Neenah standout Klesmit staying home, commits to UWGB
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Recruiting players to the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay has been challenging for head coach Will Ryan. Especially with the team’s recent performance, ending 2022 with just five wins and a 1-13 record on the road. However, Ryan was able to add some much-needed guard talent in the form of Cal […]
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay elementary school closes, several classrooms flooded
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – One elementary school in the Green Bay Area Public School District is closed on Friday following a water pipe break that left the school with flooded classrooms and no running water. The Martin Elementary School posted on its Facebook page that the school is...
wearegreenbay.com
The Dish on Wisconsin Supper Clubs: The Long Drive Supper Club in Hobart
HOBART, WI (WFRV) – You don’t have to be a golfer to score some traditional Wisconsin flavor. The Long Drive Supper Club is nestled alongside the Brown County Golf Course and has a way to be something for everyone. “We try to do our own thing here,” explained...
visitoshkosh.com
TJ's Destination Oshkosh: Lakeview House
Curled up with a blanket, a warm cup of coffee and a view of Lake Winnebago- how does that sound for a Saturday morning? This experience could be yours when you rent The Lakeview House, a TJ Highlands Destination property. This newly renovated house has 3 bedrooms and 3 baths...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay native fulfilling lifelong dream of opening a bakery
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – McKayla Marie Sweets is preparing to open its doors for business. The owner of the shop says opening a bakery has been a dream of hers since elementary school. “It’s literally a dream come true. I remember sitting in school when I was little like,...
Five of the Best All You Can Eat Buffets in Wisconsin
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the BestThingsWisconsin website and is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you live in the state of Wisconsin and are in the mood for an all-you-can-eat buffet, you might want to consider going to one of these restaurants.
viatravelers.com
13 Fun & Best Things to Do in Green Bay, Wisconsin
If you’ve never had the experience of visiting the Green Bay area, you may assume that you have to be a cheese-eating, beer-drinking Green Bay Packers fan to enjoy it. While that description may fit more than a few Green Bay residents, there’s plenty to do in town whether you love football or not.
WBAY Green Bay
Oshkosh police talk man off of bridge
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Oshkosh police responded to a report of a male on the Wisconsin Street Bridge Wednesday night. Police were called to check on the person’s welfare at about 7 o’clock. Traffic was restricted for an hour-and-a-half while police talked with him. Eventually, he agreed to...
onfocus.news
Traffic Incident on HWY E North of Marshfield
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Traffic is being re-routed north of Marshfield on HWY E near Zyg Road due to a traffic incident. Please avoid the area or make plans to use a different route. Emergency personnel are on-scene. No further details available at this time. We welcome your stories!...
oshkoshexaminer.com
Soaring personnel costs put pressure on Oshkosh budget
The Oshkosh Common Council heard this week that it is looking at an 11% levy jump to cover projected higher expenses in 2023. By the time the new budget is approved later this year, the council is expected to adopt a much lower increase. But to get there, council members will have to make difficult choices, including where to cut services.
16-year-old De Pere girl dies following crash in Calumet County
The driver of the vehicle was a 16-year-old girl from De Pere, authorities said. The passenger of the vehicle was a 17-year-old boy from Green Bay.
NBC26
New one-of-a-kind craft distillery coming to Oshkosh
OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — A UW-Oshkosh professor is taking his passion and turning it into a special business that connects history with unique drinks. Sturgeon Spirits will be the one and only craft distillery in Oshkosh. It's a project that's been years in the making and is almost ready to come to fruition.
WBAY Green Bay
Where are the mosquitoes?
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s a question we’ve heard repeated over and over this summer: where are all the mosquitoes?. Not than anyone is complaining about a lack of buzzing around their ears. They are often one of the few downsides to our Wisconsin summers, and yet...
WBAY Green Bay
Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in Oshkosh crash
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Oshkosh police say a motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash involving a car Wednesday afternoon. Police tell us the collision happened on Koeller St. at Witzel Avenue. at 3 o’clock, but we don’t have more details. The police department’s accident investigation team and detectives are investigating the crash.
whby.com
Dog left tied to little free library in Oshkosh
OSHKOSH, Wis–The Oshkosh Area Humane Society is looking for the person who left their dog tied up to a little free library this week. The male dog was found tied to the post outside the shelter around 12:30 this (Tuesday) afternoon. It had a wound on the side of...
WBAY Green Bay
Wrightstown police looking for tool thief
WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WBAY) - Wrightstown police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspected thief. At 7 o’clock last Saturday night, August 27, a man stole a variety of cordless tools from construction trailers at Bay Area Granite and Materials, 145 Golf Course Dr. They included DeWalt, Makita and Milwaukee brand tools.
nbc15.com
4 injured, incl. 11-year-old flown to hospital, after Beaver Dam crash
BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WMTV) - Four people were injured, including an 11-year-old who was flown to a UW Hospital after a two-vehicle crash that occurred in Beaver Dam on Tuesday afternoon. According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, just before 4:30 p.m., officials responded to a two-vehicle crash on County...
wearegreenbay.com
Explore Downtown Neenah, have fun, and shop at Ultimate Ladies Day event
(WFRV) – It’s your chance to explore downtown Neenah with friends. Local 5 Live visited just two local businesses you can visit during the popular Ultimate Ladies Day, coming up soon in downtown Neenah, plus how to book your tickets so you don’t miss out. Details from...
WBAY Green Bay
Two hurt in accidental shooting in Grand Chute; Florida man arrested
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Grand Chute police say two people were wounded Friday evening in an accidental shooting. According to police, a 70-year-old man from Grand Chute and a 67-year-old woman from St. Augustine, Florida, were both struck when a .22 caliber rifle was accidentally fired at about 7:15 P.M. on the 800-block of W. Northstar Dr.
WBAY Green Bay
Overwhelming number of citizens speak at Green Bay council in support of flag ban policy
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Common Council met Tuesday night once again, going over a flag policy. What flags are raised at city hall became an issue in June when Mayor Eric Genrich raised the LGBTQ+ Pride flag for Pride month. Alders didn’t take a vote Tuesday...
