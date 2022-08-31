Read full article on original website
duvalsports.com
‘NOPE’| Duval Sports Football Power Rankings Week #2
In the spirit of the latest science fiction horror movie ‘NOPE’, we highlight some of the horric outcomes this week on the Power Rankings. There was Creekside’s 49-0 win over Viera, Oakleaf’s 45-8 win over Orange Park, Terry Parker’s blanking of Atlantic Coast 14-0, and Hilliard’s 40-20 over Famu High. But the question is, did these teams make this week’s Duval Sports Power Rankings? The answer? NOPE! At least not this week. So let’s check out who did make the list, on the Week 2 Duval Sports Power Rankings. Week 1 Power Rankings.
duvalsports.com
Englewood Faces Defeat, Rallies For Win Against Menendez
Jacksonville Fl- With just over a minute to play in the 4th quarter, Englewood trailed Menendez 7-6 at home on a rain soaked muddy field. They had struggled to move the ball on offense all night, and seemed to shoot themselves in the foot more times than not due to penalties. Yet in this moment, they saw a chance to win and led by quarterback senior Sean Wilks they seized it. Wilks would scamble to his left and reverse field to his right and loft a pass to the back of the end zone where senior wide receiver Emauri Hampton caught the ball for the go ahead score.
duvalsports.com
Robert Steele
Robert Steele is a 3-year starting linebacker for Middleburg. At 6’0, 215lbs, Steele is a man of steel in the box for the Broncos, taking on blockers and rounding up ball carriers. In six games last year, he tallied 43 tackles with 5 tackles for loss as a junior. His sophomore season, he led the team in forced turnover with an interception, 3 fumble revoceries and 1 caused fumble. He’s already impressed college coaches, earning offers from Clarke University, Fitchburg State and Geneva. Steele is poised to take his game to another level in his senior campaign. He’s been a vital piece to the puzzle of recent success for Middleburg, and will play a pivitol role on defense for them this year.
duvalsports.com
September 3, 2022
Daytona Beach Fl- Bartram improved to 2-0 Friday as they defeated Seabreeze 38-27. Bartram built a 31-0 halftime lead over Seabreeze. Laython Biddle led the rushing attack for Bartram scoring several times in the first half. Willie Bryant also got into the scoring action for Bartram as their ground game completely overwhelmed Seabreeze. 2nd Quarter:...
Here’s what happened the last time Utah and Florida played
As the Utah Utes gear up to play Florida in the Swamp in Gainesville, here’s a look back at what happened in the one previous meeting between Utah and Florida.
News4Jax.com
Pickup truck backs into Westside house
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A pickup truck backed through the front wall and door of a house in the Westside’s Cedar Hills neighborhood on Friday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. People were at the home on Melvin Circle East at the time, but fortunately, they weren’t hurt,...
News4Jax.com
Welcome Assistant Chief Meteorologist David Heckard to Jacksonville and News4JAX!
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – We introduced the newest member of the News4JAX team to our 4 p.m. audience Friday. David Heckard is the new Assistant Chief Meteorologist, and he will join John, Richard, Mark and Danielle as a member of The Weather Authority team. David is AMS certified and got...
New fast-casual restaurant coming to Middleburg
Clay County is getting a new bowl and smoothie restaurant. Rush Bowls will be located at 1330 Blanding Blvd. in Middleburg. Rush Bowls are described as “the perfect blend of all-natural fruits and veggies topped with delightfully crunchy, organic granola, a drizzle of honey, and your choice of fresh fruits and toppers. Packed with nutrients and fully customizable, Rush Bowls offer healthy, delicious alternatives to standard fast-casual fare.”
Victim suffers traumatic injuries after falling through roof of Orange Park Mall
ORANGE PARK, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after someone fell through the roof of Orange Park Mall Thursday morning. According to Clay County Fire Rescue, personnel was dispatched to the mall at approximately 8:30 a.m. Clay County Fire Rescue said an adult fell from the upper level of the roof about 9 to 10 feet into the mall. The person suffered traumatic injuries and has been transported to the hospital.
News4Jax.com
NWS expires Tornado Warning for Duval, St. Johns
3:33 p.m. - The National Weather Service has expired a tornado warning issued for Duval and St. Johns counties. 3:18 p.m. The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for Duval, and St. Johns counties through 3:45 p.m.. According to the NWS, meteorologists noticed a strengthening low level rotation...
Car crash results in serious injuries for Putnam County man
CRESCENT CITY, Fla. — A 32-year-old man is in serious condition after his vehicle struck a tree in Crescent City. The accident happened around 5 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 2. The sports utility vehicle was traveling southbound on Union Avenue just south of Linda Lane. The SUV traveled off the left shoulder of the road, where it collided with a tree.
More soaking rain coming - pattern change for Labor Day weekend
Jacksonville, Fl — A new record rainfall was set on Wednesday at Craig Executive Airport, with 1.71″ of rain, beating the old record from 2002. It was one of several areas that saw heavy rain during another afternoon of storms that, in isolated areas, were severe. A brief...
Jacksonville Beach restaurant owner dies after pool accident on Father’s Day
PONTE VEDRA, Fla. — Action News Jax has learned that the owner of Buddha’s Thai Bistro has passed away after a tragic pool accident on Father’s Day. Sarunyu Boonsanong, known as “Guy” to the Jacksonville Beach community, remained in the ICU for 74 days before he died on Aug. 31.
News4Jax.com
Ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrates opening of Jacksonville University College of Law
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Thursday afternoon to celebrate the opening of the Jacksonville University College of Law. JU President Tim Cost, JU Provost and Senior Vice President of Academic Affairs Dr. Christine Sapienza, Dean of the JU College of Law Nick Allard Esq., Vice Dean of the JU College of Law Margaret Dees Esq., and Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry were among those in attendance at the event, which took place at JU’s downtown campus on the 18th floor of the VyStar Tower.
One dead in shooting after man attempted to enter home on Kernan Blvd.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has reported one dead in a shooting in the 5000 block of Kernan near the University of North Florida. At 12:40 p.m. Patrol Officers responded to shots fired in the 5000 block of Kernan. One suspect proceeded to enter a home...
Industrial warehouses bigger than the Avenues Mall proposed for farmland in St. Johns County
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The old community of Elkton is small. "It’s kind of the heart of agriculture in St. Johns County," Pat Hamilton said. He is a St. Johns County native. It’s mostly farmland, a couple of churches, some old Florida homes and a string on...
News4Jax.com
Small plane skids to halt off runway at Craig Airport
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A small plane skidded to a stop Thursday afternoon when its landing gear collapsed at Craig Airport, according to the Jacksonville Aviation Authority. A spokesperson said the small plane was attempting to land and skidded off the runway, coming to a rest in a grassy area.
904happyhour.com
Vintage Market Days Comes to Jacksonville
SAVE THE DATE! VINTAGE MARKET DAYS COMING TO JACKSONVILLE DEC. 2-4 Antique dealers, vintage-inspired artisans + local artists will descend upon Clay County Fairgrounds. ST. AUGUSTINE, Florida (August 31, 2022) – Just in time for holiday shopping, Vintage Market Days Jacksonville will bring more than 120 unique, vintage-inspired vendors to one place – making gift-giving for everyone on your ‘Nice List’ a breeze. From homemade candles and home décor to vintage furniture, original artwork, clothing, and much more, the three-day event will be held Friday, December 2nd through Sunday, December 4th at Clay County Fairgrounds in Green Cove Springs, Florida.
Clay County events scheduled for Labor Day weekend
Labor Day weekend is the final three-day holiday weekend to end the summer. Check out some of the events to look out for in Clay County this weekend. The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band performs at Thrasher-Horne Center. The show is at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $39.
Consumer Warrior Clark Howard: It might be cheaper for some to eat at restaurants
Jacksonville FL — If you are thinking about cooking out for Labor Day, you might want to rethink those plans, Consumer Warrior Clark Howard says for some it might be cheaper to eat out. Clark says prices at the grocery store have gone up while prices at restaurants have...
