Spring Hill, TN

williamsonhomepage.com

Spring Hill restaurant hoping for customer support following impact from previous owners' legal woes

Earlier this summer, the former owners of Spring Hill's Bonfire Mongolian Grill were named in federal criminal investigation. Now, Bonfire's current owners say that their restaurant's association with that controversy has hurt their business. They're asking customers to come back with their appetites and enjoy a bowl of Asian-inspired cuisine.
SPRING HILL, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

New Brentwood bank names president, chief lending officer

A new Brentwood-based bank has named a president and chief lending officer. Wendell Bontrager comes to the position at Sonata Bank after previous roles at Banc Card of America in Nashville and Equity Bank in Kansas, where he was president and a board member. He also held executive roles with banks in Indiana.
BRENTWOOD, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Award winners announced at recent Heritage Ball Patron Party

The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County recently held the Heritage Ball Patron Party at the home of Debbie and Michael W. Smith where the organization announced annual winners in three different categories. The Patron Party is the preview for the Heritage Ball, the back-tie fundraiser presented by Lee Company and...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
mainstreetmaury.com

Columbia State student wins art contest

A Columbia State student who wished to remain anonymous recently won the Quality Enhancement Plan program’s Art Contest with an original illustration. “The artwork is going to be the face of our upcoming QEP,” said Dr. Jessica Evans, Columbia State assistant professor of English. “We are so pleased to show off the talent of one of our many talented students at Columbia State.”
COLUMBIA, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Amazon delays plant opening in Clarksville for 8-10 months

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – It’s been over a year since Amazon announced plans to build a state-of-the-art fulfillment center in Clarksville. Plans were in place to have the 500-employee facility up and running by July 2022, so what’s going on?. Amazon has delayed or canceled plans...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
mainstreetmaury.com

Columbia doctor retires after 42 years with Centerstone

Centerstone, a nonprofit health system specializing in mental health and substance use disorder treatments, announced last week that Dr. Ralph Barr, senior regional psychiatrist, will retire from his post effective Sept. 1. Barr has been a valuable and dedicated member of Centerstone for nearly 42 years and has served in...
COLUMBIA, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Distinguished President of Fisk Removed

NASHVILLE, TN — Fisk University alumni across the nation have expressed surprise and anger over the institution’s unexpected announcement last weekend that Dr. Vann Newkirk, university President, has been relieved of his leadership position in that post. Fisk gave no explanation or details of the sudden move, ending a two-year leadership stint by the Fisk veteran who had served as Provost and was publicly praised in recent months for boosting donor-giving and enrollment.
NASHVILLE, TN
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Vehicle Manufacturer Announces $50 Million Tennessee Expansion

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A Minnesota manufacturer of commercial vehicles and...
TENNESSEE STATE
rewind943.com

Open container 7 days a week for downtown Clarksville clears first vote

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville City Council has approved an ordinance allowing open containers in downtown Clarksville seven days a week. The first reading was heard Thursday evening, and council members voted 7-5 in favor of the change. Current hours for open containers downtown are Friday and...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

‘Save the Cumberland’ boat owner evicted from marina

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A boat owner focused on saving the Cumberland River says he was evicted from a Nashville marina for something he didn’t do. He says he now must find another solution. Captain Vic Scoggin has known the bells and whistles of his Navy ship for 26...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

‘Fill up for Nick’: Smyrna gas station to donate to slain clerk’s family

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WSMV) -- Filling up your gas tank in Smyrna next week could help the family of a man killed at work on Tuesday. On Sept. 8, the Twice Daily’s gas station on Stonecrest Parkway will give 50 cents per gallon of gas sold to the family of slain clerk Nick Patterson, who was shot and killed during a robbery attempt Aug. 30.
SMYRNA, TN
mainstreetmaury.com

Columbia woman charged with financial exploitation

An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Medicaid Fraud Control Division has resulted in the arrest of a Columbia woman, charged with financially exploiting two vulnerable adults. At the request of Adult Protective Services, in August 2021 agents began an investigation into an allegation of financial...
COLUMBIA, TN

