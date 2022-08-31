ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan City, LA

Louisiana Shrimp and Petroleum Festival starts September 1st

Morgan City — BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - After a 2-year hiatus, the 87th Louisiana Shrimp and Petroleum Festival is back in Morgan City. I spoke with Nelson Cortez, Festival President who stated the festival “began in 1936 as a result of the landing of brown shrimp in the Gulf of Mexico. Morgan City subsequently became the shrimp capital of the world.” Sacred Heart Catholic Church first blessed the fleet in 1936. Since then, the festival has grown tremendously. In 1960, Petroleum was added to the festival to acknowledge the hard work of those in the petroleum and seafood industries.
