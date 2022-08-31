ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

digg.com

Adding Leslie Nielsen To Any Video Game Makes It Instantly Hysterical

Detective Frank Drebin from "Police Squad!" and "The Naked Gun" gets mashed up with "Detroit: Become Human." The results are a masterpiece.
VIDEO GAMES
digg.com

Why Brazil’s Top Esports Team Loud Sees 'Massive Opportunity' in Web3

Gaming team Loud's new parent company Spacecaps is pursuing Solana-based NFTs, tokenized rewards, and play-and-earn gaming.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tokyo Game Show#Digg#Video Game#Konami Teasing New Game
digg.com

Revisiting The Launch Days Of The Most Popular Video Game Consoles

We use charts, interactive graphs and videos to visualize how many people worldwide bought which video game consoles en masse. Which did you wait in line for?. I can still vividly remember waiting in line at a Super Target at six in the morning with my dad. We had breakfast, made small talk with the people in front of us, and eventually we were handed numbers. I was 40-something, and I lit up when an employee told the very long line and large crowd in the parking lot that there were only 50 Nintendo Wiis available on launch day, and that if you weren't given a number, you should not expect to buy one that day.
FIFA
digg.com

Navy Looking For Gamers After Disastrous Esports Launch

Goats and Glory is looking for gamers and the State Department wants to send gamers to Saudi Arabia.
MILITARY
digg.com

PSVR 2 Is Specifically Designed To Be More Port Friendly

It'll also make it easier for developers to make new games for the headset.
VIDEO GAMES
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Place
Tokyo, JP
digg.com

Never Will Maitreyi Ramakrishnan Forget This Feeling

Thrillist joined the "Never Have I Ever" star for a day of gaming at the Nintendo store in NYC.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
digg.com

The Harshest Burns Against SF Tech Bros At Burning Man

Even Conan O'Brien joined in on the fun.
ENTERTAINMENT
digg.com

FIFA Launches NFT Platform on Algorand in Run-Up to World Cup

The platform will debut later this month and will feature memorable soccer moments, art, and imagery.
FIFA

