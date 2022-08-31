Read full article on original website
Free Things to do in Nashville, Tennessee Labor Day Weekend 2022Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
A Tennessee Mother Disappeared In 2016 Still Searching For Her Missing Daughter Who Vanished In 1999The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNashville, TN
Nashville Scene Best of Nashville 2022 Voting is Open Through September 6thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Woman wanted for the 2019 murder of Ismael Rodriguez was arrested in El Paso,Texas over the weekendJenifer KnightonEl Paso, TX
Free Things to Do in Nashville, Tennessee This Weekend!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
williamsonhomepage.com
Spring Hill restaurant hoping for customer support following impact from previous owners' legal woes
Earlier this summer, the former owners of Spring Hill's Bonfire Mongolian Grill were named in federal criminal investigation. Now, Bonfire's current owners say that their restaurant's association with that controversy has hurt their business. They're asking customers to come back with their appetites and enjoy a bowl of Asian-inspired cuisine.
williamsonhomepage.com
New Brentwood bank names president, chief lending officer
A new Brentwood-based bank has named a president and chief lending officer. Wendell Bontrager comes to the position at Sonata Bank after previous roles at Banc Card of America in Nashville and Equity Bank in Kansas, where he was president and a board member. He also held executive roles with banks in Indiana.
williamsonhomepage.com
Award winners announced at recent Heritage Ball Patron Party
The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County recently held the Heritage Ball Patron Party at the home of Debbie and Michael W. Smith where the organization announced annual winners in three different categories. The Patron Party is the preview for the Heritage Ball, the back-tie fundraiser presented by Lee Company and...
WTVCFOX
FOX 17 News receives concrete proof a Metro teacher was paid for not working
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — FOX 17 News received several claims that a former 6th grade teacher at Oliver Middle School was getting paid for work and was not even in the school. This teacher was absent more than Metro’s records show. FOX 17 News obtained records of a...
seniorshousingbusiness.com
McShane Completes Album Indian Lake Active Adult Community in Hendersonville, Tennessee
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. — McShane Construction Co. has completed work on Album Indian Lake, located in the heart of the Indian Lake Village in Hendersonville. The community offers 138 units for adults 55 and older. The community is Avenida’s 12th and the second between McShane and Avenida. The property...
mainstreetmaury.com
Columbia State student wins art contest
A Columbia State student who wished to remain anonymous recently won the Quality Enhancement Plan program’s Art Contest with an original illustration. “The artwork is going to be the face of our upcoming QEP,” said Dr. Jessica Evans, Columbia State assistant professor of English. “We are so pleased to show off the talent of one of our many talented students at Columbia State.”
WSMV
Residents upset over build-up of shopping carts and trash in Brookemeade Park
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Trash and many shopping carts are accumulating at Brookmeade Park. One Nashville resident finds it disturbing, especially since he said he counted hundreds of shopping carts. The trash and shopping carts are in addition to the existing homeless community camp at the park. Gower Mills said...
A tradition since 1960, Shelbyville Optimist Club doughnuts return
For more than 60 years, it's been made: a special recipe of deep-fried, generously glazed goodness. 1960 saw the first batch of the Shelbyville Optimist Club World Famous Horse Show Donuts.
clarksvillenow.com
Amazon delays plant opening in Clarksville for 8-10 months
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – It’s been over a year since Amazon announced plans to build a state-of-the-art fulfillment center in Clarksville. Plans were in place to have the 500-employee facility up and running by July 2022, so what’s going on?. Amazon has delayed or canceled plans...
mainstreetmaury.com
Columbia doctor retires after 42 years with Centerstone
Centerstone, a nonprofit health system specializing in mental health and substance use disorder treatments, announced last week that Dr. Ralph Barr, senior regional psychiatrist, will retire from his post effective Sept. 1. Barr has been a valuable and dedicated member of Centerstone for nearly 42 years and has served in...
Tennessee Tribune
Distinguished President of Fisk Removed
NASHVILLE, TN — Fisk University alumni across the nation have expressed surprise and anger over the institution’s unexpected announcement last weekend that Dr. Vann Newkirk, university President, has been relieved of his leadership position in that post. Fisk gave no explanation or details of the sudden move, ending a two-year leadership stint by the Fisk veteran who had served as Provost and was publicly praised in recent months for boosting donor-giving and enrollment.
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Vehicle Manufacturer Announces $50 Million Tennessee Expansion
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A Minnesota manufacturer of commercial vehicles and...
rewind943.com
Open container 7 days a week for downtown Clarksville clears first vote
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville City Council has approved an ordinance allowing open containers in downtown Clarksville seven days a week. The first reading was heard Thursday evening, and council members voted 7-5 in favor of the change. Current hours for open containers downtown are Friday and...
No camping on public property law brings more tension to Tennessee shelters
The Tennessee legislature passed a law this year making it a felony to camp on public property. It came after an already hard set of years with COVID-19.
Gallatin animal hospital sees many sick dogs as canine flu concerns increase
Canine Influenza has become a growing concern here in Tennessee. The illness is extremely contagious and deadly among our furry friends.
WSMV
‘Save the Cumberland’ boat owner evicted from marina
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A boat owner focused on saving the Cumberland River says he was evicted from a Nashville marina for something he didn’t do. He says he now must find another solution. Captain Vic Scoggin has known the bells and whistles of his Navy ship for 26...
Goodlettsville homeowners say they are out $4K after pool contractor fails to finish work
During the summer and spring months, the Better Business Bureau says these types of scams are common.
WSMV
‘Fill up for Nick’: Smyrna gas station to donate to slain clerk’s family
SMYRNA, Tenn. (WSMV) -- Filling up your gas tank in Smyrna next week could help the family of a man killed at work on Tuesday. On Sept. 8, the Twice Daily’s gas station on Stonecrest Parkway will give 50 cents per gallon of gas sold to the family of slain clerk Nick Patterson, who was shot and killed during a robbery attempt Aug. 30.
mainstreetmaury.com
Columbia woman charged with financial exploitation
An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Medicaid Fraud Control Division has resulted in the arrest of a Columbia woman, charged with financially exploiting two vulnerable adults. At the request of Adult Protective Services, in August 2021 agents began an investigation into an allegation of financial...
Oodles of doodles brought to Nashville Humane Association
In total there are 45 doodles. NHA said one of its transport partners managed to talk some breeders into surrendering their dogs.
