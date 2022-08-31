ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

The Independent

Mississippi mayor tells residents to ‘get out now’ and governor declares state of emergency ahead of floods

The mayor of a Mississippi city has urged residents to “get out now” and the state governor has declared a state of emergency as record-breaking rainfall is expected to cause significant flooding over the coming days.Mayor of Jackson Chokwe Antar Lumumba said on Sunday that people should leave the state’s biggest city “as soon as possible” as fears grow that the area could be headed for a repeat of flooding seen back in February 2020.“Unfortunately because we have seen these events as recently as 2020, we have a reference point, and we know the damage that can occur,” he...
MSNBC

Jackson's water crisis stems from years of racist exploitation

Residents of Jackson, Mississippi, have little to no running water after flooding overwhelmed the capital city's damaged water treatment system last week. Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba declared a water system emergency Monday and said the water shortage was likely to last "the next couple days." This is how the...
Salon

GOP repeatedly opposed infrastructure upgrades. Now Mississippi's capital has no safe water

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. As many as 180,000 people in Jackson, Mississippi will not have access to safe running water for the foreseeable future, state officials said Monday night—the latest manifestation of a longstanding crisis in which the city's residents have been made to suffer the consequences of chronically underfunded infrastructure, compounded by a worsening climate emergency.
CBS News

Biden declares state of emergency in Mississippi due to capital's water crisis

President Biden has declared a state of emergency in Mississippi as a result of "a water crisis" in the state capital of Jackson, the White House said late Tuesday night. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre tweeted that the president had ordered his team to surge federal assistance to the region. "We are committed to helping the people of Jackson and the state of Mississippi during this urgent time of need," she said.
Grist

Jackson’s water crisis was triggered by floods and compounded by racism

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves has declared a state of emergency in Jackson, with 180,000 people in the area facing low or no water pressure, and water unsafe for drinking. “Do not drink the water,” Governor Reeves said in an emergency briefing. “Be smart, protect yourself, protect your family, preserve water, look out for your fellow man and look out for your neighbors.”
Outdoor Life

Mississippi Hunters Tag State Record Alligator

On June 11, 2009, “Yellow 410” got her name. The female alligator was captured, tagged, and released back into the wild by the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks. They had no clue how old she was at the time, nor how much she’d grow or move around in the years that followed. She disappeared despite many biologist and hunter attempts at finding her.
