 21) of edibles containing 5 milligrams of hemp-derived THC had just gone into effect.
Abducted woman saved by strangers at convenience store
Workers at Casey’s General Store in Cannon Falls may have saved the life of a woman who was abducted by a stranger in the Twin Cities. Store workers offered the woman help when she was able to get away from the abductor.
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Cannon Falls Police, Goodhue County Sheriff reports
This week's Cannon Falls Police Department and Goodhue County Sheriff's Office reports:. Cannon Falls police report that on Monday, Aug. 22, a vehicle left the road and collided with a guide wire on an Xcel pole. No further information was given. Police received a report of an accident on Wednesday,...
Man accused of following woman to her Rochester home is pleading not guilty
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of following a young woman and entering her home before being scared off is pleading not guilty. Martin William Danielson, 31 of Rochester, is charged with first-degree burglary and harassment. He was arrested on June 23. Rochester police say a 19-year-old woman at...
