Read full article on original website
Gregory Jenkins
3d ago
yes, not long ago she was banned in a very important event, because she tested positive for marijuana use. I'm glad to see her show n' prove that smoking a little bit of weed don't determine who you are...you go girl!! I knew you had it in you all the time.
Reply(56)
59
Ovelia Alfred
3d ago
She deserves to win it, she worked hard to where she is at today. It is good for her to stay positive about it. No matter what she went through. That's how her mother want to see her do. Her mother is watching & proud of her right now.
Reply(12)
26
S. Williams
3d ago
Anytime you come in dead LAST and all of a sudden without any warning start coming in FIRST, you need to be checked, rechecked, and checked again for banned substances.
Reply(12)
27
Related
Sha’carri Richardson Outruns Elaine Thompson-Herah In 100m Race
Richardson is scheduled to participate in the Diamond League meet in Brussels from Sept. 1-2.
BBC
Sprint Cup: Minzaal claims first Group One victory at Haydock in record time
Minzaal won the Sprint Cup at Haydock in a record time as he eased to a first career Group One victory. The 7-2 shot, trained by Owen Burrows and ridden by Jim Crowley, sat behind the early pacesetters before hitting his stride in the final six furlongs. The four-year-old won...
Jonny Brownlee will only go to Paris 2024 Olympics if he feels capable of winning a medal
Jonny Brownlee admits he no longer feels invincible but is already eyeing a fourth Olympic medal.The Olympic mixed-relay champion has returned from a broken elbow and fractured wrist and will compete at the Super League Triathlon in London on Sunday.He crashed on his bike at the World Triathlon Championship Series in Leeds in June which forced him to miss the Commonwealth Games.A rusty 16th place at the World Triathlon Cup in Bergen last week marked his comeback and Brownlee knows he is not indestructible.He said: “I’ve learned that in the last few years. One of the proudest moments of my...
U.S. Open: Serena Williams loses what might have been her final match
Sept. 2 (UPI) -- Serena Williams held the lead several times over Ajla Tomljanovic, but couldn't hang on in what might have been the final match of her storied tennis career at the 2022 U.S. Open on Friday in Flushing, N.Y. The Aussie won the three-hour, third-round match 7-5, 6-7,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
GolfWRX
Here’s how much the caddies will earn at this week’s LIV Golf event
As LIV prepares to start its fourth of eight arranged 2022 events, gambling site aceodds.com has revealed approximate take-home pay not for the players themselves, but for their loopers. Enough has been written about the supposed amounts offered to players signing up for the alternative series, let alone the hundreds...
GOLF・
Fresh Crop of LIV Golf Defectors Have Complaints After Taking Huge Paydays
Now members of the 48-man field that will hit the course on Friday for the start of the LIV Golf Invitational Boston after defecting from the PGA Tour earlier this week, Cameron Smith and Harold Varner III are already complaining about some of the harsh realities of being a part of their new pro circuit.
ESPN
Candace Parker delivers another classic to lead Chicago Sky to series-evening win over Connecticut Sun
CHICAGO -- Behind a vintage performance from 14-year vet and two-time WNBA champion Candace Parker, the 2-seed and defending WNBA champion Chicago Sky evened their best-of-five semifinal series against the 3-seed Connecticut Sun at 1-1 with an 85-77 win Wednesday night at Wintrust Arena. In her second of consecutive dominant...
NBC Sports
US Open under heat as Serena Williams montages claimed ‘disrespectful’
Editor’s note (11 p.m. ET): Williams lost to Tomljanović on Friday night. She was interviewed about her legacy before Tomljanović did the traditional winner’s interview at center court. Every match Serena Williams has played at the 2022 U.S. Open has included a pre-match montage of the...
RELATED PEOPLE
A swimming cap made for Black hair gets official approval after previous Olympic ban
FINA, the governing body for international swim competitions, had rejected the design of Soul Cap's head covering ahead of last year's Olympics.
Serena and Venus Williams are handed US Open primetime spot to kickoff the evening play at Arthur Ashe as they face Czech duo Lucie Hradecka and Linda Noskova in the opening round of their first doubles campaign
Venus and Serena Williams will kick off Thursday's evening schedule in Arthur Ashe Stadium as they join forces in the US Open doubles draw for the first time since 2014. It marks the first time a first-round doubles match has featured at the marquee venue of the year's final major and the pair will play Czech duo Lucie Hradecka and Linda Noskova in prime time.
Golf Digest
Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2022 LIV Golf Invitational - Boston
While playing on the PGA Tour, Cameron Smith earned $3.6 million for his victory at the Players Championship in March, $2.5 million for winning the Open Championship in July and $1.476 million for his triumph at the Sentry Tournament of Champions in January. Yet by joining LIV Golf and making his debut at this week’s LIV Golf Invitational Boston, the 29-year-old Aussie could exceed each of those paydays with a victory at The International in Bolton, Mass.
NBC Sports
2022 U.S. Open men’s singles results, bracket
At the 2022 U.S. Open, world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev and Rafael Nadal headline the men’s singles draw as the top two seeds. Rising star Carlos Alcaraz of Spain also poses a strong threat to winning the Grand Slam title. Missing from the drawing is twenty-one time grand slam...
IN THIS ARTICLE
U.S. routs Czechs to reach final of women's hockey world championships
Amanda Kessel had a hat trick and the United States kept alive its streak of reaching the final at every women's ice hockey world championships.
NHRA: Heading into U.S. Nationals, Brittany is a 'Force' to be reckoned with
The second-youngest daughter of drag racing icon John Force has had an outstanding year, but there's still more work to be done
Serena Williams shocks World No. 2 Anett Kontaveit for improbable run at final US Open
The 23-time Grand Slam champion advances to the third round of the 2022 US Open after defeating 26-year-old Estonian star Anett Kontaveit.
ESPN
Mexico surprises U.S. in AmeriCup basketball opener
RECIFE, Brazil -- Paul Stoll had 15 points and nine assists, and Mexico defeated the U.S. 73-67 on Friday in the opening game of Group C play for both teams at the FIBA AmeriCup. Fabian James added 13 points and 10 rebounds for Mexico. Jeremy Pargo led the U.S. with...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
Marshall v Shields is 'first rivalry in women's boxing' - promoter
Savannah Marshall and Claressa Shields have the first rivalry in women's boxing to take the sport to new heights, according to promoter Ben Shalom. The two boxers will face off at London's O2 Arena next Saturday for the undisputed middleweight championship. Both England's Marshall and American Shields will defend their...
U.S. Open tennis: Nadal, Swiatek advance; Williams sisters exit doubles
Sept. 2 (UPI) -- Rafael Nadal and Iga Swiatek were the top players to advance in the men's and women's singles tournaments, while the Williams sisters were eliminated in the first round of doubles play on Day 4 of the 2022 U.S. Open. Nadal beat Italian Fabio Fognini in four...
Comments / 334