Alexandria, VA

ffxnow.com

Inaugural ‘Reggae at the Lake’ festival set for this month in Reston

Lake Anne is welcoming a new festival on Sept. 10 at the plaza (1609 Washington Plaza North) in Reston. The first annual Reggae at the Lake Festival will feature international reggae bands, food, crafts and family activities. Ramon Pardo — a local realtor with Terra Properties and member of the...
RESTON, VA
virginialiving.com

Northern Virginia: Best Shopping Winners 2022

Built in 1879 by the Luckett family, the Old Lucketts Store is a restored general store and family home. The shop houses more than 35 dealers who sell antiques, vintage finds, and just plain cool stuff. Lucketts offers outdoor checkout and curbside pickup, so customers can enjoy the outdoors while helping alleviate congestion inside the shop.
VIRGINIA STATE
WUSA9

Dozens of schools in Prince William Co. provide free meals amid end of universal free lunch program for all

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — Editor's Note: The video above was published on Aug. 8, 2022. Now that the school year has begun, summer food programs are coming to an end and free lunch is no longer available to all students for the school year. So how are kids that are experiencing food insecurity accessing necessities as the school year begins?
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
ffxnow.com

Morning Poll: Have you had trouble getting trash collected lately?

Trash collection has become a hot mess in Fairfax County of late. After FFXnow reported earlier this week on local officials’ efforts to address an avalanche of complaints, many community members added their tales of woe to the ongoing saga of late or entirely neglected pickups, ineffectual communication, and reductions in service without accompanying decreases in fees.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
ffxnow.com

Fairfax Wawa will open its doors this week, bringing free coffee for all

Wawa will do its best Oprah impression tomorrow (Thursday) — only instead of giving away cars, it will serve up free coffee to all customers in Virginia. The occasion prompting this caffeine-fueled largesse is the grand opening of Wawa’s first store in the City of Fairfax, the company’s 100th in the state.
FAIRFAX, VA
treksplorer.com

Best Day Trips from Washington, DC

Got a couple of extra days to spare in the nation’s capital? Make some serious memories by adding some of the best day trips from Washington, DC, to your itinerary. From glorious national parks, such as Shenandoah National Park to historic Charlottesville, VA, to thriving Baltimore, MD, you’ll find plenty within a few short hours’ drive of Washington, DC. Whether you’re traveling solo, with friends, or with a gaggle of kiddos in tow, you’re sure to find a Washington side trip to meet everyone’s criteria.
WASHINGTON, DC
northernvirginiamag.com

This Trendy Old Town Alexandria Boutique Keeps it All in the Family

The trio behind Old Town Alexandria’s 3 Sisters has a knack for style — and working together. “We’re three sisters shopping at 3 Sisters,” the woman in line ahead of me at the boutique said as she approached the front counter. She nodded to the two women standing next to her and laughed. “I bet you’ve never heard that before.”
ALEXANDRIA, VA
bethesdamagazine.com

Landon School responds to video of students chanting racist slur on Metro

Landon School released a statement Friday condemning the behavior of a group of students from the Bethesda private boys school who are shown in a video circulating online chanting a racist slur while riding the Metro on Thursday night. “We are deeply concerned by the video showing a group of...
BETHESDA, MD
thedcpost.com

Best Seafood Markets in Washington DC: Create Your Home-Made Feast

Seafood enthusiasts would always appreciate enjoying seafood dishes at a nice restaurant. But they can also find great joy in cooking their own with fresh ingredients. These are the best seafood markets in Washington DC in our opinion. Jessie Taylor Seafood. Address: 1100 Maine Ave, SW Washington DC. Phone: (202)...
WASHINGTON, DC
tysonstoday.com

Top 5 Things To Do This Weekend September 2 – September 5

Looking for something fun to do this weekend? Here are our picks for the best events happening in the area!. Seventeen-time Grammy-winner, Sting, returns to Wolf Trap for three unforgettable evenings of hits like “Englishman in New York,” “Fields of Gold,” and “Every Breath You Take.” The Last Bandoleros and Joe Sumner kick off the evening.
MCLEAN, VA
WJLA

Activists accuse PGCPS CEO Monica Goldson of hiding data showing poor student performance

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Statistics, testing, and performance data have all shown that the pandemic has been hard on students and that learning has suffered. Data leaked to 7News On Your Side in June showed that last year in Prince George’s County, for English across grades 3-10, only 11% to 36% of students are met expectations. For math, the scores declined through the grades from 38% meeting expectations in kindergarten, to 2% in 7th grade and 0% in 8th grade. For algebra 1, only 3% of students in met the benchmark expectation this spring.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
northernvirginiamag.com

Our 10 Favorite Spots to Dine and Shop in the City of Falls Church

This welcoming spot has biscuit burgers and a historic Vietnamese village and helped lay groundwork for voting rights. In this often impersonal virtual world, there’s a place where shopkeepers greet you warmly and are happy to help in the City of Falls Church. Surrounded by charming homes, this municipality’s independent shops and restaurants are clustered around Broad Street, South Washington Street, and Park Avenue.
FALLS CHURCH, VA

