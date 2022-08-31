Read full article on original website
Related
click orlando
Man accused of fatally shooting 26-year-old, disposing of body in Marion County woods
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A man is wanted in connection with a fatal shooting after deputies discovered the body of a missing person in a wooded area behind a Marion County home Thursday night, the sheriff’s office said. Lake County deputies issued an arrest warrant for 26-year-old Matthew...
click orlando
Parents react after Orange County Public Schools accused of underreporting safety incidents
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Apopka parents are standing behind Orange County Public Schools after the district came under fire for violating state laws concerning school safety, according to the Florida Department of Education. A letter sent Monday by the department is calling for an in-person meeting sometime next week...
click orlando
28-year-old Altamonte Springs man killed in Seminole County crash, troopers say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A 28-year-old Altamonte Springs man died from his injuries in an early morning crash on Saturday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened around 4 a.m. on U.S. Highway 17-92 and Golden Birch Lane in Seminole County when the man’s 2009 Infinity G37 struck a 2012 Ford F-350 pulling a trailer.
click orlando
After another police suicide, Osceola sheriff’s office hires in-house counselor
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – After yet another police suicide in Central Florida, deputies have come up with a solution: the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office has finally hired a full-time in-house mental health expert. Until this year, the department never had one. Capt. Fred Hinderman grew up with the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
click orlando
2 found dead in murder-suicide at Orlando home, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. – A woman was killed and a man was found dead in an apparent murder-suicide at an Orlando home Friday night, according to the Orlando Police Department. The department said officers responded to a home on Savannah River Way around 6:30 p.m. to perform a well-being check.
click orlando
Osceola County getting more than $50M in federal money for NeoCITY development
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Osceola County is receiving a huge influx of money from the federal government after it was awarded a grant to help with semiconductor production at the planned NeoCITY development. The U.S. Economic Development Administration has awarded $50.8 million to the Building Central Florida’s Semiconductor Cluster...
positivelyosceola.com
Osceola Health Officials Issue Blue-Green Algae Bloom Alert for Fish Lake in Osceola County
The Florida Department of Health in Osceola County has issued a Health Alert for the presence of harmful blue-green algal toxins in Fish Lake, near Sexton Park in Osceola County. This is in response to a water sample taken on 8/29/2022. The public should exercise caution in and around Fish Lake.
click orlando
Man confesses to killing wife, 17-year-old stepson, Lake County deputies say
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a double homicide and sexual battery at a mobile home park near Clermont. The sheriff’s office received a call just after 2 p.m. on Wednesday in connection to the murder of a woman and teen at 244 Jewelfish Road in the Thousand Trails Resort in Clermont, according to the report.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Inside the Magic
Man Charged With Double Murder, Kidnapping at Orlando Resort
A man was recently charged with two murders, kidnapping, and sexual battery at an Orlando Resort, according to reports. Because Walt Disney World Resort and surrounding theme parks like Universal Orlando Resort and SeaWorld Orlando are such a major draw in terms of tourism, many Resort and campgrounds have been built around Orlando and surrounding areas to offer lodging options for tourists visiting the area.
click orlando
Orange Public Schools to meet with state over school safety concerns
ORLANDO, Fla. – The superintendent for Orange County Public Schools is expected to meet next week with Florida Department of Education officials over concerns from a statewide grand jury that the district may have underreported incidents to the state. The director of the Office of Safe Schools sent a...
Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd Answers Call For “One Act Of Kindness”
LAKELAND, Fla. – Readers of The Free Press may recall a story we published last week titled, “Lakeland Woman Says ‘One Act Of Kindness’ Could Change Her World After Ductal Carcinoma Diagnosis.” Nicole Berlin of Lakeland was diagnosed with Ductal Carcinoma in SITU (DCIS) in
wogx.com
Florida deliveryman arrested for allegedly touching customer
An Orlando man hired to deliver for a company called Gopuff is in jail, accused of touching a customer. Now Orange County deputies are trying to determine if he is the same person who attempted to grab a University of Central Florida student. They are also worried there could be other victims.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
click orlando
Volusia man gets 15 years in prison for accessory 2017 Deltona fatal shooting
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A Volusia County man was sentenced to 15 years in Florida state prison for accessory after the fatal shooting of a Deltona man outside his home, the 7th Circuit State Attorney’s Office said Thursday. Charlie Martin, 25, pleaded guilty to accessory in the murder...
sebastiandaily.com
2 Sebastian Police officers injured during mother and son arrest
The Sebastian Police Department is reporting that two of their officers were taken to the hospital, treated, and released after being injured by a mother and her son. The incident occurred Wednesday evening when the police responded to a disturbance in the 100 block of Main Street in Sebastian. As officers arrived, they spoke with Mona Lisa Wonder, 62, and Cory Wonder, 27.
click orlando
Victims ID’d in Lake County beating deaths
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – The Lake County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the identities Thursday of the two people beaten to death near Clermont. Deputies said Sandra Gaudino, 38, and Ty Finister, 17, were both killed at a mobile home located at 244 Jewelfish Road in the Thousand Trails Resort.
click orlando
News 6 helps paralyzed woman get working hospital bed after yearlong fight
APOPKA, Fla. – Alma Fletcher turned to News 6 and Make Ends Meet for help securing a working electric hospital bed for her 25-year-old paralyzed daughter, when she had already been waiting for Medicaid assistance for more than a year. “It doesn’t mean anything to them,” she said. “No...
click orlando
Man accused in Mount Dora shootout with law enforcement now faces murder charge in father’s death
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A man accused of leading law enforcement on a chase and shootout in Mount Dora is now facing a murder charge in connection with the death of his father, who is believed to have been killed in Volusia County before his body was found near an Orange County lake, according to the sheriff’s office.
WESH
Osceola County leaders to dedicate new funding toward development of NeoCity
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration awarded Osceola County $50.8 million as one of 21 recipients of the Build Back Better Regional Challenge. On Friday, Osceola County leaders discussed updates on NeoCity. Osceola County has plans of bringing new innovations and technological...
click orlando
Brevard Supervisor of Elections announces resignation 66 days before Election Day
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Brevard County’s supervisor of elections announced Friday she is resigning from her position. “It is with a heavy heart I share the bittersweet news that I submitted my letter of resignation to Governor DeSantis,” Lori Scott said in a Facebook post. [TRENDING: When...
click orlando
Man arrested 4 months after forcing himself on woman in Orlando home break-in, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. – A man accused of sexually battering a woman during a June break-in at an Orlando home has been arrested, according to police. Officers arrested Karland Gillens, 46, on Friday. According to police, the sexual battery happened on June 4 in the Carver Shores neighborhood in east...
Comments / 0