ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
duvalsports.com

‘NOPE’| Duval Sports Football Power Rankings Week #2

In the spirit of the latest science fiction horror movie ‘NOPE’, we highlight some of the horric outcomes this week on the Power Rankings. There was Creekside’s 49-0 win over Viera, Oakleaf’s 45-8 win over Orange Park, Terry Parker’s blanking of Atlantic Coast 14-0, and Hilliard’s 40-20 over Famu High. But the question is, did these teams make this week’s Duval Sports Power Rankings? The answer? NOPE! At least not this week. So let’s check out who did make the list, on the Week 2 Duval Sports Power Rankings. Week 1 Power Rankings.
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
duvalsports.com

Englewood Faces Defeat, Rallies For Win Against Menendez

Jacksonville Fl- With just over a minute to play in the 4th quarter, Englewood trailed Menendez 7-6 at home on a rain soaked muddy field. They had struggled to move the ball on offense all night, and seemed to shoot themselves in the foot more times than not due to penalties. Yet in this moment, they saw a chance to win and led by quarterback senior Sean Wilks they seized it. Wilks would scamble to his left and reverse field to his right and loft a pass to the back of the end zone where senior wide receiver Emauri Hampton caught the ball for the go ahead score.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
duvalsports.com

Robert Steele

Robert Steele is a 3-year starting linebacker for Middleburg. At 6’0, 215lbs, Steele is a man of steel in the box for the Broncos, taking on blockers and rounding up ball carriers. In six games last year, he tallied 43 tackles with 5 tackles for loss as a junior. His sophomore season, he led the team in forced turnover with an interception, 3 fumble revoceries and 1 caused fumble. He’s already impressed college coaches, earning offers from Clarke University, Fitchburg State and Geneva. Steele is poised to take his game to another level in his senior campaign. He’s been a vital piece to the puzzle of recent success for Middleburg, and will play a pivitol role on defense for them this year.
MIDDLEBURG, FL
duvalsports.com

September 3, 2022

Daytona Beach Fl- Bartram improved to 2-0 Friday as they defeated Seabreeze 38-27. Bartram built a 31-0 halftime lead over Seabreeze. Laython Biddle led the rushing attack for Bartram scoring several times in the first half. Willie Bryant also got into the scoring action for Bartram as their ground game completely overwhelmed Seabreeze. 2nd Quarter:...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
Local
Florida Sports
City
Lakeside, FL
Clay County, FL
Education
County
Clay County, FL
Clay County, FL
Sports
City
Orange Park, FL
News4Jax.com

Pickup truck backs into Westside house

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A pickup truck backed through the front wall and door of a house in the Westside’s Cedar Hills neighborhood on Friday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. People were at the home on Melvin Circle East at the time, but fortunately, they weren’t hurt,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Julie Morgan

New fast-casual restaurant coming to Middleburg

Clay County is getting a new bowl and smoothie restaurant. Rush Bowls will be located at 1330 Blanding Blvd. in Middleburg. Rush Bowls are described as “the perfect blend of all-natural fruits and veggies topped with delightfully crunchy, organic granola, a drizzle of honey, and your choice of fresh fruits and toppers. Packed with nutrients and fully customizable, Rush Bowls offer healthy, delicious alternatives to standard fast-casual fare.”
MIDDLEBURG, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Jr High#Magic Mike#Highschoolsports#Lakeside Junior
Action News Jax

Victim suffers traumatic injuries after falling through roof of Orange Park Mall

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after someone fell through the roof of Orange Park Mall Thursday morning. According to Clay County Fire Rescue, personnel was dispatched to the mall at approximately 8:30 a.m. Clay County Fire Rescue said an adult fell from the upper level of the roof about 9 to 10 feet into the mall. The person suffered traumatic injuries and has been transported to the hospital.
ORANGE PARK, FL
News4Jax.com

NWS expires Tornado Warning for Duval, St. Johns

3:33 p.m. - The National Weather Service has expired a tornado warning issued for Duval and St. Johns counties. 3:18 p.m. The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for Duval, and St. Johns counties through 3:45 p.m.. According to the NWS, meteorologists noticed a strengthening low level rotation...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Car crash results in serious injuries for Putnam County man

CRESCENT CITY, Fla. — A 32-year-old man is in serious condition after his vehicle struck a tree in Crescent City. The accident happened around 5 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 2. The sports utility vehicle was traveling southbound on Union Avenue just south of Linda Lane. The SUV traveled off the left shoulder of the road, where it collided with a tree.
CRESCENT CITY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
News4Jax.com

Ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrates opening of Jacksonville University College of Law

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Thursday afternoon to celebrate the opening of the Jacksonville University College of Law. JU President Tim Cost, JU Provost and Senior Vice President of Academic Affairs Dr. Christine Sapienza, Dean of the JU College of Law Nick Allard Esq., Vice Dean of the JU College of Law Margaret Dees Esq., and Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry were among those in attendance at the event, which took place at JU’s downtown campus on the 18th floor of the VyStar Tower.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Small plane skids to halt off runway at Craig Airport

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A small plane skidded to a stop Thursday afternoon when its landing gear collapsed at Craig Airport, according to the Jacksonville Aviation Authority. A spokesperson said the small plane was attempting to land and skidded off the runway, coming to a rest in a grassy area.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
904happyhour.com

Vintage Market Days Comes to Jacksonville

SAVE THE DATE! VINTAGE MARKET DAYS COMING TO JACKSONVILLE DEC. 2-4 Antique dealers, vintage-inspired artisans + local artists will descend upon Clay County Fairgrounds. ST. AUGUSTINE, Florida (August 31, 2022) – Just in time for holiday shopping, Vintage Market Days Jacksonville will bring more than 120 unique, vintage-inspired vendors to one place – making gift-giving for everyone on your ‘Nice List’ a breeze. From homemade candles and home décor to vintage furniture, original artwork, clothing, and much more, the three-day event will be held Friday, December 2nd through Sunday, December 4th at Clay County Fairgrounds in Green Cove Springs, Florida.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy