ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metropolis, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wpsdlocal6.com

Chainsaw artists completes Big Muddy Monster sculpture

Chainsaw artist Josh Hayes began work on an 8-foot-tall Big Muddy Monster sculpture on Aug. 26 at the DuQuoin State Fair, and now, he's finally completed his masterpiece. The Big Muddy Monster is a Southern Illinois legend, and you can read all about it in the "case file" below. The file, from the city of Murphysboro website reportedly contains digital scans of the police reports from 1973, letters received from people from all across the world, artist sketches made from the descriptions of eye witnesses, and photos taken by the Murphysboro Police Department.
MURPHYSBORO, IL
KFVS12

Fall Fest 2022 in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Fall Fest 2022 will be Saturday, September 24 at Turley Park. Presented by Southern Illinois Black Chamber of Commerce and Carbondale United, the free event will be from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Enjoy food, music, drinks, vendors and more.
CARBONDALE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Illinois Society
City
Metropolis, IL
City
Karnak, IL
Metropolis, IL
Society
920wmok.com

WMOK News Check – Thursday, September 1, 2022

WMOK Metropolis – Serving Metropolis and the surrounding area since 1951. 93.7FM 920AM and streaming worldwide at 920wmok.com. Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 87°. – Cloudy with a low around 65°. Friday – Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 89°. Friday Night...
METROPOLIS, IL
Murray State News

Local physician brings horror play to the public

After an unusual dream, a 140-page script and five years of editing, local physician Chris Poor brings his horror play, “The Yellow Sign,” to a live audience. Poor has been a resident of Murray for 25 years and works in the Emergency Department of the Murray-Calloway County Hospital. Outside of the hospital, however, Poor has dedicated much of his time to the arts.
MURRAY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Local barber hangs up his shears after 62 years

PADUCAH — After 62 years in the business, one local barber is putting down his clippers. Friday was last day of work for Neil Lawler, a barber at MW Hair Studio in downtown Paducah. With more than six decades under his belt, many clients and co-workers stopped into the shop Friday to say goodbye.
PADUCAH, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Marley
Person
Jimi Hendrix
920wmok.com

Metropolis Public Library New Beanstack September Challenge

The Metropolis Public Library has a NEW reading challenge for the month of September. On their Beanstack App- Log all books you read in September from home, school, anywhere to win. The LIVE carnival will be on October 1st 10A – 12P. This is for all ages. If your...
METROPOLIS, IL
KFVS12

New rehabilitation center in Williamson County

The City of Cape Girardeau is figuring out how to make the downtown area safer. New CDL requirements impact Cape Girardeau City services. New CDL training requirements are impacting Cape Girardeau City services. KSP investigating Calloway Co. bank robbery. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Kentucky State Police are investigating a...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL
920wmok.com

Massac County Farm Bureau is looking for volunteers

The Massac Farm Bureau is working to start up new committees and promote their current Young Leaders group to serve local counties and host events for members. They will set dates for their first meetings (aside from Young Leaders) when they get an idea of how many people are interested.
MASSAC COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day#Parade#Christmas#Barns#Local Fundraisers
wsiu.org

The Chocolate Factory celebrates 45 years of business

A Pope County business celebrated their 45th anniversary Thursday. The Chocolate Factory in Golconda celebrated being open for 45 years by offering customers ice cream cones and fountain drinks for 45 cents. Manager Angela Bailey says unlike a lot of businesses today, most of their sales are not through the...
POPE COUNTY, IL
dailyegyptian.com

Cars vs. scooters: The battle for Carbondale

For weeks, Carbondale has been buzzing about the emergence of the electric-powered scooters manufactured by the company, Veo. While safety concerns have been raised by local officials, the scooters seem to be here to stay. We decided to look into whether it makes more sense to drive your car or...
CARBONDALE, IL
lutheranmuseum.com

Wolfe’s from Grand Tower

This post was discovered by finding a wedding anniversary for August 31st. You will read about a wedding that involved a bride from Perry County, Missouri and a groom from Jackson County, Illinois. Many such stories have been told on this blog, but most of them involved members of Christ Lutheran Church in Jacob, Illinois. This one does not. Instead, it is a story that comes out of Grand Tower, a small town located just across the river from Wittenberg. Below is a map showing the proximity of Wittenberg and Grand Tower.
GRAND TOWER, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Beshear makes appointments to Land Between the Lakes Advisory Board

WEST KENTUCKY — The president of a Paducah utility contractor and the superintendent of Lyon County Schools have been appointed to serve of the Land Between the Lakes Advisory Board. Gov. Andy Beshear on Friday appointed Murtco Inc. President Keith Murt of Paducah and Lyon County Schools Superintendent Russell...
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
cilfm.com

Alleged Kentucky bank robber arrested

The suspect in a western Kentucky bank robbery has been arrested in Southern Illinois. Police identified the suspect as 56-year-old Robert Riley of Water Valley, Ky. He was located in Carbondale and arrested by Illinois State Police. He is being held in Jackson County pending extradition to Kentucky to face...
WATER VALLEY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Authorities looking for Graves teen

The Graves County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing teen. Deputies said Friday that 15-year-old Melody Allen was reported to be missing or a runaway. Allen is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen in gray pajama bottoms, a black and white hoodie, and black tennis shoes as she left her home near Sedalia around 10:30 p.m. Thursday.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
kbsi23.com

Two businesses in downtown Cape Girardeau burglarized during overnight hours

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Over the weekend two businesses in downtown Cape Girardeau were burglarized during the overnight hours. Those businesses include Katy O’Ferrell’s and Threadz and Treads. The owner of Threadz and Treads, Kelli Seabuagh, says that her business is usually closed on Mondays, but...

Comments / 0

Community Policy