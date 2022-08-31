Read full article on original website
wpsdlocal6.com
Lone Oak Huck's hosting yard sale fundraiser to by Christmas gifts for local kids
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Now through Sept. 3, the Huck's on Lone Oak Road in McCracken County, Kentucky, is holding a Karing for Kids Fundraiser Yard Sale. Angela Hale with the local Huck's location says last year's fundraiser brought in more than $206,000 to buy Christmas presents for local children.
wkms.org
Paducah Wall-to-Wall organizers unveil final panels of 26-year downtown mural project
A downtown Paducah mural project spanning more than 25 years and 60 floodwall panels is finally complete. The Paducah Wall-to-Wall project, started in 1996, aims to bring the western Kentucky city’s history to life along its downtown riverfront. Well over 100 people attended the unveiling of the final 200-foot...
wpsdlocal6.com
Chainsaw artists completes Big Muddy Monster sculpture
Chainsaw artist Josh Hayes began work on an 8-foot-tall Big Muddy Monster sculpture on Aug. 26 at the DuQuoin State Fair, and now, he's finally completed his masterpiece. The Big Muddy Monster is a Southern Illinois legend, and you can read all about it in the "case file" below. The file, from the city of Murphysboro website reportedly contains digital scans of the police reports from 1973, letters received from people from all across the world, artist sketches made from the descriptions of eye witnesses, and photos taken by the Murphysboro Police Department.
KFVS12
Fall Fest 2022 in Carbondale
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Fall Fest 2022 will be Saturday, September 24 at Turley Park. Presented by Southern Illinois Black Chamber of Commerce and Carbondale United, the free event will be from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Enjoy food, music, drinks, vendors and more.
920wmok.com
WMOK News Check – Thursday, September 1, 2022
WMOK Metropolis – Serving Metropolis and the surrounding area since 1951. 93.7FM 920AM and streaming worldwide at 920wmok.com. Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 87°. – Cloudy with a low around 65°. Friday – Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 89°. Friday Night...
Murray State News
Local physician brings horror play to the public
After an unusual dream, a 140-page script and five years of editing, local physician Chris Poor brings his horror play, “The Yellow Sign,” to a live audience. Poor has been a resident of Murray for 25 years and works in the Emergency Department of the Murray-Calloway County Hospital. Outside of the hospital, however, Poor has dedicated much of his time to the arts.
wpsdlocal6.com
Local barber hangs up his shears after 62 years
PADUCAH — After 62 years in the business, one local barber is putting down his clippers. Friday was last day of work for Neil Lawler, a barber at MW Hair Studio in downtown Paducah. With more than six decades under his belt, many clients and co-workers stopped into the shop Friday to say goodbye.
wpsdlocal6.com
People gather at Noble Park to highlight International Overdose Awareness Day
PADUCAH — It can be difficult to spot the signs of addiction, and while drug overdosing is a nationwide issue, the problem also exists in the Local 6 area. Turning Point Recovery Group hosted a gathering for people in the community to help combat the issue and to celebrate International Overdose Awareness Day.
920wmok.com
Metropolis Public Library New Beanstack September Challenge
The Metropolis Public Library has a NEW reading challenge for the month of September. On their Beanstack App- Log all books you read in September from home, school, anywhere to win. The LIVE carnival will be on October 1st 10A – 12P. This is for all ages. If your...
KFVS12
New rehabilitation center in Williamson County
The City of Cape Girardeau is figuring out how to make the downtown area safer. New CDL requirements impact Cape Girardeau City services. New CDL training requirements are impacting Cape Girardeau City services. KSP investigating Calloway Co. bank robbery. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Kentucky State Police are investigating a...
920wmok.com
Massac County Farm Bureau is looking for volunteers
The Massac Farm Bureau is working to start up new committees and promote their current Young Leaders group to serve local counties and host events for members. They will set dates for their first meetings (aside from Young Leaders) when they get an idea of how many people are interested.
clayconews.com
Suspect that Robbed a Bank in Hazel, Kentucky identified as a Water Valley Resident and captured in Carbondale, Illionis
HAZEL, KY – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that Detectives with KSP Post 1 continue to investigate a robbery at The Murray Bank branch in Hazel, KY. The suspect has been identified as Robert P. Riley, 56 years old, of Water Valley, KY. Riley was located in Carbondale,...
wsiu.org
The Chocolate Factory celebrates 45 years of business
A Pope County business celebrated their 45th anniversary Thursday. The Chocolate Factory in Golconda celebrated being open for 45 years by offering customers ice cream cones and fountain drinks for 45 cents. Manager Angela Bailey says unlike a lot of businesses today, most of their sales are not through the...
dailyegyptian.com
Cars vs. scooters: The battle for Carbondale
For weeks, Carbondale has been buzzing about the emergence of the electric-powered scooters manufactured by the company, Veo. While safety concerns have been raised by local officials, the scooters seem to be here to stay. We decided to look into whether it makes more sense to drive your car or...
lutheranmuseum.com
Wolfe’s from Grand Tower
This post was discovered by finding a wedding anniversary for August 31st. You will read about a wedding that involved a bride from Perry County, Missouri and a groom from Jackson County, Illinois. Many such stories have been told on this blog, but most of them involved members of Christ Lutheran Church in Jacob, Illinois. This one does not. Instead, it is a story that comes out of Grand Tower, a small town located just across the river from Wittenberg. Below is a map showing the proximity of Wittenberg and Grand Tower.
wpsdlocal6.com
Beshear makes appointments to Land Between the Lakes Advisory Board
WEST KENTUCKY — The president of a Paducah utility contractor and the superintendent of Lyon County Schools have been appointed to serve of the Land Between the Lakes Advisory Board. Gov. Andy Beshear on Friday appointed Murtco Inc. President Keith Murt of Paducah and Lyon County Schools Superintendent Russell...
cilfm.com
Alleged Kentucky bank robber arrested
The suspect in a western Kentucky bank robbery has been arrested in Southern Illinois. Police identified the suspect as 56-year-old Robert Riley of Water Valley, Ky. He was located in Carbondale and arrested by Illinois State Police. He is being held in Jackson County pending extradition to Kentucky to face...
westkentuckystar.com
Authorities looking for Graves teen
The Graves County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing teen. Deputies said Friday that 15-year-old Melody Allen was reported to be missing or a runaway. Allen is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen in gray pajama bottoms, a black and white hoodie, and black tennis shoes as she left her home near Sedalia around 10:30 p.m. Thursday.
kbsi23.com
Two businesses in downtown Cape Girardeau burglarized during overnight hours
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Over the weekend two businesses in downtown Cape Girardeau were burglarized during the overnight hours. Those businesses include Katy O’Ferrell’s and Threadz and Treads. The owner of Threadz and Treads, Kelli Seabuagh, says that her business is usually closed on Mondays, but...
