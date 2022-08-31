Read full article on original website
BBC
Mumbles Pier: Extent of fire damage seen from above
Images show significant damage caused by a blaze which ripped through a former nightclub, threatening a pier. Plumes of smoke were seen billowing from the old Cinderella's nightclub, in Swansea, after the fire took hold on Wednesday. Firefighters battled to stop the flames engulfing the nearby Mumbles Pier as the...
BBC
Six 'intoxicated' people rescued from boat grounded in Isles of Scilly
Six "intoxicated" people were rescued when their motorboat got stuck on a small island in the Isles of Scilly, police have said. The response involved the police, coastguard helicopter, RNLI lifeboat, and the ambulance medical vessel. HM Coastguard received a call at 02:30 BST on Saturday reporting that a motorboat...
BBC
Dylan Price: Man arrested a year after teen found dead on road
A man has been arrested in connection with the death of a 17-year-old on a country road last year. Dylan Price's body was found on the B4385 Brampton Road near Bishop's Castle in Shropshire last September. A post-mortem examination revealed his injuries to be consistent with a being hit by...
BBC
Woman who died in Bedford flat blast started fire deliberately
A woman who died in an explosion at a block of flats was believed to have started the fire herself, police said. More than 20 flats in the three-storey Redwood Grove block in Bedford were destroyed and much of the building's roof collapsed in the blast on 4 July. Police...
BBC
Sheffield: Man dies after being hit by tram
A man has died after being struck by a tram in Sheffield, police said. The incident happened at about 21:15 BST on Friday, on a stretch of track that runs to the rear of IKEA, off the A6178 Sheffield Road. The man had been on the track when he was...
BBC
West Country Concrete Products: Second man dead
A second man has died after an incident at a concrete works, police confirmed. One man was pronounced dead at West Country Concrete Products in Shebbear, north Devon, after emergency services were called on 23 August. Another man was airlifted to Derriford Hospital, Plymouth but died of his injuries on...
BBC
Kayaker rescued at Brown's Bay used float to live advice
A man whose kayak capsized off the County Antrim coast on Friday was rescued after using float to live advice, rescuers said. The man's family raised the alarm after seeing his kayak capsize off Brown's Bay near Larne at about 20:40 BST. Coastguard teams from Largs, Ballycastle and Portmuck, RNLI...
BBC
Shoreham air crash: Inquest 'will not reinvestigate disaster'
An inquest into the deaths of 11 people who were killed when a jet crashed at an airshow will not reinvestigate the cause of the disaster. The aircraft crashed on the A27 during the 2015 Shoreham Airshow. Coroner Penelope Schofield said her remit covers the causes of death, the planning...
BBC
Haydock murder probe: Woman found dead in house named by police
A woman who was found dead at a house in Haydock has been named by police. The body of Jacqueline Forrest, 49, was discovered at the property on Piele Road on Wednesday morning. Merseyside Police said a post-mortem examination had revealed the cause of death was blunt force trauma to...
BBC
Leeds crash: Driver arrested after 17-year-old girl critically injured
A man has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving after a crash left a teenage girl critically injured. The 17-year-old was taken to hospital by air ambulance after the Seat car she was a passenger in collided with a BMW M3 in Leeds on Wednesday. The Seat driver -...
