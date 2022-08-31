ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

Intel hits out at RTX: 'We're definitely competitive or better than Nvidia with ray tracing hardware'

By Jacob Ridley
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 3 days ago

Is Intel set to beat Nvidia at its own game? At least for the time being, possibly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21OKki_0hcWZM8300
(Image credit: Future)

Intel is confident it has designed its upcoming A770 and A750 graphics cards to match Nvidia's RTX 30-series GPUs, or perhaps even surpass them, in ray tracing performance.

In the run-up to the release of Intel's Arc A770 and A750 graphics cards, I sat down with Ryan Shrout and Tom Petersen from the Intel Graphics team to talk performance and expectations for its upcoming cards. For the most part, Intel's expectation of performance to match Nvidia's RTX 3060 (opens in new tab) in games running DirectX 12, but you might be surprised to hear that Intel is also extremely confident in the efficiency of its first generation ray tracing acceleration units.

"The RTU [ray tracing unit] that we have is particularly well suited for delivering real ray tracing performance," Petersen says. "And you'll see that when you do ray tracing on comparisons with an [RTX] 3060 versus A750 or A770, we should fare very, very well."

Such a strong claim for a first-generation ray tracing solution is enough to grab my attention, and I push for a little further clarification on what sort of performance we're looking at.

"Yeah, we're definitely competitive or better than Nvidia with ray tracing hardware."

Well, okay. So that means Intel believes its ray tracing acceleration is capable of matching Nvidia's 2nd Generation RT Cores, at the very least. Quite a feat if Intel's solution can live up to the hype during testing. Though I would assume Petersen's comments should be taken as a comparison of like-for-like RT performance, meaning the A770 is competitive with the RTX 3060 (opens in new tab).

Nvidia's 2nd Gen RT Cores are the more impressive solution today and AMD's first generation Ray Tracing Accelerators aren't quite up to par—this would see Intel's RTU beating both gaming GPU goliaths' ray tracing acceleration from the get-go (or until their next-gen GPUs arrive).

The RTU that we have is particularly well suited for delivering real ray tracing performance.

Tom Petersen, Intel

It comes down to a few key technologies, Petersen tells me, though he's not supposed to divulge the information until a video explainer drops on the Intel Graphics YouTube channel (opens in new tab) later this week. He does, anyway.

I've only the CliffsNotes version and not a complete whitepaper, but one important puzzle piece to this touted performance is a BVH cache within the GPU. This is solely used to accelerate BVH traversal—BVH stands for bounding volume hierarchy and is a cornerstone of how modern ray tracing is implemented in real-time in games.

The other important piece is a thread sorting unit, though I'm lighter on the details on this one. Generally, it plays a big role in the processing hierarchy of how ray tracing functions on an Arc GPU.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m54mg_0hcWZM8300
3DMark's ray tracing benchmark will come in handy to put these claims to the test. (Image credit: UL)

Petersen says both technologies help Intel put a strong foot forward in ray tracing performance, but there was another important consideration for ray tracing on Arc: making sure these technologies required little to no developer engagement in order to function. They have to be as plug and play as possible with what's already out there, essentially.

"We tried to make ours generic because we know that we're not the established GPU vendor, right. So all of our technology pretty much has to work with low dev rel (developer relations) or dev tech engagement. And so things like our cache structure and our hierarchy, you know, our thread sorting unit, which are the two techs that we're going to talk about in this video, they work without any dev rel or dev tech work."

When I asked Petersen about why Intel's graphics team felt ray tracing performance was so important to get right with the first generation, and how I'd perhaps expected this sort of surplus acceleration to lag behind rasterized rendering capability, his response was surprisingly candid.

Screen queens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vuFbY_0hcWZM8300

Best gaming monitor (opens in new tab): Pixel-perfect panels for your PC

Best high refresh rate monitor (opens in new tab): Screaming quick screens

Best 4K monitor for gaming (opens in new tab): When only high-res will do

Best 4K TV for gaming (opens in new tab): Big-screen 4K PC gaming

"I'm kind of torn on this one. Because to your point, there's some things that you would normally expect to lag. And the reason you would expect them to lag is because they're hard, and they need to come after you have a solid base. But for better or worse, we just said we need all these things. And so we did XeSS, we did RT, we did AV1, we kind of have a lot on the plate, right? I think we've learned that maybe, you know, in this case, we have a lot on the plate and we're gonna land all the planes, and that's taken us longer than we would have expected.

"So maybe next time we would have broken this up a little bit differently."

Nobody said creating a gaming graphics card would be easy, I suppose. And Intel will have to compete with a very complete and sleek product stack from Nvidia and AMD if it hopes to ever break into the lucrative GPU market. From drivers and upscaling to hardware-based acceleration, Intel needs to very swiftly master it all—if not only to try and outmatch Nvidia and AMD's GPUs today but also their next-generation GPUs, which could be only a matter of months away.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JsDEu_0hcWZM8300

Jacob earned his first byline writing for his own tech blog from his hometown in Wales in 2017. From there, he graduated to professionally breaking things as hardware writer at PCGamesN, where he would later win command of the kit cupboard as hardware editor. Nowadays, as senior hardware editor at PC Gamer, he spends his days reporting on the latest developments in the technology and gaming industry. When he's not writing about GPUs and CPUs, however, you'll find him trying to get as far away from the modern world as possible by wild camping.

Comments / 1

Related
Motley Fool

AMD Promises Big Gains for Ryzen 7000 CPUs

AMD is launching its Ryzen 7000 desktop CPUs next month. Double-digit performance gains should be enticing for gamers and content creators. With PC sales plunging, it's unclear how strong demand will be for the new chips. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nvidia Rtx#Ray Tracing#Nvidia Gpu#Intel Graphics
The Verge

Lenovo’s 120Hz Chromebook promises a smooth scroll

Lenovo has launched the IdeaPad 5i Chromebook — a device that looks fairly unremarkable but has a potentially standout screen. The device will be available in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa in September 2022 with a starting price of €549 — US pricing and availability are still to be announced.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

The best tech of IFA 2022: AR glasses, killer gaming monitors, and more

IFA 2022 hasn’t exactly been a barnburner. The annual tech conference, which takes place in Berlin, is usually host to a bevy of tech announcements and acts as a mid-year launching pad for products coming out for the holiday season later in the year. This year, while smaller, was...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
AMD
NewsBreak
Software
UPI News

Qualcomm strikes deal to produce tech component for Meta's VR products

Sept. 2 (UPI) -- Tech giant Qualcomm is joining forces with Facebook's parent company Meta to develop custom chipsets for the social media giant's virtual reality products, officials said Friday. Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg revealed the new partnership at the IFA technology show in Berlin.
BUSINESS
CBS News

Snap laying off 20% of its staff in hopes of reducing costs

The parent company of social media platform Snapchat is laying off 20% of its staff as it tries to reduce costs in the face of declining sales, the company said Wednesday. CEO Evan Spiegel said in a letter to staff posted on Snap's website that sales were not keeping up with projections.
BUSINESS
PC Gamer

Dall-E 2 AI image generator is a surprisingly great fashion designer

Are fashion designers the latest group to be displaced in the robot uprising?. Karen Cheng is one of many creatives utilising AI as part of their idea generation process. Her recent fashion design project (opens in new tab) combines a few different AI models to get a smooth, automatic outfit switching catwalk video, and it's a true testament to how AI can benefit artists in such an immense way.
BEAUTY & FASHION
PC Gamer

Enough with the Cities: Skylines DLC, give us a sequel already

As much as I love this renowned city builder, it's time for a colossal change. I'll always have a soft spot for Cities: Skylines. Seven years after its initial release it still stands as one of the most comprehensive city builders of all time. And while I'm still enamoured with its endless detailing, horky borky intersections, and traffic flow brainbusters, it's about time Colossal Order brought us a Cities: Skylines sequel.
VIDEO GAMES
TechCrunch

Slack gains new automation features, including conditional logic for workflows

Slack’s increased investment in automation comes as no-code development tools, which let users build apps and pipelines without having to learn programming, grow in popularity. Nearly 60% of all custom apps — including automations — are now built outside the IT department, according to a survey by 451 Research and FileMaker. Of those, 30% are built by employees with either limited or no technical development skills, the survey found.
SOFTWARE
TechCrunch

Nvidia the latest collateral damage in US-China tech war

Nvidia noted in an SEC filing that the U.S. government had imposed new export restrictions on two of its most advanced AI chips to China, including Hong Kong, its second-largest market after Taiwan making up 26% of its revenues in 2021. The ban could cost Nvidia as much as $400...
TECHNOLOGY
PC Gamer

Tell us about how you play games for a chance to win a $250 Amazon voucher

Got a side console to go with that sick gaming rig? Let us know for a chance at some bonus cash. Obviously we're all PC gamers here, but plenty of our team enjoy a balanced gaming diet. I've always felt a Switch makes the perfect accompaniment to a desktop, there are still some PlayStation exclusives that haven't made their way over, and I'm obsessively checking my email for that Steam Deck reservation notification.
VIDEO GAMES
Nature.com

Numerical study on existing RC circular section members under unequal impact collision

Traffic accidents and derailed train-related incidents have occurred more often than ever in recent years, resulting in some economic damage and casualties. Reinforced concrete (RC) constructions often involve derailed train and vehicle accidents. Rarely are such side collisions studied in previous studies. To do this, high-fidelity simulation-based finite-element (FE) models are created in this paper to accurately simulate the collision of circular RC members with a derailed train. The reinforced concrete member structure is common in high-speed railway stations. The impact energy of the impact body is significant, causing structural member failure. It analyses the dynamic behavior of reinforced concrete members under unequal span impact loads. Numerical implementations of impact issues are discussed from the perspective of geometric, contact, and material properties. The reliability and precision of the ABAQUS code to solve impact issues are verified by comparing failure modes, impact, and deflection time history experimental outputs. By analysing the impact response characteristics, used the control variables to study the failure process and mode (including the characteristics of impact and reaction forces, deflection time history curve, impact force"“deflection curve, and bearing reaction force"“deflection curve). The reinforcement ratio, impact velocity, concrete strength, and slenderness ratio significantly affect shear crack pattern and development. Changes in impact velocity and slenderness ratio also affect member failure modes.
TRAFFIC
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

12K+
Followers
23K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy