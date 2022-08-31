Read full article on original website
The Largest Flea Market in North Carolina is a Must VisitTravel MavenRaleigh, NC
New legislation cuts health care costs, VP Harris tells Durham seniorsThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Cora Jones "Boot" McLeod (1918-2022): A leader in the historic Hayti neighborhood of Durham, NCClaudia StackDurham, NC
Back-to-school sends fathers into the kitchenThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
‘Servant’s heart’ drives Garner woman’s commitment to public serviceThe Triangle TribuneGarner, NC
Channel 9 delves into historic rivalry between NC Central Eagles and NC A&T Aggies
CHARLOTTE — We are just hours away from a Queen City clash of the state’s two largest Historically Black Colleges and Universities. On Saturday, football teams from North Carolina Central University in Durham and North Carolina A&T State University in Greensboro will face off at Bank of America Stadium.
packinsider.com
4-Star Power Forward Sammie Yeanay Planning Unofficial Visit to NC State
4-Star 2024 Power Forward Sammie Yeanay (6’7″/220) is planning an unofficial visit to NC State. According to Travis Graf of Rivals, Yeanay will be taking Official Visits to Alabama, Texas Tech and Houston, and is also planning unofficial visits to South Carolina and Wake Forest as well. Rivals...
gopack.com
Softball Releases Fall Schedule
RALEIGH – NC State softball head coach Jennifer Patrick-Swift has announced the 2022 fall schedule Thursday afternoon. The Pack will play seven games in total and will open play with a doubleheader at Elon on Sept. 25. NC State will return to Dail Softball Stadium to host Campbell on...
‘The family feud’: Aggie-Eagle Classic to take center stage in uptown for Duke’s Mayo Classic
CHARLOTTE — On Saturday night, North Carolina’s two largest historically Black universities will hit the gridiron for the 100th time in the annual Aggie-Eagle Classic and this year, the rivalry game will be played on Charlotte’s biggest stage. The Duke’s Mayo Classic is taking over uptown with...
Fans show support for Duke volleyball; no evidence of racial slurs found at BYU game
BYU has banned one fan that was possibly involved in harassment, but the university police have since said there is no evidence that person was involved in any racial harassment.
Duke’s Mayo Classic expecting a big crowd with HBCU lineup
NC A&T and NC Central take center stage at the Duke's Mayo Classic in Charlotte this weekend. But first they met Bubba Wallace. The post Duke’s Mayo Classic expecting a big crowd with HBCU lineup appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
'We're here for her': Duke University students, fans rally around volleyball player at home game
"It's our duty and responsibility to ban together and use this as a call to action."
Hillside, Dudley game called at halftime due to off-field altercation
Greensboro, N.C. — The annual non-conference rivalry game between the Dudley Panthers and Hillside Hornets was called at halftime due to an altercation outside the stadium. With Hillside leading 15-8 at halftime, fans were asked to leave the stadium due to the incident. The players and coaches stayed on...
Ready for ECU return, NC State assistant Ruffin McNeill ‘looking forward to the competition’
McNeill is in the ECU Sports Hall of Fame. “The emotions will be different (Saturday),” he said. “I’ve played on that turf, I coached on that turf. I was 17 when I first played on that thing. That was many moons ago, so I’m looking forward to that.”
WXII 12
Dudley High School home football game suspended due to fights in and around stadium
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Dudley High School's Friday night home football game against Durham's Hillside High School was suspended at halftime due to fights in and around the stadium. A WXII photojournalist filming the game said an announcement came over the PA system instructing fans to leave. There was also...
packinsider.com
WATCH: NC State’s new 7-footer has a new highlight reel and it’s pretty impressive
I am honestly finding it pretty hard to see a way that NC State’s new 7-footer, Mady Traore, isn’t going to be a big difference maker at some point in his college career. Just watch. Think back at some 7 footers that didn’t have an impact at the...
cbs17
North Carolina Central University students share their excitement for the Aggie-Eagle Classic
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — There was lots of excitement in the air at North Carolina Central University as the Eagles prepare to take on the North Carolina A&T Aggies this weekend. “I’m very excited! Always excited to beat some Aggies,” said NCCU senior, Andrew Barber. This year will be...
With UNC coming to town, App State and Boone brace for a Saturday unlike any other
Boone and Western North Carolina locals have been waiting almost 100 years for UNC to visit App State in football. The wait ends Saturday.
mebaneenterprise.com
Eagles face major test Friday at Northern Guilford
After picking up a pair of solid victories over two good teams in Eastern Randolph and Southern Alamance to open the 2022 season, Eastern Alamance’s varsity football teams faces another considerable test on Friday night, as the Eagles will travel to Greensboro to face longtime former Mid-State Conference rival Northern Guilford.
Durham Hillside High School football game ends early after ‘several fights’ in Greensboro
The game was between Dudley High School and Hillside High School.
Hired mover ghosts Raleigh grad, makes off with all her possessions
A Raleigh family appears to have unknowingly paid someone $1,200 to steal from them.
chapelboro.com
Chapel Hill Cook Out Franchise Targeting Sep. 9 Opening
Cook Out fans don’t have much longer to wait before they have their first franchise of the popular chain open within Chapel Hill town limits. The fast food restaurant on 450 South Elliott Road in Chapel Hill is targeting an opening date of late next week, with Regional Manager Claudia Farr telling Chapelboro the goal is to take the first Cook Out tray orders on Friday, September 9.
Chronicle
Banned fan not found to have directed racial slurs at Duke-BYU volleyball match, BYU police say
Brigham Young University police say that the fan who was banned after Friday’s volleyball match against Duke does not appear to have said a racial slur, according to the Salt Lake Tribune. Sophomore Rachel Richardson, the only Black starter on Duke’s volleyball team, was the target of a racist...
Brazos Residential Expands Footprint in North Carolina with $41M Acquisition.
DALLAS, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brazos Residential, LLC, a Dallas-based real estate private investment firm specializing in multifamily investments, announces the $41M acquisition of the Wilson Woods Townhomes located in Wilson, NC. The transaction marks the firm’s tenth acquisition in 2022. Constructed in 1974, Wilson Woods Townhomes is...
tmpresale.com
The Return of Frankie Beverly and Maze in Raleigh, NC Nov 05, 2022 – pre-sale code
The Return of Frankie Beverly and Maze presale password everyone has been looking for is available for our members to use! This is your best chance to order tickets for The Return of Frankie Beverly and Maze before the general public. This could be your only chance ever to see...
