Read full article on original website
Related
MotorAuthority
Ariel Hipercar revealed as 1,180-hp EV with gas turbine range extender
Hypercar maker Ariel has offered a glimpse of what can be achieved with batteries and backup engines in the form of the new Hipercar. The small British firm in 2017 announced plans for a high-performance extended-range electric vehicle code-named the Hipercar, one outfitted with a gas-turbine range extender. It seemed to be the trend back then as there were a handful of companies with similar concepts that year.
MotorTrend Magazine
Future Cars: 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 7 Is the Electric Three-Row SUV
WHAT IT IS: A three-row all-electric SUV from Hyundai previewed by the Seven concept. WHY IT MATTERS: The Hyundai Ioniq 7 will be the third vehicle in the expanding Ioniq family of electric vehicles. Following the footsteps of the acclaimed Ioniq 5 subcompact crossover and the soon-to-arrive Ioniq 6 sedan, the 7 will borrow the 5's pixelated taillights and daytime running lights. When the 7 concept made its debut at the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show, Hyundai Motor America CEO José Muñoz promised the production model will hew closely to the show car. "You'll be amazed," he added. Although the Seven concept has a loungelike interior and coach doors, the version that goes on sale will have a normal interior with a steering wheel. We expect its cabin to borrow some of the Ioniq 5's details.
Autoweek.com
Genesis Electrified G80 Luxury EV Sedan Arrives
2023 Genesis Electrified G80 sedan goes on sale in several US states as a start, offering 365 hp and 516 lb-ft of torque. The sedan is expected to offer a range of 282 miles, thanks to its 87.2-kWh battery. The Electrified G80 pricing undercuts other full-size electric sedans on sale...
Hipercar: The Batmobilesque 1,180 HP electric sports car has just been revealed
The Hipercar by Ariel, an ultra-high performance electric sports car, has been officially unveiled. After developing an utterly functional prototype, the British automaker Ariel Motor Company, which also makes the Ariel Atom, Nomad, and Ace motorcycles, plans to start modest volume manufacturing of the Hipercar. Ariel Electric's Hipercar (High Performance...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Car recalls: Do you drive any of these GMC, Mitsubishi, Kia, Cadillac models?
U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has issued recalls for the week of Aug. 11-18, including vehicles from GMC and Mitsubishi.
MotorAuthority
Toyota BZ3 is a Corolla-size electric sedan coming to challenge the Model 3
Photos of the next member in Toyota's new BZ family of electric vehicles have surfaced on the website of China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology. The next member is a compact sedan called the BZ3, and it's one of the 30 EVs spanning the Toyota and Lexus brands that were previewed last December in concept form. The concept previewing the BZ3 was called the BZ SDN.
MotorAuthority
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV costs $105,550, offers up to 305 miles of range
The 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV will start at $105,550, including destination, and will deliver a maximum estimated range of 305 miles when it arrives at U.S. dealerships this fall. Both figures apply to the base EQS 450+ version, which uses a single motor that sends 355 hp and 419 lb-ft...
The New EV Tax Credit Hits Hyundai Hard and It’s Not Happy
via HyundaiSouth Korean automakers and suppliers are fuming over the U.S.' new EV tax credit.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How Does a Dual-Clutch Transmission Work?
Andrew P. Collins (ZF, Adobe)Porsche's PDK is a prime example of this popular technology.
The 2022 Audi e-tron GT ‘Feels Like a Sports Sedan Should’
Car and Driver took the 2022 Audi e-tron GT out for a spin. Find out what the outlet had to say about the electric sedan here. The post The 2022 Audi e-tron GT ‘Feels Like a Sports Sedan Should’ appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2023 Nissan Z vs. 2023 Toyota Supra: Which Sports Car Is More Fuel-Efficient?
The 2023 Nissan Z and Toyota Supra are known for their relentless performance. But how does these two sports cars stack up in when it comes to fuel efficiency? The post 2023 Nissan Z vs. 2023 Toyota Supra: Which Sports Car Is More Fuel-Efficient? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CAR AND DRIVER
Ezra Dyer: Tesla's New Reality
From the September 2022 issue of Car and Driver. A few years ago, I made a $1000 reservation for a Tesla Model 3. I eventually canceled it, because I wanted the most basic, $35,000 iteration of the car and Tesla took so long getting around to making those that I gave up. But I like Tesla's products. The Model X is goofy futuristic, the Model 3 is great fun, and the Model S can still smoke exotics in a drag race. I've never driven the Model Y, because that one came out after Tesla launched its PR department into orbit on a SpaceX rocket, but I bet it's good too. So don't take this the wrong way, Tesla superfans, when I say that there could be trouble ahead for your favorite company.
fordauthority.com
Revised Duramax 3.0L Diesel Debuts As New Ford 3.5L V6 PowerBoost Rival
Ford Motor Company and General Motors have gone head-to-head in the automotive market for the better part of the last century, and now, The General has detailed its latest Ford 3.5L V6 PowerBoost rival. As reported by our sister publication GM Authority, the recently-announced 3.0L inline-six turbodiesel Duramax engine – production code LZ0 – will attempt to give The Blue Oval’s PowerBoost V6 offering a run for its money.
Autoweek.com
The Gear We Use: General Maintenance
Owning and maintaining a car will add at least some extra work into your life. Even if you’re not out in the garage pulling an engine, it's pretty clear that routine (and not-so routine) maintenance will come your way during the ownership experience. The average person might just need to clean up some dog hair from their Subaru Outback, while a committed soul might crawl underneath to battle rust while trying to liberate an exhaust system.
CAR AND DRIVER
Ford and Ram to Drop Compact Vans, and There Goes the Segment
Ford is reportedly pulling the Transit Connect from its lineup, and Ram will end production of the ProMaster City for the U.S. Mercedes-Benz also recently announced it's dropping the Metris and Nissan had already ended production of the NV200. This means the compact cargo van segment is disappearing in the...
Absurd 2,500-HP GMC Sierra Sleeper Truck Hides a 10.3L V8 and Twin Turbos
Nelson Racing EnginesCome for the unsuspecting race truck, stay for the crazy dyno clip with glowing pipes.
Motley Fool
EV Maker Polestar and Candela Team Up to Produce Electric Boats
Candela -- the "Tesla of the seas" -- produces the best-selling electric premium boat in Europe. Electric vehicle maker Polestar will supply lithium-ion batteries and charging systems to Candela. This partnership provides another growth avenue for newly public Polestar. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Autoweek.com
1989 Hyundai Sonata So Cheap, You'll Eat Your Heart Out
Hyundai Motor America was flying high in the late 1980s, with the unbelievably cheap Excel selling like mad (and Hyundai's CEO still nearly two decades away from being thrown into the slammer for embezzlement). The introduction of a brand-new midsize sedan for the 1989 model year represented South Korea's aggressive push into the US market. Here's a magazine advertisement for that car, serving notice to the four million Americans who bought Camrys, Accords, Tauruses, Celebrities, Dynasties, and all the rest that they'd been ripped off and should feel bad.
CNET
Batteries Made From Crab Shells Could Power Your Future Car
When it comes to combating the climate crisis, it's promising that we've seen a recent push for electric vehicles. Unlike standard cars, which emit clouds of fossil fuel exhaust into the atmosphere -- thereby contaminating our planet's shield and contributing to global warming -- electric versions rely on battery power, which doesn't spit out excessive pollution.
Autoweek.com
V2G (and Hydrogen) Could Save the Electric Grid as EVs Arrive En Masse
As summer heat peaks and demand for electricity peaks with it, the need for a smarter grid has never been greater. Part of the increased demand comes from electric cars, which have to plug in to the grid to “refuel.”. EVs and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles can actually help...
Comments / 1