ffxnow.com
Inaugural ‘Reggae at the Lake’ festival set for this month in Reston
Lake Anne is welcoming a new festival on Sept. 10 at the plaza (1609 Washington Plaza North) in Reston. The first annual Reggae at the Lake Festival will feature international reggae bands, food, crafts and family activities. Ramon Pardo — a local realtor with Terra Properties and member of the...
virginialiving.com
Northern Virginia: Best Shopping Winners 2022
Built in 1879 by the Luckett family, the Old Lucketts Store is a restored general store and family home. The shop houses more than 35 dealers who sell antiques, vintage finds, and just plain cool stuff. Lucketts offers outdoor checkout and curbside pickup, so customers can enjoy the outdoors while helping alleviate congestion inside the shop.
Dozens of schools in Prince William Co. provide free meals amid end of universal free lunch program for all
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — Editor's Note: The video above was published on Aug. 8, 2022. Now that the school year has begun, summer food programs are coming to an end and free lunch is no longer available to all students for the school year. So how are kids that are experiencing food insecurity accessing necessities as the school year begins?
ffxnow.com
Morning Poll: Have you had trouble getting trash collected lately?
Trash collection has become a hot mess in Fairfax County of late. After FFXnow reported earlier this week on local officials’ efforts to address an avalanche of complaints, many community members added their tales of woe to the ongoing saga of late or entirely neglected pickups, ineffectual communication, and reductions in service without accompanying decreases in fees.
ffxnow.com
Popular Peruvian chicken spot, El Pollo Rico, opens Fairfax restaurant
A popular Peruvian chicken spot — one of many in the area — is expanding with a fourth location in DMV region. El Pollo Rico, an eatery that serves up pollo a la brasa or traditional Peruvian chicken, is celebrating its soft opening through Sept. 4. It’s located at 10801 Fairfax Blvd.
WJLA
DC mom spends $80/day to take son from Southeast to special ed classes in Georgetown
WASHINGTON (7News) — Thursday afternoon outside Hardy Middle School in Georgetown, Joann McCray walked her 11-year-old son past school buses to a spot where she stopped to call an Uber, then said “22 dollars and 74 centers is what it's going to cost for us to get home.”
ffxnow.com
Fairfax Wawa will open its doors this week, bringing free coffee for all
Wawa will do its best Oprah impression tomorrow (Thursday) — only instead of giving away cars, it will serve up free coffee to all customers in Virginia. The occasion prompting this caffeine-fueled largesse is the grand opening of Wawa’s first store in the City of Fairfax, the company’s 100th in the state.
treksplorer.com
Best Day Trips from Washington, DC
Got a couple of extra days to spare in the nation’s capital? Make some serious memories by adding some of the best day trips from Washington, DC, to your itinerary. From glorious national parks, such as Shenandoah National Park to historic Charlottesville, VA, to thriving Baltimore, MD, you’ll find plenty within a few short hours’ drive of Washington, DC. Whether you’re traveling solo, with friends, or with a gaggle of kiddos in tow, you’re sure to find a Washington side trip to meet everyone’s criteria.
WJLA
Exclusive: Youngkin says 'biological boys' should not play sports with 'biological girls'
ANNANDALE, Va. (7News) — During his back-to-school rally in Fairfax County, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin blasted Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) transgender and gender expansive student policy, called Regulation 2603. “They think that parents have no right to know what your child is discussing with their teacher or their...
WTOP
Fairfax Co. teachers, substitute teachers to receive one-time bonus
Teachers and other school workers in Fairfax County, Virginia, will receive a one-time bonus later this year as part of the school system’s plan to spend unused money from last year’s budget. The school board voted unanimously Thursday night to approve a plan to spend over $90 million...
Deal struck to reopen neighborhood shortcut across billionaire developer's property
KENSINGTON, Md. — A dispute that pitted residents of neighborhoods surrounding the defunct White Flint Mall in North Bethesda against the company founded by D.C.'s biggest billionaire, Ted Lerner, is settled according to Montgomery County authorities. Late Friday, Montgomery County officials and representatives of the Lerner company announced a...
northernvirginiamag.com
This Trendy Old Town Alexandria Boutique Keeps it All in the Family
The trio behind Old Town Alexandria’s 3 Sisters has a knack for style — and working together. “We’re three sisters shopping at 3 Sisters,” the woman in line ahead of me at the boutique said as she approached the front counter. She nodded to the two women standing next to her and laughed. “I bet you’ve never heard that before.”
NBC Washington
Labor Day Weekend: Easy Day Trips and Getaways From Washington DC
A three-day weekend gives you plenty of time to get out of the Washington D.C. metro area to explore the region, especially since many cities and towns have planned fun things to do for Labor Day weekend. We've organized this list by distance — so read until the end if...
bethesdamagazine.com
Landon School responds to video of students chanting racist slur on Metro
Landon School released a statement Friday condemning the behavior of a group of students from the Bethesda private boys school who are shown in a video circulating online chanting a racist slur while riding the Metro on Thursday night. “We are deeply concerned by the video showing a group of...
thedcpost.com
Best Seafood Markets in Washington DC: Create Your Home-Made Feast
Seafood enthusiasts would always appreciate enjoying seafood dishes at a nice restaurant. But they can also find great joy in cooking their own with fresh ingredients. These are the best seafood markets in Washington DC in our opinion. Jessie Taylor Seafood. Address: 1100 Maine Ave, SW Washington DC. Phone: (202)...
tysonstoday.com
Top 5 Things To Do This Weekend September 2 – September 5
Looking for something fun to do this weekend? Here are our picks for the best events happening in the area!. Seventeen-time Grammy-winner, Sting, returns to Wolf Trap for three unforgettable evenings of hits like “Englishman in New York,” “Fields of Gold,” and “Every Breath You Take.” The Last Bandoleros and Joe Sumner kick off the evening.
WJLA
Activists accuse PGCPS CEO Monica Goldson of hiding data showing poor student performance
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Statistics, testing, and performance data have all shown that the pandemic has been hard on students and that learning has suffered. Data leaked to 7News On Your Side in June showed that last year in Prince George’s County, for English across grades 3-10, only 11% to 36% of students are met expectations. For math, the scores declined through the grades from 38% meeting expectations in kindergarten, to 2% in 7th grade and 0% in 8th grade. For algebra 1, only 3% of students in met the benchmark expectation this spring.
Washington, D.C. becomes first city to have Amazon lockers at police stations
WASHINGTON, D.C.–(DC News Now) Amazon and Metropolitan Police are teaming up to reduce thefts of packages delivered to people’s homes. The Sixth District Headquarters on Hayes Street NE is where the online retailer set up a locker where customers can pick up their packages. Another locker sits at the substation on Pennsylvania SE. “Customers tell […]
northernvirginiamag.com
Our 10 Favorite Spots to Dine and Shop in the City of Falls Church
This welcoming spot has biscuit burgers and a historic Vietnamese village and helped lay groundwork for voting rights. In this often impersonal virtual world, there’s a place where shopkeepers greet you warmly and are happy to help in the City of Falls Church. Surrounded by charming homes, this municipality’s independent shops and restaurants are clustered around Broad Street, South Washington Street, and Park Avenue.
alxnow.com
Not raising prices will pay off, says owner of Goodie’s Frozen Custard and Treats in Old Town
The long, hot summer makes for perfect frozen custard weather… if the price is right. Despite inflation taking hold of gas, groceries and retail outlets, Goodie’s Frozen Custard and Treats (200 Commerce Street) in Old Town never raised its prices. Owner Brandon Byrd reopened the shop in May...
