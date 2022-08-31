Read full article on original website
Related
Shrimp & Petroleum Festival returns to Morgan City
Morgan City is gearing up for the first Shrimp and Petroleum Festival since 2019. The festival was canceled the last two years due to the pandemic and Ida.
thelouisianaweekend.com
Louisiana Shrimp and Petroleum Festival starts September 1st
Morgan City — BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - After a 2-year hiatus, the 87th Louisiana Shrimp and Petroleum Festival is back in Morgan City. I spoke with Nelson Cortez, Festival President who stated the festival “began in 1936 as a result of the landing of brown shrimp in the Gulf of Mexico. Morgan City subsequently became the shrimp capital of the world.” Sacred Heart Catholic Church first blessed the fleet in 1936. Since then, the festival has grown tremendously. In 1960, Petroleum was added to the festival to acknowledge the hard work of those in the petroleum and seafood industries.
brproud.com
Local rum distillery changes name, rebrands to make rum from sugarcane
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Three Roll Estate has changed its name. The family-owned distillery is now known as Oxbow Rum Distillery and will begin making rum from local sugarcane. The new distillery’s name comes from the ancient Mississippi River oxbow in Pointe Coupee. Parish, according to an...
theadvocate.com
Parc de Oaks food truck park to offer Lafayette's north side more dining, entertainment
Christopher Amos has long wanted more diverse dining and entertainment options on Lafayette's north side. Amos, who owns a landscaping business, decided to create the change he wants in his community by opening a food truck park. "Like many, I've found a lack of things to do on this side...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
houmatimes.com
Here’s some things to do this Labor Day weekend
It’s Fri-yay on a holiday weekend! Looking for something to do? Here are a few local things happening this weekend:. Louisiana Shrimp & Petroleum Festival | Sept. 1-Sept. 5 | Morgan City The Louisiana Shrimp & Petroleum is back and has five days packed with activities to celebrate your Labor Day weekend! The festival includes live music, a carnival, craft vendors, a 5K, a blessing of the fleet, delicious food, a car show, a children’s village, parades, and much more! For a full schedule of events, click here.
theadvocate.com
Roundabouts, roadworks and turn lanes: See the big projects coming to Livingston Parish
A bunch of roundabouts, road works and infrastructure projects will be coming to Livingston Parish over the next few years, thanks to a big infusion of state money. Local leaders say that will be helpful in a parish that saw unprecedented population growth in the last decade, bringing problems like traffic and flooding.
theadvocate.com
Forever Dolls at Capitol Park Museum, scholarship lunch for dancers and new exhibits at Hilliard
Join the journey of Southern University’s Fabulous Dancing Dolls to Forever Dolls, as they are known after graduation, celebrating decades of history and showmanship in "A Class Act from 1969 to 2022" from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, at the Capitol Park Museum, 660 N. Fourth St. This free event is a chance to hear the Forever Dolls' stories and explore the museum.
theadvocate.com
See which business is going into Broadmoor Shopping Center
Club4 Fitness is set to open its second Baton Rouge location in the former Planet Fitness space in the Broadmoor Shopping Center. The fitness center should open in early 2023, said Justin Langlois, who handles leasing for the shopping center at 9620 Florida Blvd. While Planet Fitness took up about 23,000 square feet in the center, Club4 Fitness will be more than 36,000 square feet and feature such amenities as child care and children's play areas. The Mississippi-based chain of fitness centers has 33 locations open or under development across the South, including gyms in Lafayette, Lake Charles, Kenner, Harvey and Slidell.
RELATED PEOPLE
theadvocate.com
Crawfish cakes with poached eggs, pumpkin cookies and BLT sandwich: Best things we ate this week
I have been a fan of French Truck's New Orleans iced coffee for years. Despite all of that caffeine, I have somehow been sleeping on this Government Street coffee shop's lunch menu. Maybe it's their relatively new light-up menu or my colleague Leah Vann recently posting pictures of her working lunch from French Truck, but I finally tried it.
houmatimes.com
Upcoming lane closure on LA 20
Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development and Lafourche Parish Government announced an upcoming lane closured on LA 20 EB from LA 648 to the Schriever Overpass. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), advises the public that starting on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at 6:00 PM, weather permitting, LA 20 EB from LA 648 to the Schriever Overpass near Ducros Road will be reduced to one lane to allow for concrete pavement patching. There will be alternating lane closures for four-six weeks from the aforementioned start date.
Arrest made in string of Ulta Beauty thefts
LIVINGSTON, La. (WAFB) - A man suspected of thefts at multiple Ulta Beauty stores across the Baton Rouge metro area was arrested in Livingston Parish, according to investigators. The Lafayette Police Department said Antonio Potier, 25, of Breaux Bridge, was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on Thursday, Sept....
Silver Alert: 74-year-old Louisiana woman located safe in Monroe
UPDATE (09/02/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On September 2, 2022, Louisiana State Police canceled the Silver Alert for Gloria B. Frazier. According to authorities, Frazier was located in Monroe, La., and is in good condition. BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, September 1, 2022, the Louisiana State Police issued a Silver Alert for 79-year-old Gloria B. […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
brproud.com
Vehicle strikes parked vehicle at local home overnight
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana State Police was called to a reported crash overnight. The call came in around 1 a.m. and LSP was joined by the Central Fire Department at the scene. “A car ran off the road striking another vehicle hitting a column to the...
pelicanpostonline.com
APSO Arrest Report for the Week August 26-September 1
Below is Ascension Sheriff’s arrest report for the week of August 26-September 1:. Anthony Shampine, 32, 41366 Glen Williams Rd, Gonzales was arrested pursuant to a fugitive, and 6 bench warrants;. David Gould, 27, 24901 Joe May Rd, Denham Springs was arrested pursuant to a bench warrant;. Charles Verda,...
theadvocate.com
Ascension eyes taxing district for road work in La. 30 industrial zone. Here's what's planned
In the past two and a half years, $9-$10 billion in new industrial projects or significant expansions have been announced for Ascension Parish. Methanex, CF Industries, Westlake, Shell, Huntsman, Lion Elastomers and others have all made announcements for new operations or significant expansions since 2019. Many of those projects, though...
theadvocate.com
Christina Melton tapped to lead Knock Knock Children's Museum
Knock Knock Children’s Museum has named Christina Melton, a former special projects director at Louisiana Public Broadcasting, as its new executive director. “We were very deliberative with our search, and it has paid off for Knock Knock and the community as a whole,” said Rolfe Miller, board chair for the museum.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Louisiana Agents Seize 1,350 Pounds of Catfish After Catching Man Allegedly Committing Commercial Fishing Offenses
Louisiana Agents Seize 1,350 Pounds of Catfish After Catching Man Allegedly Committing Commercial Fishing Offenses. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported on September 1, 2022, that on August 28, 2022, enforcement agents cited a Garyville, Louisiana man for alleged commercial fishing offenses in Plaquemines Parish. Agents cited Daniel...
theadvocate.com
After 2nd violent act in 3 weeks, BREC vows to keep its parks safe
After a second violent act at one of its parks in a three-week period, the Baton Rouge parks system said Thursday that it would not tolerate crime on its campuses. Shots were fired near the Raising Cane's Dog Park adjacent to the City-Brooks Community Park on Dalrymple Drive on Wednesday night, injuring a 20-year-old. Last month, a 21-year-old man was arrested on attempted first-degree rape after a daylight attack on a hiker at Forest Community Park on South Harrells Ferry Road.
1 Person Killed In A Car Wreck in Baton Rouge (Baton Rouge, LA)
A motor vehicle wreck killed one person on Wednesday, at around 8:30 p.m. The car accident occured along the White Oak Drive near the corner of Pin Oak Street. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the [..]
theadvocate.com
Half ton of illegal catfish seized from Garyville man, authorities say
State wildlife agents have cited a Garyville man and seized more than a half ton of catfish from him in south Plaquemines Parish, authorities said Thursday. According to the state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, agents received a complaint about a man in a boat taking an unusually large haul of catfish from the Mississippi River near Buras on Sunday.
Comments / 0