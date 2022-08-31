Jonny Brownlee admits he no longer feels invincible but is already eyeing a fourth Olympic medal.The Olympic mixed-relay champion has returned from a broken elbow and fractured wrist and will compete at the Super League Triathlon in London on Sunday.He crashed on his bike at the World Triathlon Championship Series in Leeds in June which forced him to miss the Commonwealth Games.A rusty 16th place at the World Triathlon Cup in Bergen last week marked his comeback and Brownlee knows he is not indestructible.He said: “I’ve learned that in the last few years. One of the proudest moments of my...

SPORTS ・ 12 HOURS AGO