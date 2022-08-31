Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fordham.edu
#17 Water Polo Opens Defense of MAWPC Title This Weekend
Bronx, N.Y. – (September 2, 2022) – The defending MAWPC champion Fordham water polo team gets its 2022 season underway this weekend at the Bruno Classic hosted at both Harvard and Brown University. Read the full story on fordhamsports.com.
'24 Hours of Peace' hopes to keep Newark streets free of violence
There was a huge turnout of people hoping to take a break from violence for 24 hours. The 24 Hours of Peace event is meant to engage the community and encourage dialogue and conflict resolution. Starting at 6 p.m. they came together.
kiiky.com
15 Highest Paid Lawyers In New York City|2022
Come to think of it, if you intend to study law in New York, then getting the details about the highest-paid lawyers in New York may be informative and entertaining. Here, we will be discussing lawyers who have a net worth that is at least seven digits long. Whose salaries...
New York’s airborne cops are the city’s eye in the sky
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Unlike the police officers you see on the ground, a small cadre of cops who fly helicopters pound quite a different beat. They are members of the elite NYPD Aviation unit who possess the skills of aviators and are trained to keep a vigilant eye over the city. They fly multi-million […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
arizonasuntimes.com
Elite New York City Private School Director Shows Contempt for ‘White Boys’ Who Push Back Against Her Leftwing Political Activism at School
The student activities director at an elite New York City private school revealed in an undercover Project Veritas (PV) video that she “sneaks” her left-wing political agenda into classrooms “wherever I can.”. “I just keep trying to disrupt wherever I can,” Jennifer “Ginn” Norris is heard saying...
NYC’s MetroCard Machines Will Soon Be No More
Though we learned last year that the NYC subway’s iconic MetroCards would be replaced by OMNY (the “tap-to-pay” system) by 2023, we didn’t think about what that would mean for the bulky, metal (and dare we say, beloved?) machines that have become such an integral part of New Yorkers’ commutes. New York Magazine recently paid homage to the machine, marking what will be our last year with them. The switch to new OMNY vending machines (which will provide cards for those who can’t pay with a smartphone or credit card with contactless pay) will begin early in 2023 — they confirmed with the manufacturers of the new machines — and is estimated to be completed by the end of the year. Which means by that by the end of next year, the MetroCard machines will be no more. In the not-so-distant future, the MetroCard Machine will be phased out and replaced with OMNY vending machines.
nysportsday.com
Atlantic City Readies for NY Casino Competition
Casino competition from New York is about to come closer to Atlantic City. That’s why New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says the state will give Atlantic City nearly $60 million during the next couple of years to help it stay in the game. That includes $16.8 million that will immediately supplement city coffers.
Goodbye Big Allis? NYC’s largest power plant sets course for 100% renewable energy
The Ravenswood Generating Station in Astoria, photographed from Roosevelt Island. Ravenswood Generating Station is a central piece of the city's energy supply — primarily by burning natural gas and fuel oil. Gothamist toured the facility to learn about its new plan to go green. [ more › ]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Legal cannabis in Jersey City is proving to be boon for charitable organizations
Audubon Park seems to be a strange place for kids to get their hair cut, but the Deliverance Children’s Ministry doesn’t have much choice — the nonprofit group doesn’t have a space of its own. But that isn’t going to stop the group from hosting its...
fordham.edu
Cross Country Begins Season at Stony Brook on Saturday
Bronx, N.Y. – (September 2, 2022) – The Fordham cross country teams will start their 2022 season on Saturday morning at the Stony Brook Invitational, hosted at Stony Brook’s campus. Read the full story on fordhamsports.com.
jcitytimes.com
As NYC Considers Congestion Pricing, Critics Pan Plan to Widen Turnpike
On either side of the Hudson River, state officials are attacking traffic congestion in polar opposite ways. In New York City, state and city officials are moving forward with a plan intended to reduce the number of cars in one of the most traffic-congested cities in the nation by charging motorists as much as $23 to enter Manhattan below 60th Street.
nypressnews.com
Camera trap images reveal the hidden wildlife of New York City
A collection of motion-triggered cameras in Brooklyn and Long Island is bringing ecologists closer to understanding how wildlife distribution evolves on urban landscapes. There are animals hiding in New York City, and ecologist Myles Davis plans to find them. The biggest city in the US might seem like the last...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New York Gun Owners May Be Visited by Law Enforcement
Some gun owners or friends of gun owners in New York may be getting a knock on their door from local law enforcement for an interview about purchasing a firearm. Will giving them a copy of the Constitution be enough?. Gun laws in New York changed on September 1. With...
Opinion: Newark Is The First NJ City Taking A Stand Against Brute Corporatism
City of Newark, NJ(Robert Thiemann/Unsplash) At one point, Newark, New Jersey was considered to be one of the worst places to live in the state. Oh, how things have changed. In recent decades, the once-ailing city has started to see a rebirth featuring a vibrant arts district and a lively nightlife scene. Needless to say, buyers and renters are very interested in this area nowadays.
fordham.edu
Simes & Hummrich Lead Men’s Soccer to Win at LIU
Brookville, N.Y. – (September 2, 2022) – In the early part of the 2022 season, the newcomers to the Fordham men’s soccer team have made their presence felt and Friday was no exception. Graduate student Timo Hummrich and freshman Nathan Simes, both in their first seasons at Rose Hill, each had a goal and an assist, as the Rams knocked off LIU, 2-1, at LIU Soccer Park.
Piling on, pro-Trump conservative group joins fight against noncitizen voting in New York City
A pedestrian passes a chalked message near an early voting location at Madison Square Garden last October. A new New York City law permitting noncitizens to vote in municipal elections has hit legal snags. A judge ruled earlier that the measure violates state law, casting doubt on its future. [ more › ]
New York seeing surge in applications for concealed carry gun permits
NEW YORK (PIX11) — More and more people are wanting to carry concealed guns in New York City. Applications for concealed carry permits have increased 54% in recent weeks, according to the NYPD, despite New York State’s new law requiring additional training and background checks. Certain areas are also “gun free zones,” even if you […]
restaurantbusinessonline.com
New York restaurants adjust to new gun-carry rules
Restaurants in New York are adjusting to a new set of regulations that govern when and where consumers can carry a handgun while dining out. As of Sept. 1, places that don’t sell alcoholic beverages can allow guests to carry a pistol during their visit by expressly granting permission via a posted sign or a verbal go-ahead from management. Only patrons with a concealed-carry permit from the state can bring the firearm with them.
Mayor Adams wants MCC for gun, ammunition stores
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Mayor Eric Adams on Tuesday called on credit card companies to establish a merchant category code (MCC) for gun and ammunition stores. “When it comes to guns falling into the wrong hands, we must find upstream solutions before we’re faced with downstream consequences — because downstream consequences are lost lives,” Mayor […]
NYC leaders will use pension funds to push Mastercard, AmEx to help flag gun sales
Mayor Eric Adams, officials and gun control advocates ask New York-based credit card companies to help curb shootings at a press conference at City Hall Tuesday afternoon. They join a growing list of state and city leaders who support the move. [ more › ]
Comments / 0