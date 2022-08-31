ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

fordham.edu

#17 Water Polo Opens Defense of MAWPC Title This Weekend

Bronx, N.Y. – (September 2, 2022) – The defending MAWPC champion Fordham water polo team gets its 2022 season underway this weekend at the Bruno Classic hosted at both Harvard and Brown University. Read the full story on fordhamsports.com.
BRONX, NY
kiiky.com

15 Highest Paid Lawyers In New York City|2022

Come to think of it, if you intend to study law in New York, then getting the details about the highest-paid lawyers in New York may be informative and entertaining. Here, we will be discussing lawyers who have a net worth that is at least seven digits long. Whose salaries...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

New York’s airborne cops are the city’s eye in the sky

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Unlike the police officers you see on the ground, a small cadre of cops who fly helicopters pound quite a different beat. They are members of the elite NYPD Aviation unit who possess the skills of aviators and are trained to keep a vigilant eye over the city. They fly multi-million […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Manhattan, NY
Education
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Education
City
Manhattan, NY
arizonasuntimes.com

Elite New York City Private School Director Shows Contempt for ‘White Boys’ Who Push Back Against Her Leftwing Political Activism at School

The student activities director at an elite New York City private school revealed in an undercover Project Veritas (PV) video that she “sneaks” her left-wing political agenda into classrooms “wherever I can.”. “I just keep trying to disrupt wherever I can,” Jennifer “Ginn” Norris is heard saying...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Secret NYC

NYC’s MetroCard Machines Will Soon Be No More

Though we learned last year that the NYC subway’s iconic MetroCards would be replaced by OMNY (the “tap-to-pay” system) by 2023, we didn’t think about what that would mean for the bulky, metal (and dare we say, beloved?) machines that have become such an integral part of New Yorkers’ commutes. New York Magazine recently paid homage to the machine, marking what will be our last year with them. The switch to new OMNY vending machines (which will provide cards for those who can’t pay with a smartphone or credit card with contactless pay) will begin early in 2023 — they confirmed with the manufacturers of the new machines — and is estimated to be completed by the end of the year. Which means by that by the end of next year, the MetroCard machines will be no more. In the not-so-distant future, the MetroCard Machine will be phased out and replaced with OMNY vending machines.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nysportsday.com

Atlantic City Readies for NY Casino Competition

Casino competition from New York is about to come closer to Atlantic City. That’s why New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says the state will give Atlantic City nearly $60 million during the next couple of years to help it stay in the game. That includes $16.8 million that will immediately supplement city coffers.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
fordham.edu

Cross Country Begins Season at Stony Brook on Saturday

Bronx, N.Y. – (September 2, 2022) – The Fordham cross country teams will start their 2022 season on Saturday morning at the Stony Brook Invitational, hosted at Stony Brook’s campus. Read the full story on fordhamsports.com.
BRONX, NY
jcitytimes.com

As NYC Considers Congestion Pricing, Critics Pan Plan to Widen Turnpike

On either side of the Hudson River, state officials are attacking traffic congestion in polar opposite ways. In New York City, state and city officials are moving forward with a plan intended to reduce the number of cars in one of the most traffic-congested cities in the nation by charging motorists as much as $23 to enter Manhattan below 60th Street.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nypressnews.com

Camera trap images reveal the hidden wildlife of New York City

A collection of motion-triggered cameras in Brooklyn and Long Island is bringing ecologists closer to understanding how wildlife distribution evolves on urban landscapes. There are animals hiding in New York City, and ecologist Myles Davis plans to find them. The biggest city in the US might seem like the last...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Ossiana Tepfenhart

Opinion: Newark Is The First NJ City Taking A Stand Against Brute Corporatism

City of Newark, NJ(Robert Thiemann/Unsplash) At one point, Newark, New Jersey was considered to be one of the worst places to live in the state. Oh, how things have changed. In recent decades, the once-ailing city has started to see a rebirth featuring a vibrant arts district and a lively nightlife scene. Needless to say, buyers and renters are very interested in this area nowadays.
NEWARK, NJ
fordham.edu

Simes & Hummrich Lead Men’s Soccer to Win at LIU

Brookville, N.Y. – (September 2, 2022) – In the early part of the 2022 season, the newcomers to the Fordham men’s soccer team have made their presence felt and Friday was no exception. Graduate student Timo Hummrich and freshman Nathan Simes, both in their first seasons at Rose Hill, each had a goal and an assist, as the Rams knocked off LIU, 2-1, at LIU Soccer Park.
BRONX, NY
PIX11

New York seeing surge in applications for concealed carry gun permits

NEW YORK (PIX11) — More and more people are wanting to carry concealed guns in New York City. Applications for concealed carry permits have increased 54% in recent weeks, according to the NYPD, despite New York State’s new law requiring additional training and background checks. Certain areas are also “gun free zones,” even if you […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
restaurantbusinessonline.com

New York restaurants adjust to new gun-carry rules

Restaurants in New York are adjusting to a new set of regulations that govern when and where consumers can carry a handgun while dining out. As of Sept. 1, places that don’t sell alcoholic beverages can allow guests to carry a pistol during their visit by expressly granting permission via a posted sign or a verbal go-ahead from management. Only patrons with a concealed-carry permit from the state can bring the firearm with them.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Mayor Adams wants MCC for gun, ammunition stores

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Mayor Eric Adams on Tuesday called on credit card companies to establish a merchant category code (MCC) for gun and ammunition stores. “When it comes to guns falling into the wrong hands, we must find upstream solutions before we’re faced with downstream consequences — because downstream consequences are lost lives,” Mayor […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY

