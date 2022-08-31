ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Comments / 334

Gregory Jenkins
3d ago

yes, not long ago she was banned in a very important event, because she tested positive for marijuana use. I'm glad to see her show n' prove that smoking a little bit of weed don't determine who you are...you go girl!! I knew you had it in you all the time.

Reply(56)
59
Ovelia Alfred
3d ago

She deserves to win it, she worked hard to where she is at today. It is good for her to stay positive about it. No matter what she went through. That's how her mother want to see her do. Her mother is watching & proud of her right now.

Reply(12)
26
S. Williams
3d ago

Anytime you come in dead LAST and all of a sudden without any warning start coming in FIRST, you need to be checked, rechecked, and checked again for banned substances.

Reply(12)
27
Related
The Independent

Jonny Brownlee will only go to Paris 2024 Olympics if he feels capable of winning a medal

Jonny Brownlee admits he no longer feels invincible but is already eyeing a fourth Olympic medal.The Olympic mixed-relay champion has returned from a broken elbow and fractured wrist and will compete at the Super League Triathlon in London on Sunday.He crashed on his bike at the World Triathlon Championship Series in Leeds in June which forced him to miss the Commonwealth Games.A rusty 16th place at the World Triathlon Cup in Bergen last week marked his comeback and Brownlee knows he is not indestructible.He said: “I’ve learned that in the last few years. One of the proudest moments of my...
SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Oregon State
GolfWRX

Here’s how much the caddies will earn at this week’s LIV Golf event

As LIV prepares to start its fourth of eight arranged 2022 events, gambling site aceodds.com has revealed approximate take-home pay not for the players themselves, but for their loopers. Enough has been written about the supposed amounts offered to players signing up for the alternative series, let alone the hundreds...
GOLF
NBC Sports

US Open under heat as Serena Williams montages claimed ‘disrespectful’

Editor’s note (11 p.m. ET): Williams lost to Tomljanović on Friday night. She was interviewed about her legacy before Tomljanović did the traditional winner’s interview at center court. Every match Serena Williams has played at the 2022 U.S. Open has included a pre-match montage of the...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sha'carri Richardson
Daily Mail

Serena and Venus Williams are handed US Open primetime spot to kickoff the evening play at Arthur Ashe as they face Czech duo Lucie Hradecka and Linda Noskova in the opening round of their first doubles campaign

Venus and Serena Williams will kick off Thursday's evening schedule in Arthur Ashe Stadium as they join forces in the US Open doubles draw for the first time since 2014. It marks the first time a first-round doubles match has featured at the marquee venue of the year's final major and the pair will play Czech duo Lucie Hradecka and Linda Noskova in prime time.
TENNIS
Golf Digest

Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2022 LIV Golf Invitational - Boston

While playing on the PGA Tour, Cameron Smith earned $3.6 million for his victory at the Players Championship in March, $2.5 million for winning the Open Championship in July and $1.476 million for his triumph at the Sentry Tournament of Champions in January. Yet by joining LIV Golf and making his debut at this week’s LIV Golf Invitational Boston, the 29-year-old Aussie could exceed each of those paydays with a victory at The International in Bolton, Mass.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

2022 U.S. Open men’s singles results, bracket

At the 2022 U.S. Open, world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev and Rafael Nadal headline the men’s singles draw as the top two seeds. Rising star Carlos Alcaraz of Spain also poses a strong threat to winning the Grand Slam title. Missing from the drawing is twenty-one time grand slam...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Medalist#Jamaican#Pic Twitter Com Azkt
ESPN

Mexico surprises U.S. in AmeriCup basketball opener

RECIFE, Brazil -- Paul Stoll had 15 points and nine assists, and Mexico defeated the U.S. 73-67 on Friday in the opening game of Group C play for both teams at the FIBA AmeriCup. Fabian James added 13 points and 10 rebounds for Mexico. Jeremy Pargo led the U.S. with...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
Country
Switzerland
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Marshall v Shields is 'first rivalry in women's boxing' - promoter

Savannah Marshall and Claressa Shields have the first rivalry in women's boxing to take the sport to new heights, according to promoter Ben Shalom. The two boxers will face off at London's O2 Arena next Saturday for the undisputed middleweight championship. Both England's Marshall and American Shields will defend their...
COMBAT SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy